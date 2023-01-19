How to watch the 2023 Australian Open tennis tournament

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 18: Emma Raducanu of Great Britain plays a forehand in their round two singles match against Coco Gauff of the United States during day three of the 2023 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 18, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia. Marc GIAMMETTA / Getty Images

The 2023 Australian Open is in full swing, with some of the biggest names in tennis convening at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia for two weeks of heated competition. If you're hoping to tune in to the action, keep reading to find out how to watch the Australian Open from the U.S.

Top products in this article:

Best budget streaming service for live sports: Sling TV, $20 (reduced from $40) for your first month

Watch on ESPN: Get ESPN+ with the Disney bundle, $13 per month

So far in the tennis tournament, Rafael Nadal made his earliest exit from a Grand Slam since the 2016 Australian Open after losing to Mackenzie McDonald on Jan. 17. This year's men's competition is missing Carlos Alcaraz and Marin Cilic due to injury.

On the women's side, the 2022 Australian Open winner Ashleigh Barty is not present to defend her title due to her recent retirement from the sport. Venus Williams was set to compete but had to pull out due to injury. Naomi Osaka, who recently announced her pregnancy, will not be present but "can't wait to get back on the court."

Despite the absence of some of tennis' biggest stars, there's still plenty of action worth watching at the Australian Open. Here's what you need to know:

How long does the 2023 Australian Open run for?

The Australian Open runs from Jan. 16 through Jan. 29, 2023. The competition got off to a rocky start after heat and rain forced 22 matches to be rescheduled on Day 2, but players are powering through and the competition will continue.

The men's and women's competitions run simultaneously. The women's final is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 28. The men's final is set for Sunday, Jan. 29.

To find out more about the can't-miss matches, Australian Open schedule and more check out the coverage from our sister site, CBS Sports.

How to watch the 2023 Australian Open

You can stream coverage of the tennis tournament with ESPN+, Sling TV and more. Here's what you need to know about each option.

Watch the Australian Open on ESPN and ESPN+

Andy Cheung / Getty Images

Australian Open coverage is brought to the US by ESPN. If you don't have a cable subscription, you can stream their coverage by subscribing to ESPN+ for $10 per month.

However, our recommendation for the best way to subscribe to ESPN+ is through the Disney bundle. The Disney bundle includes ad-supported access to Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ for $13 per month, meaning you can tune in to Australian Open coverage, and stream Season 3 of "The Mandalorian" through the same subscription.

Disney bundle, $13 per month

ESPN+, $10

Watch the Australian Open on Sling TV

Robert Prange/Getty Images

This low-cost live TV streaming platform offers access to more than 40 channels, including ESPN, Disney, BBC America, Comedy Central, Discovery, MSNBC, NBC Sports, Syfy, FS1, TBS and Fox (based on your local available channels).

Right now, new Sling subscribers can get half-off their first month of any Sling tier. That means you can tune in to the 2023 Australian Open for just $20 this month.

Sling TV, $20 (reduced from $40) for your first month

Watch the 2023 Australian Open on FuboTV

Robert Prange/Getty Images

Though FuboTV offers a wide range of more than 100 channels, its main focus is sports. The streaming platform's most popular subscription plan provides access to ESPN, plus the NFL Network, NBA and NHL games and Fox (based on your local available channels).

FuboTV plans start at $65 per month. FuboTV currently offers new subscribers a seven-day free trial.

FuboTV, $65 and up per month

