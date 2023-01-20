NFL playoffs streaming guide: How to watch the Jacksonville Jaguars - Kansas City Chiefs game

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Get some snacks and fire up the TV -- because the NFL playoffs have arrived. With four football games to catch this weekend, you may need a bit of guidance to keep up with all of them, including the Jacksonville Jaguars - Kansas City Chiefs game.

If you're looking to catch these two teams action, you're in the right place. Keep reading to find out when, where and how to watch the Jaguars - Chiefs game this weekend.

When do the Chiefs play the Jaguars this weekend?

The rivals kick off at 4:30 p.m. EST on Saturday, Jan. 21.

Where to watch the Jaguars - Chiefs game this Saturday

The Jacksonville Jaguars - Kansas City Chiefs game will air live at 4:30 p.m. on NBC and stream live on Peacock.

2023 NFL playoffs schedule this weekend

David Berding / Getty Images

Saturday, Jan. 21

4:30 p.m. EST on NBC: (4) Jaguars at (1) Chiefs (-8.5)

8:15 p.m. EST on Fox: (6) Giants at (1) Eagles (-7.5)

Sunday, Jan. 22

3 p.m. EST on CBS: (3) Bengals at (2) Bills (-5)

6:30 p.m. EST on Fox: (5) Cowboys at (2) 49ers (-4)

How to stream football games on CBS: Paramount+

A Paramount+ subscription includes live access to "NFL on CBS." That's the CBS slate of live, AFC Sunday games. The streamer also offers NFL fans the weekly studio show, "Inside the NFL," and the pregame show "The NFL Today," plus access to CBS Sports HQ, a 24/7 stream of unfiltered sports news, scores, highlights and analysis.

Paramount+ has two subscriber tiers available -- the $5 per month "Essential Plan," a budget-minded tier with ads, and the $10 per month "Premium Plan," which costs more but is ad-free. Paramount+ also offers a one-week free-trial period, so if you were thinking of trying the platform, you can catch a Sunday of football on CBS risk-free.

Subscribers to the Walmart+ shopping service now get Paramount+ included in their subscription at no extra cost.

Walmart+ members get free access to the ad-supported Paramount+ Essential plan. Paramount+ Essential includes tens of thousands of movies and TV episodes, including "Sonic the Hedgehog 2," "Yellowstone" spin-off "1883," "Star Trek: Lower Decks," "NCIS" and "Survivor." Perhaps most importantly, Essential plan members get access to NFL on CBS live.

How to stream Football on NBC: Peacock

"Sunday Night Football" will air weekly on NBC, and simultaneously stream live on Peacock. (You can also stream NBC via a live-TV streaming app, à la DirecTV Stream.)

An important streaming heads-up: While Peacock offers plenty of ad-supported shows and movies for free, if you want access to Peacock's premium content, including "Sunday Night Football," you need a paid subscription.

How to stream football on Fox or ESPN

Paramount+ and Peacock aren't the only ways to watch football this weekend. You might also want to consider a live TV streaming service like DirecTV which offers access to Fox, ESPN and more.

DirecTV Stream



DirecTV Stream isn't cheap, but it streams all the networks NFL fans need. DirecTV Stream's least-expensive tier, called "Entertainment," offers Fox, CBS, NBC and ESPN for $70 a month. But get this: Subscribers to the $90 per month "Choice" tier (and above) get Fox, CBS, NBC and ESPN, plus regional sports networks and no-extra-cost access to 2022 NFL Sunday Ticket Max, a plan that streams every live out-of-market Sunday game (and usually runs $395).

Right now, DirectTV Stream is offering new users $10 off their first five months. (Conditions apply, see site for details.)

How to watch football on your phone: NFL Plus



NFL+ lets you stream games exclusively on your mobile device or tablet. Starting at $5 per month or $30 annually, an NFL+ subscription gives you mobile or tablet access to live out-of-market preseason games, live local and primetime regular season and postseason games, live game audio for every game and more.

If you don't want to watch on your phone, you'll need access to NFL Network, which many of the streamers listed below offer.

Learn more about NFL Network

How to watch Sunday football for free without cable: Amplified HD digital TV antenna



If you want to catch NFL games without paying for a cable or streaming subscription, an indoor HD digital TV antenna is the way to go. It'll deliver any live-aired, free-TV NFL games in your area, plus all the other over-the-air content available in your area. Just connect the antenna to your set, and watch. It's the 20th-century TV-viewing experience with 21st-century technology.

