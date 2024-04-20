How to watch today's Phoenix Suns vs. Minnesota Timberwolves NBA Playoff game: Livestream options, more

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Anthony Edwards #5 of the Minnesota Timberwolves celebrates during the second half in game one of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs against the Phoenix Suns at Target Center on April 20, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

The Phoenix Suns face the Minnesota Timberwolves today for Game 2 of their Round 1 playoff series. The Suns may have Kevin Durant, a two-time NBA champion, and Devin Booker, but the Wolves have home-court advantage -- and a Game 1 victory.

A competitive matchup if there ever was one, this 2024 NBA playoff series between the Suns and the Timberwolves promises to be good. Keep reading for all the ways you can watch, even if you don't have cable.

How and when to watch the Phoenix Suns vs. Minnesota Timberwolves game

Game 2 of the NBA playoff series between the Phoenix Suns and Minnesota Timberwolves will be played Tuesday, April 23, 2024, at 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT). The game will air on TNT and stream on SlingTV and the platforms featured below.

How to watch the Suns vs. Timberwolves game without cable

If your cable subscription doesn't carry TNT or you've cut the cord with your cable company, you can still watch today's game. Below are the platforms on which you can watch today's game live.

One of the most cost-effective ways to stream today's game is through a subscription to Sling TV. To watch today's game, you'll need a subscription to the Orange tier, which includes TNT. For access to more NBA playoff games, upgrade to the Orange + Blue tier, which includes your local ABC, NBC and Fox affiliates' live feeds.

The Orange tier is normally $40 per month, but Sling TV has an offer for new subscribers where you can get your first month for $15. The Orange + Blue tier costs $35 for your first month, and $60 per month after that. You can cancel anytime.

Note: Because Sling TV doesn't carry CBS, you won't be able to watch CBS-aired live sports, including the NFL. If you're looking for one live TV streaming platform to watch all your favorite sports, we suggest a subscription to Fubo or Hulu + Live TV.

Top features of Sling TV Orange tier:

There are 32 channels to watch in total, including ESPN, TNT and TBS.

You get access to Monday Night Football NFL games airing on ESPN next season at the lowest price.

All subscription tiers include 50 hours of cloud-based DVR storage.

Hulu + Live TV/ESPN+ bundle: Watch the Suns vs. Timberwolves game live for free

You can watch today's game with the Hulu + Live TV/ESPN+ bundle. The bundle features 95 channels, including ABC, TNT, local network affiliates and ESPN. It also includes the ESPN+ streaming service. Unlimited DVR storage is also included. Watch today's game, the 2024 NBA playoffs, MLB this season and network-aired NFL games next season with Hulu + Live TV/ESPN+ bundle.

Hulu + Live TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+. It's priced at $77 after a three-day free trial.

2024 NBA Playoffs: Phoenix Suns vs. Minnesota Timberwolves series schedule

Below are dates, start times and networks airing the entire Suns vs. Timberwolves Round 1 series. All times Eastern.

(3) Minnesota Timberwolves vs. (6) Phoenix Suns

Game 1: Suns vs. Timberwolves; Saturday, April 20 (3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Suns vs. Timberwolves; Saturday, April 20 (3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN) Game 2: Suns vs. Timberwolves; Tuesday, April 23 (7:30 p.m. ET, TNT)

Suns vs. Timberwolves; Tuesday, April 23 (7:30 p.m. ET, TNT) Game 3: Timberwolves vs. Suns; Friday, April 26 (10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Timberwolves vs. Suns; Friday, April 26 (10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN) Game 4: Timberwolves vs. Suns; Sunday, April 28 (9:30 p.m. ET, TNT)

Timberwolves vs. Suns; Sunday, April 28 (9:30 p.m. ET, TNT) Game 5: Suns vs. Timberwolves; Tuesday, April 30 (TBD, TBD)*

Suns vs. Timberwolves; Tuesday, April 30 (TBD, TBD)* Game 6: Timberwolves vs. Suns; Thursday, May 2 (TBD, TBD)*

Timberwolves vs. Suns; Thursday, May 2 (TBD, TBD)* Game 7: Suns vs. Timberwolves; Saturday, May 4 (TBD, TBD)*

* = If necessary

2024 NBA Playoffs: Full playoff schedule

Naz Reid #11 of the Minnesota Timberwolves drives to the basket against Royce O'Neale #00 of the Phoenix Suns in the fourth quarter at Target Center on April 14, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. David Berding/Getty Images

The first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs will start April 20, 2024.

First round schedule

Below are the dates, times and networks airing each game of the first round of the NBA Playoffs. All times Eastern.

Eastern Conference

(1) Boston Celtics vs. (8) Miami Heat

• Game 1: Heat vs. Celtics; Sunday, April 21 (1 p.m. ET on ABC)

• Game 2: Heat vs. Celtics; Wednesday, April 24 (7 p.m. ET on TNT, TruTV)

• Game 3: Celtics vs. Heat; Saturday, April 27 (6 p.m. ET on TNT, TruTV)

• Game 4: Celtics vs. Heat; Monday, April 29 (TBD, TBD)

• Game 5: Heat vs. Celtics; TBD (TBD, TBD)*

• Game 6: Celtics vs. Heat; TBD (TBD, TBD)*

• Game 7: Heat vs. Celtics; TBD (TBD, TBD)*

* = If necessary

(2) New York Knicks vs. (7) Philadelphia 76ers

• Game 1: 76ers vs. Knicks; Saturday, April 20 (6 p.m. ET on ESPN)

• Game 2: 76ers vs. Knicks; Monday, April 22 (7:30 p.m. on TNT, TruTV)

• Game 3: Knicks vs. 76ers; Thursday, April 25 (7:30 p.m. ET on TNT, TruTV)

• Game 4: Knicks vs. 76ers; Sunday, April 28 (1 p.m. on ABC)

• Game 5: 76ers vs. Knicks; Tuesday, April 30 (TBD, TBD)*

• Game 6: Knicks vs. 76ers; TBD (TBD, TBD)*

• Game 7: 76ers vs. Knicks; TBD (TBD, TBD)*

* = If necessary

(3) Milwaukee Bucks vs. (6) Indiana Pacers

• Game 1: Pacers vs. Bucks; Sunday, April 21 (7 p.m. on TNT, TruTV)

• Game 2: Pacers vs. Bucks; Tuesday, April 23 (8:30 p.m. on NBA TV)

• Game 3: Bucks vs. Pacers; Friday, April 26 (5:30 p.m. on ESPN)

• Game 4: Bucks vs. Pacers; Sunday, April 28 (7 p.m. on TNT)

• Game 5: Pacers vs. Bucks; Tuesday, April 30 (TBD, TBD)*

• Game 6: Bucks vs. Pacers; TBD (TBD, TBD)*

• Game 7: Pacers vs. Bucks; TBD (TBD, TBD)*

* = If necessary

(4) Cleveland vs. (5) Orlando

• Game 1: Magic vs. Cavaliers; Saturday, April 20 (1 p.m. on ESPN)

• Game 2: Magic vs. Cavaliers; Monday, April 22 (7 p.m. on NBA TV)

• Game 3: Cavaliers vs. Magic; Thursday, April 25 (7 p.m. on NBA TV)

• Game 4: Cavaliers vs. Magic; Saturday, April 27 (1 p.m. on TNT)

• Game 5: Magic vs. Cavaliers; Tuesday, April 30 (TBD, TBD)*

• Game 6: Cavaliers vs. Magic; TBD (TBD, TBD)*

• Game 7: Magic vs. Cavaliers; TBD (TBD, TBD)*

* = If necessary

Western Conference

(1) Oklahoma City Thunder vs. (8) New Orleans Pelicans

• Game 1: Pelicans vs. Thunder; Sunday, April 21 (9:30 p.m. ET on TNT, TruTV)

• Game 2: Pelicans vs. Thunder; Wednesday, April 24 (9:30 p.m. on TNT, TruTV)

• Game 3: Thunder vs. Pelicans; Saturday, April 27 (3:30 p.m. on TNT)

• Game 4: Thunder vs. Pelicans; Monday, April 29 (TBD, TBD)

• Game 5: Pelicans vs. Thunder; TBD (TBD, TBD)*

• Game 6: Thunder vs. Pelicans; TBD (TBD, TBD)*

• Game 7: Pelicans vs. Thunder; TBD (TBD, TBD)*

* = If necessary



(2) Denver Nuggets vs. (7) Los Angeles Lakers

• Game 1: Lakers vs. Nuggets; Saturday, April 20 (8 p.m. on ABC)

• Game 2: Lakers vs. Nuggets; Monday, April 22 (10 p.m. on Spectrum Sportsnet+)

• Game 3: Nuggets vs. Lakers; Thursday, April 25 (10 p.m. on Spectrum Sportsnet+)

• Game 4: Nuggets vs. Lakers; Saturday, April 27 (8 p.m. on ABC)

• Game 5: Lakers vs. Nuggets; Monday, April 29 (TBD, TBD)*

• Game 6: Nuggets vs. Lakers; TBD (TBD, TBD)*

• Game 7: Lakers vs. Nuggets; TBD (TBD, TBD)*

* = If necessary



(4) LA Clippers vs. (5) Dallas Mavericks

• Game 1: Mavericks vs. Clippers; Sunday, April 21 (3 p.m. on ABC)

• Game 2: Mavericks vs. Clippers, Tuesday, April 23 (10 p.m. on Clippervision)

• Game 3: Clippers vs. Mavericks, Friday, April 26 (8 p.m. on Clippervision)

• Game 4: Clippers vs. Mavericks, Sunday, April 28 (3 p.m. on ABC)

• Game 5: Mavericks vs. Clippers, TBD (TBD, TBD)*

• Game 6: Clippers vs. Mavericks, TBD (TBD, TBD)*

• Game 7: Mavericks vs. Clippers, TBD (TBD, TBD)*

* = If necessary

Conference semifinals schedule

The conference semifinals will begin May 6-7, but can move up to May 4-5 if the prior round's series ends early.

Conference finals schedule

The conference finals will begin May 21-22, but can move up to May 19-20 if the prior round's series ends early.

NBA Finals schedule

The 2024 NBA Finals will begin on June 6, airing on ABC.