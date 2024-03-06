How to watch the 2024 Hercules Tires Big South Conference men's NCAA basketball championship today

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

High Point Panthers guard Abdoulaye Thiam (11) dribbles the ball up the court during a men's college basketball game between the High Point Panthers and the Longwood Lancers on March 2, 2024, at Joan Perry Brock Center in Farmville, VA. Lee Coleman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The 2024 men's Big South Tournament begins today as teams compete for a ticket to March Madness 2024. High Point comes in as the No. 1 seed, but anything can happen in this single-elimination conference tournament.

Keep reading to find out how to watch every exciting game of the 2024 Hercules Tires Big South Conference men's NCAA basketball tournament.

How and when to watch the 2024 Big South Tournament

The Big South men's tournament will be played Wednesday March 6, 2024 through Sunday, March 10, 2024. The first three rounds of the tournament will broadcast live on ESPN+.

How to watch the 2024 Big South Tournament on ESPN+

The first three rounds of the men's 2024 Big South Tournament will stream exclusively on ESPN+. ESPN+ is ESPN's subscription streaming platform, which offers exclusive live events, original studio shows and top-tier series that aren't accessible on the ESPN networks. ESPN+ subscribers may purchase UFC PPV events and access the platform's vast archive of on-demand content, including the entire 30 For 30 catalog, game replays and select ESPN films.

It is important to note that ESPN+ does not include access to the ESPN network. It is a separate sports-centric service, with separate sports programming.

You can stream ESPN+ through the ESPN app on your mobile device and on ESPN.com. It's also available as an app through major smart TV streaming platforms and gaming consoles such as the PS5.

An ESPN+ subscription costs $10.99 per month, or save 15% when you pay annually ($110). ESPN+ is also currently offering a cost-saving bundle. Get ESPN+ (with ads), Disney+ (with ads) and Hulu (with ads) for $14.99 per month.

Top features of ESPN+:

Exclusive fantasy sports tools and content from some of the sports world's most respected voices in sports.

Every Fight Night UFC event UFC PPV event (PPV events are subject to an additional charge).



Soccer including EFL Championship, US Open Cup and Bundesliga.

College sports

MLB and the World Series.

Top-tier tennis including the Australian Open and Wimbledon.

The PGA Tour and the Masters.

How to watch the 2024 Big South Championship game

The 2024 men's Big South Championship game will be played on Sunday, March 10, 2024 at 12:00 p.m. ET (9:00 a.m. PT). The game will broadcast live on ESPN2 and stream on the platforms featured below.

You can watch the 2024 Big South Championship game on Fubo. Though Fubo is a sports-centric streaming service, it offers live TV streaming of your local network affiliates (when available). That means you'll be able to watch the 2024 Big South Championship game on Fubo, while still getting access to network TV programs like you would with a traditional cable TV subscription. All packages include at least 184 channels, including ESPN and ESPN2.

Your subscription will also get you access to almost every NFL game next season, network-aired NBA games this season, NCAA college basketball (including March Madness), NHL games, PGA Tour golf and NASCAR races.

To watch the 2024 Big South Championship game without cable, start a seven-day free trial of Fubo. You can begin watching immediately on your TV, phone, tablet or computer. FuboTV starts at $80 per month after your free seven-day trial, but Fubo is currently offering $20 off your first month of service on any tier.

Top features of Fubo:

There are no contracts with Fubo -- you can cancel at any time.

Watch sporting events on-demand up to 72 hours after they broadcast live with Fubo's Lookback feature.

The entry-level Pro tier includes over 184 channels.

FuboTV includes all the channels you'll need to watch college and pro basketball, including CBS (not available through Sling TV).

All tiers come with 1,000 hours of cloud-based DVR recording.

Stream on your TV, phone, and other devices.

ESPN2 is included in many cable TV packages. If you have don't have cable TV that includes ESPN2, one of the most cost-effective ways to stream the Big South Championship game is through a subscription to Sling TV. The streamer offers access to ESPN2, NFL Network, local NBC, Fox and ABC affiliates (where available) with its Orange + Blue Tier plan. Also worth noting: Sling TV comes with 50 hours of cloud-based DVR recording space included, perfect for recording your favorite sport and TV shows.

That plan normally costs $60 per month, but the streamer is currently offering a 50% off promotion for your first month, so you'll pay just $30. You can learn more by tapping the button below.

Top features of Sling TV Orange + Blue tier:

There are 46 channels to watch in total, including local NBC, Fox and ABC affiliates (where available).

You get access to most local NFL games next season and nationally broadcast games at the lowest price.

All subscription tiers include 50 hours of cloud-based DVR storage.

You can watch the Big South Championship game with Hulu + Live TV. The bundle features access to 90 channels, including ESPN2. Unlimited DVR storage is also included. Watch every NFL game on every network next season as well with Hulu + Live TV, plus catch live NFL preseason games, exclusive live regular season games, popular studio shows (including NFL Total Access and the Emmy-nominated show Good Morning Football) and lots more.

Hulu + Live TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+ for $77 per month.

2024 Big South Tournament bracket

DQ Nicholas #4 of the Gardner-Webb Runnin Bulldogs runs the offense during the game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Bud Walton Arena on November 10, 2023 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Razorbacks defeated the Runnin Bulldogs 86-68. Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

No.1 seed: High Point

No. 2 seed: UNC Asheville

No. 3 seed: Gardner-Webb

No. 4 seed: Winthrop

No. 5 seed: Longwood

No. 6 seed: Presbyterian

No. 7 seed: Charleston So

No. 8 seed: Radford

No. 9 seed: USC Upstate

2024 Big South Tournament schedule

Below is the schedule for the 2024 Big South Tournament. All times Eastern.

First Round – Wednesday, March 6 – ESPN+

Game 1: (8) USC Upstate vs. (9) Radford, 8:00 p.m.

Quarterfinals – Friday, March 8 – ESPN+

Game 2: (1) High Point vs. 8/9 winner, 12:00 p.m.

Game 3: (4) Winthrop vs. (5) Longwood, 2:00 p.m.

Game 4: (2) UNC Asheville vs (7) Charleston Southern, 6:00 p.m.

Game 5: (3) Gardner-Webb vs. (6) Presbyterian, 8:00 p.m.

Semifinals - Saturday, March 9 – ESPN+

Game 6: Semifinals – Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner, 12:00 p.m.

Game 7: Semifinals – Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 2:00 p.m.

Championship - Sunday, March 10 – ESPN2