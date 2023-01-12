Netflix set to end password-sharing, HBO Max hikes price: 5 affordable streaming alternatives to try

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

There's no denying that streaming costs are on the rise. Between the recent price hikes at Netflix and HBO Max, Netflix's desire to end account-sharing and HBO Max's recent trend of permanently removing titles from its library or axing projects with little-to-no warning, subscribers may be looking for some low-cost alternatives to the streaming giants.

If you're looking for a cheaper way to watch TV in 2023, keep reading to check out some of the best options.

The top products in this article:

Peacock, $0 and up

Paramount+, $5 and up per month

Prime Video, free with Amazon Prime

Netflix established itself early in the streaming age, starting out with their iconic DVD-rental subscription service that allowed users to dodge typical DVD-rental fees, and then transformed into nearly everyone's go-to streaming platform. But between price hikes and a shrinking library due to increased competition, plus the streamer's recent commitment to cracking down on password-sharing in 2023, not all subscribers are sticking around.

HBO Max launched back in May 2022 with original shows, such as "Love Life," "Raised by Wolves" and "Legendary." The streamer is also responsible for the popular reboots of formerly beloved series, including "Sex and the City" and "Gossip Girl." Since launching, HBO Max has always had a notably high but also unchanging price tag, with an ad-free subscription running users $15 per month.

But now, for the first time in the streaming platform's history, HBO Max is raising its prices. While the ad-supported tier of the service seems set to remain at $10 per month, subscribers who wish to skip the ads will see their monthly rate go up to $16 (plus applicable taxes) on their next billing cycle.

"This price increase of one dollar will allow us to continue to invest in providing even more culture-defining programming and improving our customer experience for all users," the platform's statement reads.

While the $1 increase may be manageable for you, there's no denying that the cost of entertainment in the streaming age is on the rise. If this latest shake-up in the streaming world has you searching for more budget-friendly solutions, you're not alone. We've rounded up some of the most-affordable streaming subscriptions and alternative TV solutions below.

Paramount Plus

Scott Garfield / PARAMOUNT PICTURES / Skydance

If you love Paramount content such as MTV, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon or anything related to "Star Trek," then Paramount+ might be for you. The platform is the exclusive streaming home for all things Nickelodeon, boasts five Paramount+ original series in the "Star Trek" universe and boasts big blockbuster titles, like "Top Gun: Maverick" and "The Lost City." Paramount+ also has a slate of exciting upcoming projects, including several new "Yellowstone" spinoffs and reality series, coming to the platform in 2023. You can see what's new on Paramount Plus this month here.

Paramount+ and CBS Essentials are both subsidiaries of Paramount.

How much does Paramount Plus cost?

Paramount+ currently has two subscription tiers available: The Essential plan is ad-supported and costs $5 per month, granting access to the platform's entire library, plus NFL on CBS and UEFA Champions League available via separate live feeds. The Premium plan is ad-free and includes access to your local live CBS station for $10 monthly. You can also try Paramount+ free for one week.

Paramount+, $5 and up per month

Peacock

Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images

Peacock is NBCUniversal's streaming service that, unlike other streaming services on this list, offers a totally free, ad-supported tier that grants access to a limited number of titles in the Peacock library. The platform is now the exclusive home to some popular, binge-worthy sitcoms such as "Parks and Recreation" and "The Office," as well as the streaming hub for any major sporting event airing on NBC, such as "Sunday Night Football" and Premier League games. Sports are a huge part of Peacock's appeal, with live Premier League, WWE and golf games all available for Peacock premium subscribers.

How much does Peacock cost?

Peacock has three tiers -- a free, ad-supported tier that grants you limited access to titles in Peacock's library, an ad-supported premium tier for $5 monthly or $50 annually, or an ad-free premium tier for $10 monthly or $100 annually.

Peacock, $0 and up per month

Amazon Prime Video

Courtesy of Prime Video

For pre-existing Amazon Prime subscribers, using Prime Video as your go-to streaming platform is practically a no-brainer. The streaming service comes at no extra cost to Amazon Prime subscribers and boasts tons of titles, including Amazon Originals such as "The Boys," "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" and "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power."

Prime Video makes renting any titles that aren't available for free on the platform fairly easy and hassle-free; that function is already connected to your Amazon account. Right now, you can rent many of the 2023 Golden Globe winners for best picture, including "The Banshees of Inisherin," "Everything Everywhere All At Once" and "The Fabelmans" on Prime Video.

How much does Amazon Prime Video cost?

If you aren't already subscribed to Amazon Prime and just want to gain access to the Prime Video library, a membership to Prime Video is available for $9 monthly. Prime Video also offers a 30-day free trial.

Prime Video, free with Amazon Prime

Hulu

Hulu

Hulu was an early giant of the streaming world and is currently known for hosting new episodes of TV shows within 24 hours of a primetime premiere, unlike other platforms, such as Netflix, where subscribers often have to wait until a season is finished to binge it all in just a few sessions. Hulu also offers access to live TV through its platform with the Hulu + Live TV plan, which gives you access to everything in Hulu's streaming library, plus more than 75 live TV channels and access to sports such as the NBA playoffs, MLB playoffs and the NFL Network. Hulu + Live TV subscribers can also easily stream most award shows, including the 2023 Academy Awards.

Hulu boasts a wide array of popular originals, such as "The Handmaid's Tale," "Fleishman is in Trouble," "The Dropout," "Only Murders in the Building," "How I Met Your Father," "Pam & Tommy" and more. But the convenient nature of Hulu means many popular shows that air on TV, like "The Bachelor" and "Abbott Elementary," will also make their way onto the platform the following day.

How much does Hulu cost?

Hulu's most basic, ad-supported plan costs $8 monthly, while its ad-free counterpart costs $15 monthly. The price of Hulu + Live TV, which also includes access to Disney+ and ESPN+, starts at $70 a month, but for an extra $6, you can get the Hulu + Live TV ad-free plan. If you're a new user, you can also try any tier of the platform free for 30-days.

Hulu, $7 and up per month

Disney Plus

Annette Brown / Marvel

Disney fans can finally rejoice, because their favorite titles are now all in one place. Disney+ has everything from nostalgia-filled Disney Channel Original Movies, to (almost) every Marvel title, including the incoming "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever." The platform is jam-packed with kid-oriented content but also has plenty of documentaries, such as "Free Solo" and "If These Walls Could Sing," plus a backlog of adult-geared ABC shows, including "Once Upon A Time."

How much does Disney Plus cost?

An ad-supported Disney+ subscription costs $8 per month, while the ad-free counterpart will run you $11. Currently, Disney+ does not offer a free trial.

Disney+, $8 and up per month

Other alternatives to streaming subscriptions

Sick of streaming? Here are some other budget-friendly (and even free) ways to watch TV.

Philo TV

Philo is a great budget-friendly option for the TV watcher looking for a little bit of everything. The platform has more than 60 channels available to watch live or record on unlimited DVR space, including HGTV, History, Discovery, AMC, BBC America, World News, the Hallmark Channel, the Lifetime Movie Channel, plus kids channels such as Nickelodeon, Nick Jr. and Nicktoons. Philo also has a substantial library of on-demand titles and the option of add-ons including Epix and Starz.

How much does Philo cost?

Philo is available for $25 monthly. New subscribers can try Philo free for one week.

Philo, $25 per month

Sling TV

While Sling TV is a great, budget-friendly streaming option for sports fans., it also offers access to a wide range of more than 40 channels, including ESPN, Disney, BBC America, Comedy Central, Discovery, MSNBC, NBC Sports, Syfy, FS1, TBS, and Fox (based on your local available channels).

How much does Sling TV cost?

Sling TV plans start at $40 monthly, with the most expensive base plan starting at $55 monthly. You have the option to add on special packages for an extra fee. New subscribers to Sling TV can try any plan free for three days.

Sling TV, $40 and up per month

Best free live TV streaming service: Pluto TV

Pluto TV

Pluto TV is your free trip back to the good old days of surfing those free TV channels in your living room. The fully free streaming service offers more than 200 channels to stream, including content from Comedy Central, MTV, Fuse, the Paramount Movie Channel, Food TV and even kid's channels like Nick Jr. and Pluto TV Kids. There are channels devoted entirely to popular shows as well, so you can always catch an episode of "CSI," "Survivor," "Star Trek," "Dr. Phil" and more.

The platform boasts an ever-changing (and growing) selection of channels, shows and movies to stream live or on-demand, so if you're one of the few who truly miss the opportunity to endlessly scroll, Pluto TV might be right for you.

Pluto TV, $0

Indoor HD digital TV antenna

U Must Have via Amazon

For a flat $29, the U Must Have amplified, indoor HD digital TV antenna will deliver the live content from any free digital channels in your area. No subscription, no monthly fee. Just connect the U Must Have to your set, and watch. It's the 20th century TV-viewing experience with 21st century technology.

Keep in mind that part of the reason cable TV became so popular is that some areas get poor TV reception. Today's digital antennae are far better than the rabbit ears of yore, but even they can only do so much if your home is reception-challenged.

U Must Have indoor HD digital TV antenna, $29

Related content from CBS Essentials:

