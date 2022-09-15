Looking for an Apple AirPods Pro 2 alternative? Check out the new Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Bose

Apple AirPods Pro 2 aren't the only next-generation earbuds launching this month. Today, Bose released the QuietComfort Earbuds II, the next iteration of the popular Bose QuietComfort Earbuds (a CBS Essentials bestseller). The new earbuds promise better audio and better active noise cancellation, in a much smaller size than the bulkier first generation.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II, $299

What's else is new about the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II? The latest generation of Bose earbuds offer more battery life via an upgraded charging case. Another new feature: Bluetooth 5.3 compatibility, with a 30-foot range.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II

Bose

Bose products are known for their excellent sound quality, and the new Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are no exception. They claim to offer the world's best active noise cancellation, and have a new CustomTune technology that auto-adjusts music to your ears' liking. They also have an "aware mode" that pauses noise cancellation for when you need to hear your surroundings.

If you disliked how bulky the original Bose QuietComfort Earbuds felt, there's good news: The QuietComfort Earbuds II are one-third smaller than their predecessor. They're water- and sweat-resistant, too, so you can wear them to the gym.

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II offer six hours of battery life in a single charge, and come with a charging case that holds three additional charges (24 hours of battery life in total). You can control music, answer calls and adjust the volume by simply tapping your earbuds instead of having to use your phone. These Bluetooth 5.3-compatible earbuds are available in black and soapstone colors.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II, $299

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds

Want to save a little bit of money? The original Bose QuietComfort Earbuds, which once retailed for $279, have now been reduced to $199 at Amazon. The 4.3-star-rated earbuds offer 18 hours of listening (6 hours of listening time per charge with included charging case), IPX4 water resistance, touch controls and active noise cancelling.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds, $199 (reduced from $279)

