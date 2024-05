Jurors in Karen Read murder trial to visit site where John O'Keefe's body was found Jurors in Karen Read's murder trial will travel to the scene of the alleged crime Friday. Read is accused of killing her police officer boyfriend, John O'Keefe, in 2022 by hitting him with her SUV, but Read's lawyers claim that she is being framed as part of a cover-up. CBS News Boston reporter Penny Kmitt has more.