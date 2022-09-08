The Apple Watch 8 was just revealed, so you can save $100 on the Apple Watch 7 now

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The new Apple Watch Series 8 has been officially revealed, which means there are plenty of deals to snag on the previous model, the Apple Watch Series 7. Stock is running low on some colors and sizes, but there are still plenty of options available at Walmart and Amazon.

Here are the best Apple Watch 7 deals we found.

Top products in this article

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS (green, 41mm), $299 (reduced from $399)

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS (45mm), $329 (reduced from $429)

The Apple Watch Series 8 has a new S8 chip for improved performance, an always-on display and new watch face options. It also has a larger battery than previous models: Battery life can be extended to 36 hours when in low-power mode.

While there's a lot to like about the Apple Watch Series 8, there's a lot to like about the Apple Watch Series 7, too -- especially the price. This bestselling smartwatch is now on sale for up to $100 off ahead of the launch of the Apple Watch 8. So if you're looking for a great deal on a 4.8-star-rated Apple Watch, the Series 7 may be right for you.

Shop deals on the Apple Watch Series 7 ahead.

Apple Watch Series 7 (41mm): $299 and up

Apple via Amazon

You can save on the GPS version of the 41mm Apple Watch Series 7. Historically, we've found the best prices for the Apple Watch 7 at Amazon. But right now, as Apple prepares to roll out the Apple Watch 8, you'll find the best prices and the best selection of Apple Watch 7 models at Walmart.

There, the starlight, midnight and green colors of the Apple Watch 7 are on sale for $299.

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS (41mm), $299 and up (reduced from $399)

You can use the button below to check stock and pricing at Amazon.

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS (41mm)

Apple Watch Series 7 (45mm): $329

Apple via Amazon

The larger, somewhat weightier 45mm Apple Watch Series 7 is on sale at Walmart and Amazon right now.

At last look, all colors of the larger Apple Watch 7 are on sale at Walmart for $329. All colors of the larger Apple Watch 7 are on sale at Amazon for $329 too, except for midnight. That's a $100 savings on the Apple list price.

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS (45mm), $329 (reduced from $429)

Apple Watch Series 7 (45mm) GPS + cellular, $419 and up (reduced from $529)

(Not sure what Apple Watch size is the best? Check out the CBS Essentials guide on how to pick the right Apple Watch size for you.)

