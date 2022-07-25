Halsey's new makeup brand af94 launches at Walmart today: Our top picks

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

af94

Singer Halsey has introduced a new affordable makeup line at Walmart today. Called af94, the line is filled with products designed to sell for less than $10 each.

Here are our top picks from the af94 makeup line, plus more top cosmetics finds from Halsey's About Face brand.

Singer and About Face Beauty owner Halsey said in a statement that they created this line in response to fan feedback asking for more affordable makeup options. The af94 line is meant to make makeup more accessible for people of all ages. The initial launch includes 12 products that are colorful, creative and easy to use.

The top af94 makeup products at Walmart

Explore our favorites from af94's first batch of products at Walmart.

af94 Playdate multi-use cheek and lip color

Walmart

This 2-in-1 product works as both a lip and cheek tint with a creamy texture. Like all af94 products, it is vegan and cruelty-free. The Playdate multi-use color stick comes in five shades.

Playdate multi-use cheek and lip color (0.28 oz.), $8.98

af94 Scribble Stick lip crayon

Walmart

The Scribble Stick lip crayon provides a glossy finish that the brand says lasts for up to four hours. It features a smooth, creamy formula that moisturizes the lips. These glossy lip crayons come in eight shades.

Scribble Stick lip crayon, $7.98

af94 Shadow Boxer eyeshadow crayon

Walmart

The Shadowboxer eyeshadow crayon from af94 is a lightweight, velvety crayon that makes it easy to apply eyeshadow. The product offers buildable coverage, making it versatile enough for bold night looks or lighter everyday looks. The eye crayon comes in 10 shades.

Shadowboxer eyeshadow crayon, $7.98

af94 Backline liquid eyeliner

Walmart

The new Backline liquid eyeliner is a highly pigmented, smudge-proof eyeliner that offers long-lasting wear. It comes in 10 shades. Colorful eyeliner is quite trendy now, so pick up the Backline liquid eyeliner in fun colors such as I Saw Sparks (yellow) or Casino (green).

Backline liquid eyeliner (0.085 oz.), $7.98

af94 Plead the Fifth face mist

Walmart

This dewy face mist is great for summer. The cooling face mist helps set your makeup, hydrate your skin, and improve moisture retention with plant-based collagen and hyaluronic acid.

Plead the Fifth face mist (1.0 oz.), $6.98

The best About Face Beauty products

If you want to explore more of Halsey's makeup creations, check out these top picks from the singer's other line, About Face Beauty.

About Face Light Lock highlight fluid

Ulta

These pigmented highlighting drops come in a liquid formula that can be applied under or over makeup. This highlight fluid can be mixed in with your favorite makeup for an added glow. It comes in four illuminating shades.

About Face Light Lock highlight fluid (0.5 oz.), $18

About Face Shadow Fix eye primer

Ulta

If you want to create colorful eye looks with the Playdate color stick or Shadowbox crayons, it helps to prime them first. The About Face Shadow Fix eye primer locks in eye makeup for long-lasting wear, even on a hot summer day.

About Face Shadow Fix eye primer, $13

About Face Brow Artist eyebrow pencil

About Face

The Brow Artist pencil from About Face comes in eight shades and features an angular tip for easy application.

About Face Brow Artist eyebrow pencil, $16

About Face Shadowstick neutrals set



About Face Beauty

This set of neutral eye shadow sticks is a perfect introduction to the brand. It features four neutral shadows that can be combined to create a range of looks, from subtle to bold. These long-lasting shadow sticks can stay on for up to 10 hours.

About Face Shadowstick neutrals set (4 pc.), $45 (reduced from $52)

About Face Lip Duos



About Face

These lip kits feature a liquid lipstick and a lip liner pencil for the perfect cohesive lip look.

About Face Lip Duos (0.15 oz.), $28

More bestselling beauty products our readers love

The following products are CBS Essentials reader bestsellers. All have fantastic review scores on Amazon. Plus, many of these bestselling beauty items are on sale at Amazon now.

Crest 3D Whitestrips

Amazon

This bestselling tooth whitening treatment from Crest includes 40 strips, enough for 20 daily treatments. It's safe on enamel.

Crest 3D Whitestrips (40 ct.), $40 (reduced from $55)

Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser

Amazon

The 4.7-star-rated Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser is popular with Essentials readers and Amazon reviewers alike. It's currently on sale at Amazon, making now a great time to get one.

Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser, $60 (reduced from $100)

Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 5300 electric toothbrush

Amazon

With multiple cleaning modes and a built-in timer, the Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 5300 is a nice upgrade over entry-level electric toothbrushes. Writes one Amazon reviewer about the 4.7-star-rated dental-care item: "Gentle and thorough cleaning. I'm pleased with how clean my teeth feel after using this toothbrush."

Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 5300 electric toothbrush, $100

Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant

Amazon

Also popular with Essentials readers, Paula's Choice liquid exfoliant uses salicylic acid and green tea to remove dead skin cells; clean dirt and oil; even skin tone; soothe redness and more. It's non-abrasive, and is made without added fragrance or parabens. One satisfied Amazon reviewer calls this 4.6-star-rated exfoliant a miracle in a bottle.

Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant (4 oz.), $32

Eight Saints All In Eye Cream

Amazon

This under-eye treatment, made with soothing cucumber and green tea, promises to reduce puffiness, wrinkles, dark circles and under-eye bags. Eight Saints All In Eye Cream absorbs quickly, leaving no residue.

Amazon reviewers rave about the 4.3-star-rated cream. Writes one verified purchaser: "I can 100% confirm that the area around my eyes looks brighter, tighter, and fresher since I started using All In. The consistency is perfect... easy to apply, sinks right in, not goopy or oily."

Eight Saints All In Eye Cream (0.5 oz.), $31 after coupon (reduced from $44)

TruSkin Vitamin C Facial Serum

Amazon

TruSkin Vitamin C Facial Serum, another Essentials reader fave, is a blend of botanical hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, witch hazel and jojoba oil. It promises a number of anti-aging effects, such as an improvement in wrinkles and dark spots. Amazon reviewers say this 4.5-star-rated facial serum is especially good for sun-damaged skin.

TruSkin Vitamin C Facial Serum (2 oz.), $36

Olaplex No. 3 Hair Perfector

Amazon

This Olaplex repair treatment promises to repair damaged hair and broken bonds, and boasts more than 60,000 five-star reviews on Amazon.

Olaplex No. 3 Hair Perfector, $24 (reduced from $30)

Nuface Trinity starter kit

Amazon

This portable device by Nuface stimulates the face with an FDA-cleared microcurrent treatment that promises to improve contour and skin tone, while reducing the appearance of wrinkles. The device comes in a kit, which includes a charging cradle, power adapter and a hydrating, leave-on gel primer.

Nuface Trinity starter kit, $237 (reduced from $339)

