Watch CBS News

U.S. labor market slows in April

The U.S. job market appears to have slowed last month. 175,000 jobs were added in April, falling short of expectations, while the unemployment rate came in at 3.9%. CBS News business analyst Jill Schlesinger has more.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.