Fubo TV is on sale: Everything you need to know about subscribing to the sports streamer

Thinking of cutting cable? You may have heard of an alternative called Fubo, which offers much of the same content offered by cable. Subscribers get access to a live feed of 187 channels -- including local affiliates where available -- to deliver a cable-like TV viewing experience at a fraction of the usual subscription price.

Yes, some streamers, like Paramount+ to Hulu, air some network content, but they won't completely replace a cable subscription if you're interested in catching local programming. That's particularly important to sports fans wanting to catch games live.

One of just a few platforms offering a free, seven-day trial, Fubo lets you test drive the platform without paying for it. The streamer is also offering a rare deal on its monthly subscription fee. After seven days, pricing starts at $60 for the first month, then $80 per month after that.

But how does Fubo compare with cheaper sports streaming options like Sling TV? Keep reading to find out what's included in a Fubo subscription, and whether the experts at CBS New Essentials think Fubo is worth the monthly pricing.

What's included in a monthly Fubo subscription?

Fubo gives subscribers access to the live feed of a minimum of 187 channels with its Pro Tier ($60 for the first month after a seven-day free trial, then $80 going forward), with the ability to watch on up to 10 screens at the same time. Fubo's Pro, Elite and Premier tiers come with 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage.

Sports fans will want to consider adding on the $7.99 per month Fubo Extra package, which includes MLB Network, NBA TV, NHL Network, Tennis Channel, SEC Network and more channels. Or upgrade to the Fubo Elite tier and get all the Fubo Extra channels, plus the ability to stream in 4K, starting at $90 per month ($70 for the first month).

You can start watching live TV on Fubo, including network-aired NFL, NBA and MLB games, by starting a seven-day free trial of Fubo. Begin watching immediately on your TV, phone, tablet or computer.

What you'll get with Fubo Pro Tier:

There are no contracts with Fubo -- you can cancel at any time.

A standout feature of Fubo is its lookback feature, which allows subscribers to watch content up to 72 hours after it airs live.



The Pro tier includes 187 channels, including NFL Network. (You'll need to upgrade to the Ultimate tier for NFL RedZone.)

Fubo includes all the channels you'll need to watch college and pro football, including CBS.

In addition to NFL football, Fubo offers MLB, NBA



All Fubo tiers come with 1,000 hours of cloud-based DVR recording.

Stream on your TV, phone and mobile devices.

Fubo vs. Sling TV vs. Hulu + Live TV: What's best?

If you've considered a subscription to Fubo TV, you've likely also researched a subscription to Sling TV and Hulu + Live TV, other leading live TV streaming platforms. Fubo's Pro Tier usually starts at $80 per month after the seven-day free trial, but the streamer is currently offering the first month of a new subscription for $60. A subscription to Sling TV starts at $60 per month and Hulu + Live TV costs $77 per month. Sling TV is currently running a promotion giving subscribers 50% off the first month of service, making the first month $30.

There are two main differences between Fubo TV, Hulu + Live TV and Sling TV. First, Sling TV and Hulu + Live TV do not offer a free trial, which means you'll have to pay $30 for your first month of Sling TV to see if it's for you. Likewise, Hulu + Live TV doesn't offer a free trial, which means you'll shell out $77 just to try the platform.

Second, and most notable for sports fans, Sling TV does not give subscribers access to CBS-aired content. That means NFL fans subscribing to Sling TV won't be able to watch visiting AFC games next season, nor will college football fans be able to catch CBS-aired SEC football games next fall. Sling TV subscribers would also need a Paramount+ with Showtime subscription ($11.99 per month) to watch CBS-aired content.

Number of channels offered:

Fubo Pro Tier: 187 channels

Sling TV Orange + Blue Tier bundle: 68 channels

Hulu + Live TV: 95 channels

Pricing:

Fubo Pro Tier: $60 for the first month after a seven-day free trial, $80 per month afterward.

Sling TV Orange + Blue Tier bundle: $30 for the first month, $60 per month after the first month

Hulu + Live TV: $77 per month

Special features:

Fubo Pro Tier: Seven-day free trial

Sling TV Orange + Blue Tier bundle: Cost-effective, but does not include CBS-aired content

Hulu + Live TV: Pricing includes Hulu, ESPN+ and Disney+.

Is Fubo worth it?

In a word, yes. We're big fans of saving money and cutting the cord with our cable company, but we still want access to our favorite network TV shows, as well as our favorite sports. A subscription to Fubo grants access to most network-aired programs and sports at a much cheaper price. With a minimum of 186 channels offered, Fubo delivers a lot of bang for your (80) bucks. The seven-day free trial is a big incentive to subscribe and the ability to cancel anytime makes a Fubo subscription totally worth it.

But, if you also have subscriptions to Disney +, Hulu and/or ESPN+, you'll save money by subscribing to Hulu + Live TV and dropping your individual subscriptions to Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+, though you'll get access to 95 channels with Hulu + Live TV as opposed to 187 channels with Fubo.

Which live TV streaming platform is best?

If you're a diehard football fan, you're going to want to watch those CBS games. We suggest a subscription to Fubo or Hulu + Live TV if your budget allows. If you're looking for the least expensive way to watch live TV without a cable subscription, Sling TV is an inexpensive option. If you love to consume content on all the streaming platforms, including sports, movies and TV, Hulu + Live TV gives you access to Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+, which means you won't need to pay for a separate subscription to those apps.

Which live TV streaming platform is best: