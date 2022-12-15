Gift Guide 2022: Best gifts under $25

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If you're looking for the perfect gift for $25 or less, you've come to the right place. No matter if you're playing a holiday white elephant with a price limit or sticking to a holiday budget of your own, we've rounded up some of the best budget-friendly gifts under $25 you can grab this year.

Discover holiday beauty gift sets, crowd-pleasing gift cards, super helpful travel products or just the best, most affordable toys to buy for the kids in your life this year, there's something on this list for everyone.

(Looking for more gifting recommendations? We've got you covered with guides on the best stocking stuffers to give this Christmas, the best headphones and earbuds under $100, the hottest toys to gift this Christmas and Hanukkah and more.)

Here are our top picks for gifts under $25, all sure to make the 2022 holiday season special.

Amazon gift card

Amazon

No matter their age, gender or personality, an Amazon gift card makes a perfect gift this holiday season. That way, everyone can buy what they want. Choose the amount you want to put on this gift card.

Amazon gift card in a premium holiday gift box

JBL Vibe 100 true wireless in-ear headphones

Amazon

These Bluetooth earbuds from JBL promise to provide great sound quality with a deep bass. They offer up to 20 hours of battery life, including five hours in the earbuds themselves.

The earbuds come in three colors: black, blue and purple.

JBL Vibe 100 true wireless in-ear headphones, $25 (reduced from $50)

Iniu portable charger

INIU via Amazon

A portable charger is always a great stocking stuffer. With so many tech items to keep charged, we all occasionally have one die on us when we're traveling or have a busy day. While many portable chargers are only able to charge one device at a time, this portable charger from Iniu has three output ports for multi-device charging.

Inui portable charger, $19 with coupon (reduced from $32)

Magic Bullet blender: $20

Walmart

A personal blender can make a great holiday gift. Or you can treat yourself to this Magic Bullet personal blender to get a head start on your 2023 health goals. Either way, it's currently an unbeatable deal at only $20.

This personal blender lets you blend, mix, and chop your favorite smoothie ingredients or food items in seconds. The blender comes with a 16 oz tall cup, a short cup, a party mug, two resealable lids, a to-go lid and a recipe guide.

Magic Bullet personal blender, $20 (reduced from $35)

Chamberlain Coffee holiday blend

Chamberlain Coffee

The Chamberlain Coffee holiday blend is a great stocking stuffer for the coffee enthusiast in your life. It features notes of chocolate for a festive holiday drink. You can order the blend in ground or whole bean coffee.

Chamberlain Coffee holiday blend, $20

Keurig stocking stuffers

Keurig

This stocking stuffer collection from Keurig comes with four stocking-sized packs of festive holiday K-cups including the Green Mountain holiday blend, McCafe's Cinnamon Streusel coffee blend, The Donut Shop peppermint bark coffee and Swiss Miss hot cocoa.

Keurig stocking stuffer collection, $14 (reduced from $28)

Stojo collapsible reusable coffee cup



Stojo silicone coffee cups collapse, accordion-style, to fit anywhere -- including a Christmas stocking. This environmentally friendly cup (with a reusable straw) makes a great gift for coffee lovers.

Stojo collapsible silicone travel cup with straw, 16 oz., $20

Starbucks gift card



Amazon

Want to give the gift of a yummy, festive Starbucks drink -- or even grab one for yourself? Grab a Starbucks gift card on Amazon, available in $25 and $50 amounts.

Starbucks gift card (physical), $25 and up

Little Live Pets Gotta Go Turdle

Little Live Pets via Amazon

The Little Live Pets Gotta Go Turdle is a battery-powered toy that's sure to be one of the hottest Christmas gifts of 2022. The 13.4-inch-tall turtle value pack comes with a bib and some Turdle food. You feed your Gotta Go Turdle, and then shortly after, the toy sings "Uh oh, gotta go!" You then place it on the included toilet, which it poops into. The so-called magic poop can be reclaimed from the water and turned back into Turdle food when dried.

The 4.3-star-rated Little Live Pets Gotta Go Turdle is wildly popular with Amazon reviewers, who say it's great for potty training. Writes one: "Bought this for my 3 year old great grandson for his birthday and he loved it!"

"It's very hilarious to know he has to go," writes another verified Amazon buyer.

Little Live Pets Gotta Go Turdle value pack, $23 (reduced from $35)

National Geographic Mega Fossil Dig Kit



National Geographic via Amazon

The National Geographic Mega Fossil Dig Kit is for the budding paleontologist on your list.

The main feature of the kit is a slab (or brick) that once chipped away at, reveals what are billed as 15 real fossils. A chisel, brush and magnifying glass help complete the set. A 16-page fossil guide is also included.

The Mega Fossil Dig Kit is recommended for ages 8 and up.

National Geographic Mega Fossil Dig Kit, $21 (reduced from $25)

Funko Pop! Deluxe: Star Wars Duel of The Fates

Amazon

This Amazon-exclusive Duel of the Fates Qui-Gon Jinn bobblehead is one of three collectibles from "Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace." Combine all three bobbleheads to create a cohesive shelf display that sets the scene.

Funko Pop! Deluxe: Star Wars Duel of The Fates, $25 (reduced from $30)

Wikki Stix

Wikki Stix/Amazon

Bendable, twistable and sticky Wikki Stix are made out of yarn that's covered with food-grade, non-toxic wax. The brightly hued sticks twist together to create art, games and more, making them a great gift for preschoolers.

Wikki Stix (72 count) plus activity book, $15 (reduced from $22)

UNO Jurassic World Dominion card game

Amazon

This classic UNO card game has themes inspired by "Jurassic World: Dominion" on it. Play with two to 10 friends.

UNO Jurassic World Dominion card game, $11

Exploding Kittens Party Pack card game

Amazon

The Exploding Kittens card game plays a bit like Russian roulette. Each player draws from a deck of cards, one by one. There are enough "exploding kitten" cards in the mix to end everyone but the winner's game. But there are far more safe cards in the deck -- cards that can be played at the right time to avoid cat-aided doom.

Up to 10 people can play at once. Amazon reviewers rate the game 4.7 stars. It is recommended for kids ages 7 and up.

Exploding Kittens Party Pack card game, $25 (reduced from $30)

Fleur & Bee discovery set



Fleur & Bee

This vegan skincare set is under $20 right now. This Fleur & Bee collection includes five deluxe minis of the brand's most popular vegan skincare products, including: an eye cream, vitamin C serum, a hydrating serum, a hydrating moisturizer and a brightening moisturizer.

This discovery set is currently on sale for $19 until Dec. 20. 100% of the profits go to the charity Days for Girls.

Fleur & Bee discovery set, $19 (regularly $39)

Byoma hydrating tri gift set

Ulta

This affordable hydrating gift set currently has a 4.8-star rating on Ulta. The set includes a 1 oz creamy jelly cleanser, a 1.6-ounce moisturizing gel cream and a 0.5-ounce hydrating serum.

Byoma hydrating tri gift set, $25

Laneige lip sleeping mask

Amazon

Treat someone to this moisturizing, antioxidant-rich, leave-on lip mask from Laneige.

Laneige lip sleeping mask, $24

MyKirei by KAO foaming hand soap dispenser



Amazon

This Japanese Yuzu flower foaming hand soap is dispensed in the shape of the flower to add a touch of joy to every hand wash.

MyKirei by KAO foaming hand soap dispenser, $20

Tentree cotton patch beanie

Tentree

Beanies are a winter essential and this sustainable cotton patch beanie is an excellent option for gifting. This ultra-cozy beanie will keep the recipient warm all winter long. It's made from breathable organic cotton grown without the use of synthetic pesticides. The company also plants ten trees for every item purchased, making this a great planet-friendly gift.

Tentree cotton patch beanie, $25

Woodwick large hourglass scented candle

Woodwick via Amazon

This wood-smoke-scented, crackling-wick candle evokes the feeling of sitting around a roaring fireplace. With a strong cedar fragrance and WoodWick's patented wooden wick, which creates a fireside-like crackling sound, this candle offers the gift of coziness. Plus, it's currently on sale.

WoodWick large hourglass scented candle, $25 (reduced from $31)

Smartish Snitch Airtag pet collar attachment

Smartish

Give the gift of peace of mind with the Snitch collar attachment from Smartish. This Apple AirTag holder fits up to 1.5-inch collars and creates a water-resistant seal around the tag to keep your pup and your tech safe. Apple AirTag ($29) not included.

Smartish Snitch Airtag pet collar (2 pc), $15

