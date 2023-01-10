New on Paramount Plus in January 2023: 'Mayor of Kingstown,' 'Teen Wolf: The Movie' and more
A mountain of worthwhile content is coming to Paramount+ this month. From the Paramount+ original "Teen Wolf" movie the long-awaited new season of "Are You the One?" plus plenty of classic films, Paramount+ is a great go-to place for all your streaming needs in the new year. Keep reading to check out everything landing on the streaming platform in January 2023.
CBS Essentials and Paramount+ are both subsidiaries of Paramount.
Top products in this article:
Paramount+ subscription: $5 and up per month
Paramount+ and Walmart+ bundle: $98 for the year
Get free Paramount Plus with Walmart Plus
A subscription to the Paramount+ Essential plan is now included with all Walmart+ subscriptions. The ad-supported Paramount+ Essential plan features tens of thousands of movies and TV episodes, including NFL on CBS live and all the new titles coming to the platform, listed below.
Walmart+ is priced at $12.95 per month or $98 per year and includes quick and free shipping with no minimum purchase, discounts on gas, access to exclusive sales -- including Black Friday -- and more.
Walmart+ annual membership, $98
How much does Paramount Plus cost on its own?
Paramount+ has two subscriber tiers available -- the $5 per month "Essential Plan," a budget-minded tier with ads, and the $10 per month "Premium Plan," which costs more but is ad-free.
Paramount+ also offers a one-week free-trial period, so if you were thinking of trying the platform, you can watch all these new January titles on Paramount+ and more, risk-free.
Here are our top picks for what's new on Paramount Plus in January 2023
A new season of "Mayor of Kingstown," the return of hit reality dating show "Are You the One?" and more is coming to Paramount+ in January 2023.
'Mayor of Kingstown' (Season 2, Jan. 15)
"Running the family business is a life sentence..."
In Kingstown, Michigan, where basically everyone is in the business of incarceration, the McLusky family fights to bring justice to their hometown. Jeremy Renner returns for Season 2 of "Mayor of Kingstown," co-created by Hugh Dillon and "Yellowstone's" Taylor Sheridan.
"Mayor of Kingstown" Season 2, streaming Jan. 15 on Paramount+
'Are You the One' (Season 9, Jan. 18)
"Are You The One?" brings together a group of singles, all of whom have a "perfect match" in the form of another contestant. If all the contestants can find their algorithmically determined matches, the group wins $1 million.
"Are You The One?" was met with critical acclaim after exclusively featuring openly LGBT and sexually fluid contestants in its 8th season.
This time around, the reality dating competition is going global. Season 9 of "Are You the One" has gathered 22 new contestants from across the world all under one roof in Gran Canaria, Spain. The first-of-its-kind global edition of "Are You the One" will be hosted by Relationship expert Kamie Crawford. The new season debuts Jan. 18 on Paramount+.
"Are You The One?" Season 9, streaming Jan. 18 on Paramount+
You can also stream all past seasons of "Are You The One?" on Paramount+ now.
"Are You The One?" seasons 1-8, now streaming on Paramount+
'Teen Wolf: The Movie' (Jan. 26)
In "Teen Wolf: The Movie" the pack is back in action after a sinister force begins targeting shapeshifters of the night. Tyler Posey, Holland Roden, Shelley Hennig, Crystal Reed and more return for this thrilling new "Teen Wolf" movie, streaming Jan. 26, exclusively on Paramount+.
"Teen Wolf: The Movie," streaming Jan. 26 on Paramount+
You can also catch up on all six seasons of the "Teen Wolf" series ahead of the film's premiere on Paramount+
"Teen Wolf" seasons 1-6, now streaming on Paramount+
Here's what else is coming to Paramount Plus this January
New Paramount+ Originals and exclusives premiering in January 2023
Jan. 3
Sometimes When We Touch series premiere
Jan. 15
Mayor of Kingstown season 2 premiere
Jan. 18
Are You the One? Season 9 premiere
Jan. 26
Teen Wolf: The Movie premiere
Wolf Pack series premiere
New shows on Paramount+ this month
Jan. 4
Tough As Nails (Season 4)
Jan. 9
NCIS Crossover Event
Jan. 11
Lingo (Season 1)
Jan. 18
Deliciousness (Season 2)
Kiri & Lou (Seasons 1 - 2)
The Loud House (Season 5)
The Smurfs (2021) (Season 1)
Jan. 25
Acapulco Shore (Seasons 8 - 9)
Taxi (Seasons 1 - 5)
The Astronauts (Season 1)
New Movies on Paramount+ this month
Jan. 1
A River Runs Through It
Arachnophobia
Arrowhead
Atlantic City
Barbershop
Blue Hawaii
Bound
Boys And Girls
Bull Durham
Carolina
Cursed
Days of Thunder
El Dorado
Forces Of Nature
French Postcards
Girls! Girls! Girls!
Glory
Good Burger
Grease
Halloween VIII: Resurrection
Hang 'Em High
Hatari
Home For The Holidays
House Arrest
Jinxed!
Mean Creek
Minority Report
Morning Glory
Paper Moon
Paranormal Activity 2
Paranormal Activity 3
Paranormal Activity 4
Paycheck
Pony Express
Pret-A-Porter
Road Trip
Roman Holiday
Serpico
Shaft
Shakespeare in Love
Shirley Valentine
Silence
Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over
Star Trek Beyond
Starting Over
Swingers
Teaching Mrs. Tingle
The Duchess
The Fighting Temptations
The Foot Fist Way
The Good, The Bad and the Ugly
The Hunter
The Italian Job
The Lonely Man
The Longshots
The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance
The Monster Squad
The Prince and Me
The Romantics
The Sons of Katie Elder
The Thin Red Line
The Two Jakes
The Whales Of August
Walking Tall
We're No Angels
Wes Craven Presents: They
Young Guns II
Jan. 2
Hell Bound
Jan. 3
A Green Journey
A Matter of Sex
Blue Chips
Clerks
Cold Mountain
From a Whisper to a Scream
Gentlemen in White Vests
Have You Seen My Son?
Hell Raiders
Homeless
Incident in an Alley
Intimate Betrayal
Invasion of the Star Creatures
Jealousy
Joe Dancer I: The Big Black Pill
Joe Dancer II: The Monkey Mission
Legion of Iron
Mad Bull
Memorial Day
Mercy Or Murder?
Ministry of Vengeance
Money Talks
Moving Target
Murder By the Book
NYPD Mounted
Private Parts
Rain Without Thunder
Right of the People
Riot on Sunset Strip
Rosebud
Samaritan: The Mitch Snyder Story
Savage Weekend
Secret of Deep Harbor
Secret Screams
Slipping Into Darkness
Son-Rise
Starflight One
Stranger Who Looks Like Me
Take It All
Taxi Driver
Terraces
Terror Squad
The Happy Hooker Goes to Washington
The Hard Ride
The Manster
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!
The Running Man
The Secret of the Ice Cave
The Soloist
The Time Travelers
The Whisperers
The Witches
This Girl for Hire
Three on a Spree
Timestalkers
Underground Aces
Virtuosity
Wild Zone
Windrider
Jan. 4
High School Hellcats
Jan. 5
Crime Against Joe
Jan. 9
12 Angry Men
A Different Story
A Small Town In Texas
A Twist Of Sand
American Friends
An Officer and a Gentleman
Billie
Breakdown
Clue
Consuming Passions
Devil In A Blue Dress
Ghosts Can'T Do It
Hammer Down
Hannibal Brooks
Hell Boats
High Season
In The Arms Of A Killer
Instant Karma
Jeremy
Joe Dancer III: The Big Trade
Journey To The Center Of The Earth
Juliet, Naked
Kansas
Kidnap
Killers Three
Kiss The Sky
Lois Gibbs And The Love Canal
Love Bites
Love Or Money?
Mad Dog Time
Married To It
Mary Had A Little
Meatballs 4
Megaville
Million Dollar Rip Off
Miracle Beach
Mortal Passions
My Father's House
Night Game
Night of the Living Dead
Night Visitor
Oleanna
One More Chance
Operation Bottleneck
Osama
Our Winning Season
Out of Time
Over The Brooklyn Bridge
Pale Blood
Patty Duke Show: Still Rockin' In Brookl
Pieces Of Dreams
Playing Mona Lisa
Portrait In Terror
Predators
Prey For The Hunter
Pursuit
Return From The Ashes
Rockula
Saintly Sinners
Saving Grace
Scorchers
Showgirls
Sketch Artist Ii: Hands That See
Ski School
Some of My Best Friends Are...
Something Short Of Paradise
Spill
Storefront Hitchcock
Summer Heat
Survival Game
Sword Of The Conqueror
The Barbarians
The Big Caper
The Brady Bunch Movie
The Burning
The Case Of The Hillside Stranglers
The Emperor's New Clothes
The Golden Seal
The Hanging Garden
The Happy Hooker
The Happy Hooker Goes Hollywood
The Hoodlum Priest
The Hustler
The Iron Triangle
The Last Of The Finest
The Longshot
The Love Guru
The Nevadan
The Norseman
The Passage
The Revolt of the Slaves
The Seven Magnificent Gladiators
The Thousand Plane Raid
The Transporter
Traces Of Red
Trackdown
Under Age
Underworld
Underworld Awakening
Underworld Evolution
Underworld; Rise of the Lycans
Vietnam Texas
Virgin High
War-Gods Of The Deep
Warriors From Hell
When The Clock Strikes
Why Me?
Wicked Stepmother
Wild Orchid 2: Two Shades Of Blue
Jan. 15
A Fish Called Wanda
Carrie
Casino Royale
Father of the Bride
Fiddler On the Roof
For Your Eyes Only
Goldeneye
Judgment At Nuremberg
Licence to Kill
Live and Let Die
Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love
Midnight Cowboy
Octopussy
Paths of Glory
Platoon
Quantum of Solace
Red River
Return Of The Pink Panther
Rob Roy
Robocop
Rocky
Rocky Balboa
Rocky II
Rocky III
Rocky IV
Rocky V
Run Silent, Run Deep
Skyfall
That's Entertainment
The Alamo
The Apartment
The Defiant Ones
The Dirty Dozen
The Living Daylights
The Magnificent Seven
The Man with the Golden Gun
The Manchurian Candidate
The Pink Panther
The Pink Panther Strikes Again
The Silence of the Lambs
The Thomas Crown Affair
The Unforgiven
The World is Not Enough
Tomorrow Never Dies
View To A Kill
Witness For the Prosecution
Jan. 21
Hercules (2014)
Live sports on Paramount+ this month
1/1: NFL ON CBS Week 17 Doubleheader (check local listings)
1/4: Italy's Serie A - Inter Milan vs. Napoli
1/7: NCAA Men's Basketball - Vanderbilt @ Missouri, Ole Miss @ Mississippi State, San Diego State @ Wyoming
1/8: NFL ON CBS Week 18 Doubleheader (check local listings)
1/8: Italy's Serie A - AC Milan vs. Roma
1/10 - 1/12: Coppa Italia Round of 16 Matches
1/12: 2023 NWSL Draft
1/13: Italy's Serie A - Napoli vs. Juventus
1/14: NCAA Men's Basketball - Wisconsin @ Indiana
1/14 or 1/15: NFL ON CBS - AFC Wild Card Game
1/14 - 1/15: Professional Bull Riding Competition
1/17 - 1/19: Coppa Italia Round of 16 Matches
1/18: EA Sports Supercup - AC Milan vs. Inter Milan
1/21: NCAA Men's Basketball - TCU @ Kansas
1/21 or 1/22: NFL ON CBS - AFC Divisional Playoff
1/22: NCAA Men's Basketball - Michigan State @ Indiana
1/27 - 1/28: PGA TOUR - Farmers Insurance Open (Third and Final Round Coverage)
1/28: NCAA Men's Basketball - Xavier @ Creighton, Cincinnati @ Houston
1/29: NCAA Men's Basketball - Michigan State @ Purdue
1/29: Professional Bull Riding Competition
1/29: Italy's Serie A - Napoli vs. Roma
1/29: NFL ON CBS AFC Championship Game
Throughout January: Italy's Serie A Competition
Throughout January: Barclays Women's Super League Competition
Throughout January: Scottish Professional Football League Competition
More shows and movies to stream this week
Still searching for the right show or movie to stream this weekend? Be sure to check out our guides on everything new coming to Disney+, new shows on Apple TV+ and all the best movies to stream this week. Plus, we've got family-friendly TV show and movie suggestions and recommendations for the best Hulu originals.
What else is on Paramount Plus now?
Along with everything listed above, check out these binge-worthy titles on Paramount+.
'Top Gun: Maverick'
After a triumphant theatrical run, the smash summer hit sequel to the 1986 blockbuster "Top Gun" is finally coming to a home theater near you. Starring Tom Cruise, the franchise's latest chapter finds Pete "Maverick" Mitchell serving as a test pilot in the Navy and training a detachment of graduates for a special assignment that may require the ultimate sacrifice.
"Top Gun: Maverick," now streaming on Paramount+
'1923'
The newest "Yellowstone" spinoff stars Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren and follows the Prohibition Era Duttons as they fight to hold on to their family's land through The Great Depression.
"1923," now streaming on Paramount+
'Tulsa King'
After 25 years in prison, New York mafia capo Dwight "The General" Manfredi is sent away to Tulsa, Okla., to set up new territory for his mob family. But upon arrival, the once-great mobster realizes his skills might be a bit rusty. Sylvester Stallone stars in this gritty, new drama series from "Yellowstone" co-creator Taylor Sheridan.
'Inside Amy Schumer'
After a six-year hiatus, Amy Schumer's Emmy-winning series is back for a brand new season of sketch comedy. "Inside Amy Schumer" Season 5 is now streaming exclusively on Paramount+.
"Inside Amy Schumer," now streaming on Paramount+
'Snow Day'
This "thaw-dropping" new movie musical from Nickelodeon is all about "breaking the ice." When a group of kids get the day off of school due to snow, they decide to chase their dreams and make some memories along the way. "Snow Day" stars Ky Baldwin, Michaela Russell, Jerry Trainor, Laura Bell Bundy and Rob Huebel.
"Snow Day," now streaming on Paramount+
'Fantasy Football'
Callie's dad is a running back for the Atlanta Falcons who's been off his game lately. But everything changes when Callie receives a magical copy of EA SPORTS Madden NFL 23 and starts playing as her dad in the game. Now, her dad's career is in her hands -- but will Callie fumble the ball? Marsai Martin, Omari Hardwick, Kelly Rowland and Rome Flynn star in this hilarious and heartwarming father-daughter film.
"Fantasy Football," now streaming
'Star Trek: Prodigy'
"Star Trek: Prodigy" follows young aliens who, upon discovering an abandoned Starfleet vessel, head out to explore the universe and search for adventure.
"Star Trek: Prodigy," now streaming
'Ink Master'
Tattoo artists from across the country compete in technical and creative challenges for a $250,000 cash prize and an editorial feature in Inked Magazine. This season, competitors from years past return to the show to compete for the title of "Ink Master."
This unique reality competition series is back with new episodes this fall, exclusively on Paramount+.
'Monster High: The Movie'
Inspired by the best-selling dolls, this live-action musical movie follows Clawdeen Wolf, a half-human, half-werewolf teen who struggles to keep her true identity a secret while attending Monster High. Miia Harris, Ceci Balagot, Nayah Damasen, Case Walker and Kyle Selig star in this family-friendly film, "Monster High: The Movie."
"Monster High: The Movie," now streaming
'The Good Fight'
A spinoff and standalone sequel to "The Good Wife," this dramedy follows a prominent lawyer (played by Christine Baranski) struggling to piece her career back together in the wake of a financial scam that ruined her family's reputation.
"The Good Fight" Season 6, now streaming
'On the Come Up'
"In this fairy tale, my father was once a king. Now I'm chasing his dream..."
Based on the best-selling YA novel by Angie Thomas -- author of "The Hate U Give" -- "On The Come Up" is a film about a gifted 16-year-old rapper attempting to honor her late father's hip hop legacy while facing controversy and possible eviction. Newcomer Jamila C. Gray stars in this Paramount original movie.
"On the Come Up," now streaming
'Orphan: First Kill'
More than 10 years since the twisted horror film "Orphan" made its chilling debut, Esther returns in a highly anticipated prequel. Rossif Sutherland and Julia Stiles star alongside Isabelle Fuhrman in "Orphan: First Kill."
"Orphan: First Kill," now streaming
'Star Trek: Lower Decks'
"Star Trek: Lower Decks" follows the support crew working on the USS Cerritos -- one of Starfleet's least important ships. An all new season of this beloved, animated "Star Trek" spin-off series is now streaming on Paramount+.
"Star Trek: Lower Decks" Season 3, now streaming
'Honor Society'
Honor is in her senior year of high school and focused solely on getting into Harvard. When her guidance counselor suggests another student might be getting recommended for admission over her, Honor enacts a plan to sabotage her competition. Angourie Rice stars opposite "Stranger Things" actor Gaten Matarazzo in this new comedy series, streaming now on Paramount+.
"Honor Society," now streaming
'Jerry & Marge Go Large'
Inspired by real events, "Jerry & Marge Go Large" tells the story of retired math whiz Jerry Selbee, who, with the help of his wife, uses a mathematical loophole in the lottery to win millions. Bryan Cranston, Annette Bening and Rainn Wilson star in this wacky new comedy, which Is now streaming on Paramount+.
"Jerry & Marge Go Large," now streaming
'The Offer'
Miles Teller stars alongside Juno Temple, Colin Hanks and more in this dramatic new miniseries. "The Offer" follows legendary Hollywood producer Albert S. Ruddy as he adapts author Mario Puzo's novel, "The Godfather," for the screen. As "The Offer" tells it, Ruddy assembles a dream team, including director Francis Ford Coppola (who co-wrote the script with Puzo) and Hollywood star Marlon Brando, only to see his production challenged by behind-the-scenes tensions -- and a prominent mob boss.
'Halo'
Pablo Schreiber stars in this exciting new series based on the best-selling Xbox Game Studios first-person shooter game, "Halo." The show puts a new spin on the central storyline -- about a massive war far in the future -- while still bringing the original feel of the video game franchise to life. The action-packed series follows Master Chief, a super-soldier trained to battle an alien group known as the Covenant. But, when Master Chief has to confront his own humanity, everything changes.
'Star Trek: Picard'
More than 35 years since his character's debut in "Star Trek: The Next Generation," Sir Patrick Stewart returns as Jean-Luc Picard for season two of "Star Trek: Picard." The first season takes place 20 years after the events of "Star Trek: Nemesis;" Picard is retired from Starfleet and grieving the loss of Data when he receives a visit from a new synthetic being that leads him into the next chapter of his life. The second season picks up a year after events of the first, and fans will be glad to know that the show has already been renewed for season three. Stewart stars alongside Alison Pill and Michelle Hurd in season two of "Star Trek: Picard," now streaming.
"Star Trek: Picard," now streaming
'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds'
"Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" finds actor Anson Mount reprising his "Discovery" role as Captain Pike. In the new series, Pike retreats to his ranch back on Earth after having caught a glimpse of the grim future that fans know awaits him in "The Original Series." But when the Starfleet standout learns that one of his former crew members desperately needs him, Pike jumps back into the action."Discovery" stars Rebecca Romijn and Ethan Peck return alongside Mount in this new "Star Trek" series.
"Star Trek: Strange New Worlds," now streaming
The best TV deals right now
If you prefer to forego the movie theater in favor of streaming the best new movies at home, it might be time to upgrade your home theater. Keep reading to check out the best deals on TVs, antennas, TV stands and more.
Samsung 'The Frame' QLED 4K smart TV 2022
The latest edition of "The Frame" uses a matte, anti-reflection display. The one-inch-thick screen can stream all your favorite TV shows and movies in 4K resolution, and can seamlessly transition to Art Mode to display your favorite paintings and photographs.
65" Samsung 'The Frame' QLED 4K TV 2022, $2,000
65" Samsung QN900A Neo QLED 8K TV: $3,000
A premium Samsung TV can cost a lot, especially when it's something like Samsung QN900A Neo TV, which boasts 8K resolution, AI upscaling and a Quantum LED panel. Factor in a massive, 65-inch screen, and you're looking at a $5,000 TV. Luckily, Samsung has a great deal that knocks a hefty $2,000 off the price, bringing it down to $3,000.
65" Samsung QN900A Neo QLED 8K TV, $3,000 (reduced from $5,000)
75" Samsung QN900A Neo QLED 8K TV, $3,300 (reduced from $4,700)
Amazon Fire TV Stick with 4K Ultra HD
This Amazon streaming stick with a new Wi-Fi antenna design is optimized for 4K streaming. The Amazon Fire TV Stick pairs with compatible Bluetooth headphones and comes equipped with Alexa-enabled voice-control technology.
Amazon Fire TV Stick with 4K Ultra HD, $35 (reduced from $50)
Related content from CBS Essentials
- What to watch: The best TV and movies to stream this week
- How to watch 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' plus more of what's new on Disney Plus this month
- The best live TV streaming services for sports fans
- What you need to know about 'Spare,' Prince Harry's new tell-all book
- Here's how to get your 2023 tax refund early
for more features.