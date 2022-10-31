NFL Week 8 MNF streaming guide: How to stream 'Monday Night Football' tonight

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

It's an all-Ohio game tonight on "Monday Night Football" -- the Cincinnati Bengals (4-3) are facing off against the Cleveland Browns (2-5). But this Week 8 NFL game won't be broadcast over-the-air by ABC. Tonight's "MNF" matchup is happening on ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN Desportes.

Here's what you need to know to stream tonight's "Monday Night Football" game on your phone and home TV, even if you don't have a cable TV provider.

The 2022 NFL regular season is scheduled to run over 18 weeks, and include 272 games in total. For more on how to watch every NFL game of the season, check out our more comprehensive NFL streaming guide.

What teams are playing on "Monday Night Football"?

Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season concludes Oct. 31 at 8:15 p.m. EDT (5:15 p.m. PDT) on ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes. This week, "MNF" will be broadcasting the Cincinnati Bengals - Cleveland Browns game.

How to watch 'Monday Night Football'

If you've got a cable package that includes ESPN, you should be all set to watch the Cincinnati Bengals - Cleveland Browns game on "MNF".

Otherwise, if you're looking for a way to stream all the NFL games this season, including out-of-market Sunday games, we think the best way to go is DirecTV Stream with 2022 Sunday NFL Ticket Max. The Choice streaming package, just $80 per month for the first five months ($90 per month thereafter), offers access to all the major networks that air NFL games, including ESPN. Plus, it includes access to 2022 Sunday NFL Ticket Max, which lets you stream any football game, regardless of where you live.

How to watch 'Monday Night Football' on your phone: NFL Plus

If you want to watch NFL games, including "Monday Night Football," exclusively on your mobile device or tablet, NFL+ has you covered. Starting at $5 per month or $30 annually, an NFL+ subscription gives you mobile or tablet access to live local and primetime regular season and postseason games, live game audio for every game and more.

NFL+, $5 and up per month

How to watch 'Monday Night Football' on ESPN

ESPN is included in most cable packages and in plenty of deluxe streaming subscriptions with a live TV component, including DirectTV Stream, Fubo TV, Hulu + Live TV and Sling TV. If you have a cable package but aren't sure if it includes ESPN, you can try signing in with your TV provider here.

DirecTV Stream

DirecTV Stream isn't cheap, but it offers all the networks you'll need for the 2022 NFL season, including ESPN, ABC and ESPN Deportes. Subscribers to the DirecTV "Choice" tier and above get access to CBS, NBC, Fox and ESPN, plus regional sports networks and no-extra-cost access to 2022 NFL Sunday Ticket Max, a plan that streams every live out-of-market Sunday game (and usually runs $395).

Right now, DirectTV Stream is offering $10 off your first five months, meaning you'll only have to pay $80 for the "Choice" tier with 2022 NFL Sunday Ticket Max for the duration of the NFL season.

DirecTV Stream ("Choice" tier), $80/mo. for first 5 months (new users only)

FuboTV

FuboTV is a sports-centric streaming service that offers access to almost every NFL game of the season. Packages include CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN, NFL Network, NFL RedZone and more.

In addition to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games.

FuboTV, starting at $70 per month

YouTube TV



YouTube TV offers streaming coverage and pricing similar to Hulu+ Live TV's, with the added bonus of a cable TV-esque channel grid. A basic subscription costs $65 a month. It's currently being offered (to new users only) for $55 a month for the first three months.

YouTube TV, $55 per month for first three months (new users only)

Sling TV

Sling TV is a live-TV streamer. For the NFL season, Sling's "Orange & Blue" tier will get you almost all of the networks you need to watch every game -- including ABC and ESPN -- and at a relative bargain of $50 a month. Note: The "Orange & Blue" tier will not get you CBS games, or Amazon Prime Video's "Thursday Night Football."

Still interested? Sling offers new users half off their first month of any package, including the "Orange & Blue" tier.

Sling TV ("Orange & Blue" tier), $50 per month

ESPN Plus

ESPN+ will simulcast some of ESPN's "MNF" games, but it includes access to very few live NFL games. During the 2022 NFL season, ESPN+ will exclusively broadcast one single game: Denver Broncos vs. Jacksonville Jaguars on October 30. (The game will take place at Wembley Stadium in London at 9:30 a.m. ET.)

This means, if you truly want to the ability to stream every single game of the season, you'll need access to ESPN+ -- at least for the month of October. The $7 per month streaming service does not currently offer a free trial.

ESPN+, $7 monthly

Another way you can gain access to ESPN+ is through the Disney+ bundle, which includes Disney+, Hulu's most basic ad-supported plan and ESPN+ for $14 a month. If you're wondering what else you can watch with the Disney+ bundle, check out our guide on what to watch on Disney+ and what to watch on Hulu this month.

Disney+ bundle, $14 monthly

How to watch Sunday football for free without cable: Amplified HD digital TV antenna: $29



If you want to catch NFL games without paying for a cable or streaming subscription, an indoor HD digital TV antenna is the way to go. It'll deliver any live-aired, free-TV NFL games in your area, plus all the other over-the-air content available in your area. Just connect the antenna to your set, and watch. It's the 20th-century TV-viewing experience with 21st-century technology.

U Must Have amplified HD digital TV antenna, $29

The best TVs for watching football in 2022



We've found the best TVs for watching NFL football (based on user reviews) including TV from top brands such as Samsung, LG, and Sony. Keep reading to see the best deals on the best TVs you can get for the 2022 NFL season.

65" Samsung Q90A QLED 4K smart TV

Here's a great deal to get you started: This 65-inch Samsung QLED (Q90A, 2021) is on sale at Samsung for a whopping $600 off.

No matter what stream of the game you're watching, this QLED TV lets you watch the game in upscaled 4K resolution thanks to its machine-based learning AI. It's even smart enough to recognize and enhance on-screen dialogue, making it easier to hear all the NFL commentary during games.

The smart TV also features apps, streaming services and advanced controls. Plus, it's compatible with most voice assistants.

65" Samsung Q90A QLED 4K smart TV, $1,100 (regularly $1,700)

65" Samsung 'The Frame' smart TV

Samsung

Transform your TV into a piece of art when you're not watching football. Samsung's 'The Frame' smart TV has a built-in motion sensor that activates your device to display your favorite pieces of art in 4K resolution whenever you enter the room. No matter if you're admiring Hopper's "Early Sunday Morning" or jamming along to Carrie Underwood's Sunday night football intro, this QLED TV produces 100% color volume in the DCI-P3 color space, which is the format for most cinema screens and HDR movies for television. (Translation: Colors on this TV will be more vivid and true-to-life.)

65" Samsung 'The Frame' smart 4K TV, $1,600 (reduced from $2,000)

You can save on the larger 75-inch 'The Frame' at Samsung now.

75" Samsung 'The Frame' smart 4K TV, $2,000 (reduced from $3,000)

75" Samsung 4K smart TV

Watch NFL stars battle it out in gorgeous color and luminosity with this 75-inch Samsung 4K TV. The TV features low lag rates and minimized blur, so you'll always be able to keep up with the plays. The 4K smart device also provides tailored recommendations for streaming and live TV with an on-screen guide.

75" Samsung 4K smart TV, $950 (reduced from $1,000)

55'' Samsung QN85A 4K Neo QLED

Samsung

Your TV should sound like you're in the stadium. The Samsung 4K Neo QLED includes top-of-the-line features, including a premium audio technology called object-tracking sound (OTS). With OTS, your television analyzes the action on screen and tries to replicate a surround-sound experience without any external speakers. The Samsung 4K Neo QLED also features a built-in Alexa assistant.

55" Samsung QN85A 4K Neo QLED, $1,100 (reduced from $1,500)

65" Samsung QN85A 4K Neo QLED, $1,600 (reduced from $2,000)

65" Sony Bravia XR OLED 4K TV



The 65-inch Sony Bravia XR OLED 4K TV features a cognitive processor meant to deliver intense contrast with pure blacks, high peak brightness and natural colors. Thanks to its Acoustic Surface Audio+ technology, the screen is the speaker. This smart TV comes with access to Google TV, and works with most voice assistants.

65" Sony Bravia XR OLED 4K TV, $1,998 (reduced from $2,300)

75" Amazon Fire TV Omni series 4K smart TV

Amazon

This 75-inch Amazon Fire TV offers a 4K UHD display and enhanced color and clarity thanks to Dolby Vision. The TV also supports voice control with Amazon Alexa. It's high-quality picture and large size make this TV a solid choice for football fans.

75" Amazon Fire TV Omni series 4K smart TV, $1,049

32" Toshiba (720p) with Fire TV

At just 32 inches, this budget-friendly Toshiba TV is suited for small spaces like bedrooms or offices. It runs Amazon's Fire TV platform, so you can stream new shows from Hulu, Netflix and more without plugging in extra equipment. You can also watch live TV on this device.

32" Toshiba set (720p) with Fire TV, $140 (reduced from $200)

50" TCL 5-Series with 4K resolution

Best Buy

See every game in all its glory with this 50-inch TCL set. The 4K TV features QLED technology, 4K resolution and Dolby Vision. All those features together improve the sharpness, brightness, color and contrast of an image.

50" TCL 5-Series with 4K resolution, $400 (reduced from $600)

Amazon Fire 4-Series TV 55" 4K TV with Alexa built in



A mid-size television, 55 to 65 inches along the diagonal, is the ideal size for many living rooms. The best viewing distance for a 55-inch 4K TV, such as this model, is between 4.5 and 7 feet. That leaves enough space for people to get up and walk by for more snacks from the gameday spread.

Amazon Fire 4-Series TV 55" 4K TV with Alexa built in, $520

LG 86" LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV

Best Buy

If you just need more screen, this 86-inch LG should fill up your space. It has a 4K UHD resolution and works with Alexa and Google Assistant. This large TV is sure to show you every inch of the big game. Plus, it's relatively affordable.

LG 86" LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV, $1,197 (reduced from $1,900)

TCL 55" QLED 6-Series with 4K resolution



Buying your first TV so you can watch the Super Bowl on a big screen? If you're already used to a certain interface, switching can be tough, especially if you're not particularly tech savvy. Fans of the super-simple Roku platform should look for a TV -- like this TCL model -- with a built-in Roku system. Plus, the picture quality of this 6-Series model is stunning for the money.

TCL 55" QLED Roku 6-Series with 4K resolution, $650 (reduced from $1,200)

Best streaming devices for watching the 2022 NFL season



Roku devices, Amazon Fire Sticks and more ways to stream the 2022 NFL season are on sale now.

Roku Express 4K+

Among the streaming hardware giants, the Roku Express 4K+ boasts the most options and apps, including NFL-friendly streaming services such as Hulu, YouTubeTV and FuboTV. It's Apple AirPlay compatible as well, enabling you to connect your iPhone or iPad to the TV. (You can learn more about Roku here.)

Roku Express 4K+, $39

Apple TV 4K

Apple devotees, or anyone with an Apple One subscription bundle, should consider watching NFL live streams on an Apple TV 4K. The device is equipped with Dolby Vision, a new-and-improved Siri-enabled remote and SharePlay, which enables you to enjoy the game with a group of pals. After the games wrap, you can take advantage of Apple Arcade gaming or stream a movie from your favorite streaming service.

Apple TV 4K, $99 (reduced from $179)

Fire TV Stick 4K

Amazon

Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K is a streaming device that will appeal to anyone with an Alexa-enabled home. Say goodbye to pouring through channel menus. You can switch back and forth between games with the device's voice remote ("Alexa, turn on the AFC Championship..."). It offers 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10+ in addition to Dolby Atmos audio, plus access to thousands of channels, some of which are free.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, $50

