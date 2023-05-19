Discover Samsung TV Deal of the Day: Save up to $2,700 on this top-rated Samsung Neo QLED smart TV

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The Discover Samsung summer sale is going on now through May 21. If you've been thinking of upgrading your old TV, now is the perfect time. Samsung has discounted almost all of its top-selling models.

But if you're looking for a really great deal, there's a daily deal on a TV that you need to see: the top-rated Samsung Class QN90B Neo QLED 4K smart TV. You'll save thousands of dollars. Plus, Samsung will arrange a local provider to mount your TV for free -- a $120 value. But again, that's only if you buy today. (You can buy a mount from Samsung or supply one of your own.)

This 4K smart TV offers a brilliant bright display with ultra-precise Mini LEDs and enhanced contrast with Quantum HDR 32X. The smart TV even provides an immersive 3D sound experience to help you feel like you're right in the middle of the game or movie. It has serious smarts too: The Samsung TV uses an AI-based processor to intelligently upscale content to the best 4K picture possible.

Prices vary by size. The best deal is on the 85-inch model -- it's less than half price at the Discover Samsung summer sale.

Best TV deals during the Discover Samsung sale



Save on top-rated TVs including the CBS Essentials reader-loved The Frame TV.

Samsung 'The Frame' smart TV: $900 and up

Transform your TV into a piece of art when you're not watching your favorite shows or movies. The latest model of the Samsung 'The Frame' smart TV has a built-in motion sensor that activates your device to display your favorite pieces of art in 4K resolution whenever you enter the room. This QLED art TV produces 100% color volume in the DCI-P3 color space, which is the format for most cinema screens and HDR movies for television. (Translation: Colors on this TV will be more vivid and true-to-life.)

Samsung Class Q80C QLED 4K smart TV: $950

This 4K smart TV from Samsung delivers expertly upscaled 4K resolution and Quantum HDR+ technology. With Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite, the sound moves with the action in your favorite film, show or game to deliver an incredible audio experience.

The best part? You can save on the 50-inch model of this TV right now during the Discover Samsung sale.

50" Samsung Class Q80C QLED 4K smart TV, $950 (reduced from $1,000)

Samsung 'The Terrace': $3,000 and up



The 4K smart TV boasts a wide viewing angle, and an anti-glare screen that looks bright even in daylight. Rated IP55 water- and dust-resistant.

There are two different versions -- a partial sun model and a full sun model designed with an ultrabright screen.

For outdoor areas with partial sun:

For outdoor areas in the full sun:

Samsung 'The Sero': save $500



"The Sero" rotating 4K TV lets you rotate your screen just like you rotate your phone for mobile content and apps. Stream TV and movies from a horizontal position or turn the TV vertically to mirror your phone and play mobile content and apps. If you want, let your phone take over your entire screen. "The Sero" displays an optimized aspect ratio so you can enjoy content, apps and social media full-screen (without those pesky black bars that typically appear when you pair your phone with your TV).

This Samsung TV is on sale now for $500 off.

43" Samsung "The Sero" QLED 4K smart TV, $1,500 (regularly $2,000)

Samsung 'The Serif' smart TV: $1,400

'The Serif' features a 4K resolution anti-reflection matte display. It comes with a detachable easel stand, making it easy to move around the room to fit your viewing preferences. It also offers an ambient mode that displays artistic visuals or at-a-glance news when you're not watching TV.

Right now, you can save $100 on this unique Samsung smart TV,

Samsung 'The Serif' smart TV, $1,400 (reduced from $1,500)

50" Samsung Class TU8000 4K Crystal UHD smart TV: $430



If you're looking for a smaller, more budget-friendly TV during the Discover Samsung sale, this 4K Samsung TV is a great choice. It offers a crisp, clear Crystal UHD display so that you can enjoy all of your favorite shows with excellent picture quality.

50" Samsung Class TU8000 4K Crystal UHD smart TV, $430 (reduced from $550)

