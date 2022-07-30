Get $100 in free money by reserving the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 or Galaxy Z Flip 4 before launch (with no commitment)

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Who doesn't love free money? Reserve the new Samsung Galaxy smartphone, watch or earbuds to score free Samsung credit with no commitment. Keep reading to find out how to score up to $200.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4

Samsung Galaxy smartphone, watch, and buds bundle

Samsung is getting ready to release some brand new additions to its Samsung Galaxy product lineup. Updated smartphones are expected, along with updated models of the Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Buds. Right now, Samsung is offering store credit to shoppers who reserve these new products before they launch.

The best part is that this is a no-commitment reservation. All you need to do is submit your name and email to earn the credits. There's no payment or credit card information to enter and you're not required to buy when it comes out. The Samsung Credit works like an e-gift card. It can't be used on the item you're reserving, but it can be used on accessories and other Samsung products.

Find out how you can reserve your next Samsung Galaxy smartphone and earn a free credit.

How to reserve a new Samsung Galaxy smartphone

Learn how to reserve these upcoming Samsung Galaxy products to earn a free Samsung credit. If you decide to reserve the whole family of Samsung Galaxy products (smartphone, watch, and earbuds), you can score an even better deal with $200 in Samsung credit.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 or Galaxy Z Flip 4: Get $100 by reserving now

The Samsung Galaxy Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 are both expected for release this year. While the specific release and details on the phones have not yet been released, they are available for reservation now. Simply choose "Galaxy Smartphone" as your reservation option and enter your name and contact information and you can reserve a smartphone and earn a $100 credit toward a future Samsung purchase.

You can take a look at the current models, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, to get an idea of which version of the smartphone will be the right fit for you.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4

Samsung Galaxy Bundle: Get a $200 credit by reserving now

If you are a Samsung enthusiast and want to have access to all of the latest tech in the Galaxy lineup, reserve the Galaxy Smartphone, Watch, and Buds bundle now. This bundle will include a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 or Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 smartwatch, and a pair of the new Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro.

Samsung Galaxy smartphone, watch, and buds bundle

Samsung products available now

While you wait for the new Samsung Galaxy releases, check out these other great products from Samsung. You can even use your Samsung credit to get a great deal on these items.

Samsung Bespoke laundry set

The new Samsung Bespoke laundry line features scratch-resistant, tempered glass doors and a choice of three colors.

Samsung Bespoke washer, $1,484 (regularly $1,689)

New Samsung Bespoke dryer, $1,484 (regularly $1,689)

Samsung Galaxy S22

If the Z Fold and Z Flip models aren't the right fit for you, check out Samsung's Galaxy S22 smartphone. The 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S22 features an upgraded triple-rear-camera with improved optical zoom and an enhanced main sensor. It's also better at taking nighttime photos compared with previous models. The smartphone also features Gorilla Glass Victus Plus construction. It's a more protective design, and it feels more premium as well, spanning the front and the back of the phone.

Samsung Galaxy S22 (128 GB), $800

Samsung Galaxy S22+

The Samsung Galaxy S22+ offers a larger screen size (6.6 inches), in addition to enhanced display with higher brightness. The S22+ features a 50 megapixel (f/1.8) wide, 12 megapixel (f/2.2) ultrawide and 10 megapixel (f/2.4) telephoto camera. It charges more efficiently than the standard S22 model.

Samsung Galaxy S22+ (128 GB), $1,050

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra features a 6.8-inch screen, compared with the standard Galaxy S22's 6.1-inch screen. It offers a 40-megapixel front-selfie camera, compared to the standard 10-megapixel front camera on the other models. The back camera is also enhanced, with better wide-angle and zoom functionality. Right now, Samsung is offering a free pair of Galaxy Buds Live with purchase.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (128 GB), $1,200 (reduced from $1,350)

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8: Save $30

The Galaxy Tab A8 features a 10.5-inch LCD screen and Dolby Atmos surround sound. This affordable tablet is a great option if you're still trying to decide how to spend your free Samsung credit.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 (32 GB), $200 (reduced from $230)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

Or go for the new 14.6-inch Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, which comes in three memory sizes (8 gigabyte memory and 128 gigabyte storage being the smallest). It offers a pen-on-paper-like experience, a 4K video camera and more.

Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra (8 GB memory, 128 GB storage), $1,100 (reduced from $1,300)

