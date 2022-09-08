The Apple AirPods Pro 2 were just revealed, so you can save $70 on the old AirPods Pro now

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The Apple AirPods Pro 2 were just revealed, which means it's time to score a deal on the previous AirPods Pro model. You can find the old AirPods Pro for $180 now at Amazon and Walmart, a savings of $70.

Apple AirPods Pro, $180 (reduced from $249)

The latest Apple AirPods Pro 2 earbuds offer 30 hours of listening time with the included charging case. They have an upgraded wireless chip for improved audio functionality, a new low distortion driver for clearer audio and improved active noise cancellation. The Apple AirPods Pro 2 provide truly custom sound: You can use your iPhone's camera to analyze your unique ear anatomy and find the perfect audio settings for you.

The new Apple AirPods Pro 2 will retail for $249. Pre-orders for the Apple AirPods Pro 2 will begin on Friday, Sept. 9, with an official release date of Sept. 23. (You can learn more about the new Apple AirPods Pro 2, the new Apple iPhone 14 and the new Apple Watch Series 8 by reading our coverage of yesterday's unveiling.)

While we expect these new Apple headphones to be popular this holiday season, you don't need to spend $250 to get an Apple AirPods listening experience for yourself or others. That's because the original Apple AirPods Pro earbuds are on sale now for $180, ahead of the Apple AirPods Pro 2 release date. The original model still offers plenty of features and a top rating from reviewers on Amazon.

Save $70 on the Apple AirPods Pro

The Apple AirPods Pro are a CBS Essentials bestseller. Our readers love the AirPods Pro for their active noise cancellation tech, well-fitting design and great sound quality. They're water resistant, as well, and offer up to 24 hours of battery life with the included case.

Now on sale at Amazon and Walmart for $180, the older model of the Apple AirPods Pro offers a great deal.

