Father's Day is today. Here are the best gifts you can still get delivered today

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon

Father's Day is today. And if you still haven't gotten a gift for Dad, you might be panicking that you ran out of time. But don't panic. There are still great gifts you can get for Dad to save the day.

And the best part? Even though you waited until today, you can still get the perfect gift delivered to Dad's home (or yours). Here's how, plus our top same-day gift picks for Dad in 2023.

Top Father's Day gifts in this article

The ultimate last-minute Sunday gift: Amazon.com Father's Day eGift card, $1 and up

Get a gift delivered from Walmart the same-day: Walmart+ subscription, $12.95 per month

Get something delivered from Lowe's, Best Buy and more: Father's Day gifts hub on Instacart

Amazon Father's Day eGift card



Amazon

Even with blazing fast Amazon Prime shipping, you'll be hard pressed to get a gift from Amazon delivered on time. The good news is that Amazon e-gift cards delivered immediately. It's the perfect gift, especially if you're looking to gift something to Dad immediately.

There are many options for the design, and your gift card amount can range from $1 to $2,000, so it fits any budget. Don't forget all the dads in your life!

Amazon.com Father's Day eGift card

And if you don't want to gift Dad an Amazon gift card, there's a large selection of other gift cards you can order on Amazon for immediate electronic delivery. Take a look at all your options by clicking here.

Get same-day gift delivery with Walmart+

Getty Images

If you're not a Walmart+ member, today is a great day to sign up. Walmart+ allows you to order items from the Walmart.com website for same-day delivery. The items are delivered from your local store for free (with $35 minimum purchase), so there are a few limitations -- your store needs to have delivery slots available and the item you want to order in stock.

Walmart is offering a 30-day free trial of the service, so you can try out Walmart this Father's Day without risk. If you want to continue using the service after your free trial, Walmart+ costs $12.95 per month (or $99 per year).

Walmart+ subscription, $12.95 per month

Here are some of the best gifts to buy at Walmart. You can get these delivered today in just hours, so long as your local store has the items in stock.

Top Walmart Father's Day gift: PlayStation 5 console

Sony

If your Dad loves video games, there's no better gift to give him this Father's Day than a new PlayStation 5 console.

The bundle includes a PlayStation 5 console, a DualSense wireless controller, a base, an HDMI Cable, one AC power cord, a USB cable and a God of War Ragnarok full game voucher.

PlayStation 5 God of War Ragnarok bundle, $499 (was $560)

Playstation 5 God of War Ragnarok bundle (Digital Edition), $459

Top Walmart Father's Day gift: Apple Watch Series 8

Apple

Why gift Dad an Apple Watch in 2023? It's not just a tech device that let him access his messages on the go, but it's also a gift that can help him manage his heart and lung health. The Apple Watch 8 has a number of health-tracking features, including an optical heart sensor, an electrical heart sensor for ECG readings, a blood oxygen sensor and a new body temperature sensor.

The Apple Watch Series 8 features the new S8 chip for improved performance and an always-on display. The battery life can be extended to 36 hours when in low-power mode. The Apple Watch 8 features a durable design and is swim-proof, dust-proof and crack-resistant. You can find it in four different colors.

You can get it delivered today with Walmart+.

Apple Watch 8 GPS (41mm), $329 (reduced from $399)

Apple Watch 8 GPS (45mm), $359 (reduced from $429)

Top Walmart Father's Day gift: Apple AirPods Pro 2

Apple

Upgrade Dad's AirPods. The latest Apple AirPods Pro 2 earbuds have an upgraded wireless chip for improved audio functionality, a new low-distortion driver for clearer audio and improved active noise cancellation. The Apple AirPods Pro 2 provide truly custom sound: You can use your iPhone's camera to analyze your unique ear anatomy and find the perfect audio settings for you.

The design of the AirPods Pro 2 is fairly similar to the previous generation, but Apple has introduced touch control to the AirPods Pro 2 to help users more seamlessly control their AirPods.

The best part? Apple AirPods Pro 2 have been reduced by $50, just in time for Father's Day.

You can get it delivered today with Walmart+.

Apple AirPods Pro 2, $200 (reduced from $249)

Top Walmart Father's Day gift: Google Pixel Watch



Amazon

Consider the Google Pixel Watch from Amazon for the perfect Father's Day gift for the Dad who loves his Android smartphone. With customizable watch faces and an all-day battery life, it offers convenience and style. It includes the Google Home App for smart home control and features such as music playback and fitness tracking. The integrated Fitbit features provide health monitoring and come with premium subscriptions.

Available in black, silver and gold. You can get it delivered today with Walmart+.

Google Pixel Watch (Wi-Fi), $300 (reduced from $350)

Top Walmart Father's Day gift: Beats Studio Buds



Amazon

Get the highly praised Beats Studio Buds at Walmart at a 33% discount for Father's Day. These earbuds offer impressive sound quality, noise cancelation, and 24 hours of listening time with the charging case. They are sweat- and water-resistant with an IPX4 rating.

Choose from five colors. You can get it delivered today with Walmart+.

Beats Studio Buds, $100 (reduced from $150)

Instacart a gift for Dad

Instacart

One of our favorite last-minute gift hacks is Instacart. The site offers a wide selection of gifts from Lowe's, Costco, Best Buy, Kohl's and many more big-name retailers. Order online and you can have your gift delivered to your home -- or to Dad's home -- the same day. Depending on where you live, Instacart might even deliver your gift in less than an hour. Now that's quick!

Instacart has a Father's Day gifts hub with power tools, grill essentials, headphones, video games and more.

Haven't tried Instacart before? The site is currently offering free delivery on your first three orders.

Check out the Father's Day gifts hub on Instacart

Don't forget to order Dad a Father's Day card, too. You can get the perfect card delivered today via Instacart.

Get a Father's Day card delivered today

Related content at CBS Essentials: