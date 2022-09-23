Essentials Fall 100: The Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro is the perfect fall upgrade for Windows users

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Are you a Microsoft Windows user? The CBS Essentials team has selected the Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro as the must-have Windows laptop for fall. This top-rated Samsung laptop makes for a great laptop upgrade, no matter if you're trading in an old model or buying your first-ever notebook computer.

Top products in this article:

Save on the Book2 Pro: 15.6" Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro (i7 processor) $1,100 (reduced from $1,300)

Save on a 2-in-1 convertible: 15.6" Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 (8GB RAM, 512GB), $1,000 (reduced from $1,450)

Apple MacBook on sale: 16" Apple MacBook Pro (Apple M1 Pro, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD), $2,199 (regularly $2,499)

Thin, light and powerful, the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro is a good MacBook alternative for Windows users. The laptop is powered by Samsung's most powerful CPU, a 12th generation Evo-certified Intel processor. Like the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro, the Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro includes 16 GB of memory and 512 GB of storage. It runs the Windows 11 Home operating system.

According to Samsung, the Galaxy Book2 Pro's AMOLED screen is up to 33% brighter than the 2021 Galaxy Book Pro model. The Galaxy Book2 Pro houses an upgraded full HD camera with a 1080p wide-angle view that Samsung says is twice as clear as previous Galaxy Book models.

15.6" Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro (Intel Core i7)

Samsung via Amazon

Like the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro, the Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro includes 16 GB of memory and 512 GB storage. This lightweight laptop features a powerful Intel Core i7 processor inside.

15.6" Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro (i7 processor) $1,100 (reduced from $1,300)

15.6" Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 (Intel Core i7)



Samsung

Want the power and features of the Samsung Galaxy Book2 combined with the convenience of a tablet? The Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 has a 360-degree hinge that flips the device between laptop mode and tablet mode. It also has a AMOLED touchscreen, an Intel Core i7 processor and Samsung's longest-lasting battery.

The Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 is currently on sale at Samsung. Choose between 15.6- and 13.3-inch touchscreens, and between 8GB RAM/512GB storage and 16GB RAM/1TB storage options.

15.6" Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 (8GB RAM, 512GB), $1,000 (reduced from $1,450)

Shop more Samsung devices

Upgrade all of your tech devices this fall.

Shop the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, Samsung Galaxy Buds2 and more.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5

Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is an upgrade from the popular Samsung Galaxy Watch 4. It features 10W smart-charging capabilities, a notable upgrade from the slower 5W charging offered by the prior model. It also offers an advanced workout algorithm and sleep tracking technology.

The Galaxy Watch 5 features an advanced bioactive sensor that collects more accurate data. This data can be managed and tracked in the Samsung Health app.

This is the first time that Samsung is offering its sapphire glass on its non-premium smartwatch options. (Sapphire glass isn't actually glass. It is a ceramic that mimics the transparency of glass and offers more durability.)

Like prior Galaxy Watch models, the Galaxy Watch 5 is available in 40mm and 44mm display sizes. It is also available in five colors.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, $280 and up

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro

Samsung

The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro offers a bigger and stronger smartwatch option. The watch face and battery are larger in the Pro model. The Pro model features a titanium case and sapphire glass. The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro also boasts improved navigation with track-back mode to help you navigate your way to back your starting point.

The Watch 5 Pro is available in two colors. It comes in one size, 45mm.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, $450

Samsung Galaxy Buds2

Samsung

Samsung's highly coveted earbuds, the Galaxy Buds2, are having a sale moment. Featuring active noise cancelation and ambient sound passthrough, the lightweight Galaxy Buds2 are built for users with an active lifestyle.

Samsung Galaxy Buds2, $130 (reduced from $150)

Samsung Galaxy Live

Samsung

Not to be beaten by the Samsung Galaxy Buds, the Samsung Galaxy Live earbuds are available at an even deeper discount. Samsung designed these earbuds with 12mm speakers and a form factor that allows them to deliver spacious sound quality, resulting in an immersive, concert-like experience. Fans of live shows may want a pair.

Samsung Galaxy Live, $90 and up (reduced from $170)

65" Samsung 'The Frame' QLED smart 4K TV

Samsung via Amazon

Samsung's "The Frame" is one of the hottest TVs of 2022 -- it's wildly popular with CBS Essentials readers. This TV screen can transform into a piece of art when you're not streaming your favorite TV shows. "The Frame" smart TV has a built-in motion sensor that displays your favorite pieces of art in 4K resolution whenever you enter the room.

This QLED TV produces 100% color volume in the DCI-P3 color space (that's the format for most cinema screens and HDR movies for television). That means colors on this TV will be vivid and true-to-life.

65" Samsung "The Frame" QLED 4K TV, $2,000

The 2021 model of "The Frame" is available for a discount.

65" Samsung "The Frame" QLED 4K TV (2021), $1,600 (reduced from $2,000)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 (256 GB)

Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is a portable 2-in-1 device with PC and tablet functionality. It features Microsoft 365 integration for a better PC experience.

Right now you can save on this powerful and versatile tablet on Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 (256 GB), $631 (reduced from $780)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite



Amazon

This Samsung tablet features an up to 13-hour battery and includes an S pen to help you write notes, doodle or personalize photos. Unlike some other Samsung Tabs, the S6 includes a headphone jack.

It's available in three colors: blue, gray and rose.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (64 GB), $290 (regularly $350)

More laptop deals

Shop more laptops on sale now from Apple, HP, LG and more.

14" MacBook Pro

Amazon

The 14-inch MacBook Pro boasts a powerful active cooling system, which helps keep the 8-core CPU running fast.

It delivers up to 21 hours of battery life on a single charge, and features a Retina display that's brighter than the MacBook Air.

14" Apple MacBook Pro (Apple M1 Chip, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD), $1,929 (regularly $1,999)

14" Apple MacBook Pro (Apple M1 chip, 16 GB RAM, 1 TB SSD), $2,199 (regularly $2,499)

16" MacBook Pro

Apple

Is the 14-inch MacBook Pro not powerful, or big enough for you? Then try its sibling, the 16-inch MacBook Pro. On Amazon, you can get a deal on the 16-inch MacBook Pro with a 10-core CPU, as well as 16GB of unified memory, and 512GB of storage. All of that is more than enough for you to be able to edit 8K videos on the machine. You also get four Thunderbolt ports, an HDMI port and a SDXC card slot.

With its size and more powerful guts, the 16-inch MacBook Pro is aimed at professionals who need a seriously powerful laptop for graphics-intensive applications, such as video-rendering and design. Just keep in mind, this is a machine that comes with a professional-level price tag.

16" Apple MacBook Pro (Apple M1 Pro, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD), $2,199 (regularly $2,499)

13.6" MacBook Air (2022)

Apple via Amazon

Save on the new-for-2022 Apple MacBook Air at Amazon. The laptop features a 13.6-inch Retina display, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage and a backlit keyboard.

Designed for portability, it weighs just 2.7 pounds and lasts for up to 18 hours on a single charge thanks to the Apple M2 chip.

13.6" MacBook Air (2022 model, 8GB), $1,163 (reduced from $1,199)

14" HP Pavilion x360 convertible laptop

HP/Amazon

If you don't need a ton of storage, and you don't like lugging a decently powerful laptop around, here's a deal for you. Unlike similar laptops in its class, which can weight in at closer to five or six pounds, this one is only 3.55 pounds.

Its 4.5 GHz CPU speed is also more than respectable for its class.

HP Pavilion x360 Convertible 14" laptop (Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256 GB SSD), $680 (reduced from $780)

11.6" HP Chromebook with touchscreen (32 GB)



Amazon

This HP Chromebook features 4 GB of RAM, 32 GB of storage, an 11.6-inch touchscreen and a fantastic price.

"I got a Chromebook to replace my MacBook because I wanted a decent laptop without having to spend hundreds of dollars," wrote an Amazon customer. "So far, this fits the bill pretty well, with a few minor differences from the MacBook. It was really easy to set up and import my passwords, bookmarks, etc. which was really convenient. Charges quickly and pretty much does what I need it to."

11.6" HP Chromebook with touchscreen, $123 (reduced from $260)

17" LG Gram 17



LG

The award-winning LG Gram 17 is not just the lightest 17-inch laptop out there. At less than three pounds, it's also among the lightest laptops, period -- without sacrificing performance.

If you're looking for a 17-inch laptop that won't feel like a burden while you're commuting, this configuration, available on Amazon, will save you a bundle.

17" LG Gram 17 (Intel Core i7, 16 GB RAM, 1 TB SSD), $1,399 (reduced from $1,850)

15.6" Acer Predator Helios 300 gaming laptop



Acer/Amazon

If you're looking for a decent gaming laptop that won't completely bust your budget, here's your pick.

"The battery life is amazing," one verified Amazon purchaser raves, "and the picture is extremely clear for a laptop this size." Other buyers note the model's "amazing" speed and crisp display for the price.

15.6" Acer Predator Helios 300 gaming laptop, $1,249 (reduced from $1,500)

