Early Black Friday deals on Apple AirPods, Bose and other great headphones and earbuds

Getty Images

It's the most wonderful time of the year... to buy headphones. Thanks to all the early Black Friday sales and Veterans Day deals on right now, there are many different kinds of headphones on sale, including noise-canceling headphones, wireless headphones, in-ear headphones, over-ear headphones, ear buds, Apple AirPods and every headphone in between.

But where should you start looking? Right now you can find deals on headphones at retailers such as Best Buy, Walmart and Amazon. But rather than sorting through pages and pages of tech on Black Friday sale, looking for something you want at a Black Friday price, we've done all the researching for you.

We've discovered the best Black Friday deals on AirPods and headphones across the internet. Whether you're looking for a deal on the luxe Apple AirPods Max or hoping to score some serious savings on headphones from Skull Candy or Samsung, listen up. We've found great, top-rated headphones for you at great Black Friday prices.

Keep reading to see the best Black Friday deals on headphones right now.

Apple AirPods sales

Here are the best deals we found on Apple headphones at major retailers right now.

AirPods with wireless charging case: $160 at Best Buy

Apple via Best Buy

Apple AirPods are $50 off right now. These water-resistant wireless earbuds come with a wireless charging case. Easily share audio from your iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, or Apple TV to your AirPods. Plus, they're compatible with Siri.

Apple AirPods, $160 (regularly $200)

Want a deal on the previous generation Apple AirPods? Both Walmart and Amazon have the second generation Apple AirPods for $119, the best price we've found right now.

Apple AirPods Pro with Magsafe charging case: $190 at Amazon

Apple via Amazon

These must-have Apple AirPods use active noise cancellation technology to block out any noise that isn't your favorite music, podcasts or TV shows. Need to hear important announcements or keep an ear on traffic while you have your AirPods in? The AirPods Pro features a transparency mode so you can tune in to the world around you. The water- and sweat-resistant AirPod's silicone tips come in three sizes for a customizable and comfortable fit. Plus, they're compatible with Siri.

The AirPods Pro are $220 at Best Buy, but you can get them $20 cheaper than that at Amazon.

Apple AirPods Pro with Magsafe charging case, $200 (reduced from $249)

Apple AirPods Max: $479 at Best Buy

Apple via Best Buy

Apple's high-end over-the-ear headphones are on sale right now during early Black Friday deals at Best Buy. Apple AirPods Max use active noise-cancellation technology to block out unwanted noise and feature a transparency mode so you can hear what you need to. These headphones feature 20 hours of listening. They come in a variety of colors including blue, green, red and silver. They're also compatible with Siri.

Apple AirPods Max, $479 (regularly $549)

JBL sales

Here are the best deals on JBL headphones we found at the early Black Friday sales at major retailers.

JBL Reflect mini NC sport headphones: $100 at Best Buy

JBL via Best Buy

These wireless headphones feature active noise canceling to tune out the world, as well as smart ambient technology to keep you aware of your surroundings, even when you're tuning in to your favorite podcast. JBL's wireless sport headphones are also waterproof and feature auto-pause, so you won't miss a second of audio should an ear bud fall out. Right now they're $50 off.

JBL Reflect Mini NC sport headphones, $100 (regularly $150)

JBL live 660NC wireless noise cancelling headphones: $100 at Best Buy

JBL via Best Buy

These JBL headphones are $100 off right now. These over-the-ear headphones promise up to 50 hours of battery life and feature noise-canceling and ambient-aware technology. Phone calls and virtual assistants such as Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant can be managed with the buttons on the ear-cup.

JBL live 660NC wireless noise-canceling headphones, $100 (regularly $200)

Beats By Dre sales

Beats By Dre headphones often go on sale during Black Friday, and this year is no exception: You can save at Best Buy and Target.

Beats Flex Wireless Earphones: $50 at Best Buy

Best Buy

Looking for a budget pair of earbud-style headphones at an even better Black Friday price? Then check out the 4.3-star-rated Beats Flex Wireless, now just $50 at Best Buy. The earphones are connected to a wire, but some people may prefer that while working out -- if one side happens to fall out, it won't go crashing to the gym floor.

Beats Flex Wireless Earphones, $50

Powerbeats Pro wireless: $150 at Target

Beats by Dre. via Target

These wireless headphones were designed with athletes in mind. They feature adjustable ear hooks that are customizable and come with multiple ear-tip options. Each earbud has full volume and track controls, so you can adjust your sound without taking your phone or remote out. They are sweat-and water-resistant and can hold up to nine hours of battery life. Right now they're $100 off their regular price.

Powerbeats Pro Wireless, $150 (regularly $250)

Beats Studio³ wireless noise-canceling headphones: $200 at Best Buy

Beats by Dre via Best Buy

These luxe Beats Studio3 Wireless luxe headphones with gold accents are $150 off right now. The Beats by Dre listening device uses adaptive noise-canceling technology to block out sounds you don't want to hear. Listen to anything you want, wirelessly, for up to 22 hours without recharging. Whenever your battery is running low, a 10-minute charge will give you three hours of play.

Beats Studio³ Wireless noise-canceling headphones, $200 (regularly $350)





Riff bluetooth wireless over ear headphone with microphone: $44 at Walmart

Skull Candy via Walmart

These headphones are compatible with just about any Bluetooth device. They feature a battery life of up to 12 hours, but if you're running low, 10 minutes of charging these wireless headphones will give you another two hours of listening time.

Riff bluetooth wireless over ear headphone with microphone, $44 (regularly $52)

Bose

High-end Bose headphones are popular holiday gifts, though they can be quite expensive -- often $300 or more. Fortunately, these Bose models are on sale for Black Friday right now.

QuietComfort 35 wireless noise cancelling headphones II: $180 at Walmart

Bose via Walmart

The Bose QuietComfort 35 wireless headphones are on sale for $120 off right now. They feature noise-canceling technology, Bluetooth connectivity and a noise-reduction dual mic. Listen to up to 20 hours of music, podcasts, TV and movies. No battery power? No problem. You can even keep listening when you're at zero percent power by connecting the included audio cable to your device.

QuietComfort 35 wireless noise cancelling headphones II, $200 (regularly $299)

Samsung

If you love the Samsung brand, good news: Plenty of great Samsung headphones and earbuds are on sale during the Samsung early Black Friday sale.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live true wireless earbuds: $100 at Samsung

Samsung via Best Buy

These in-ear wireless headphones, available in five colors, feature the largest Galaxy Buds speaker design and active noise cancellation. Right now, you can get a pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds Live for $70 off the list price at Samsung's early Black Friday sale.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live true wireless earbuds, $100 (regularly $170)

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro: $149 at Samsung

Samsung

Or step up to the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro, which offer eight hours of charge (as compared to five for the Galaxy Buds), an IPX7 waterproof rating and support Dolby Atmos. Available in three colors, they're $50 off at Samsung right now.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro, $150 (reduced from $200)

