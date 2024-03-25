I owned this Cuisinart mini food processor for 4 years. Today's your last chance to get one for 25% off

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Cuisinart

As a food writer, I usually caution people against going cheap when it comes to cooking products. Except for some kitchen essentials that are generally affordable across the board (such as a cast iron skillet), when it comes to cookware and appliances, you generally get what you pay for. My only exception? The Cuisinart mini food processor, which is only $40 full price, but during the Amazon Big Spring Sale, you can get it for just $30.

I've used this food processor for four years and it's proved to be quite the kitchen workhorse -- or should I say, mini workhorse. If you're hesitant about blowing upwards of $100 on a food processor, which is the average price for a quality model, consider starting with the Cuisinart mini.

If you want in on this kitchen deal, don't delay -- the Amazon Big Spring sale ends today.

Cuisinart Mini-Prep Plus 24-ounce food processor: Save 25%

Williams-Sonoma

When it comes to food processors, you are in good hands with Cuisinart. The company invented the food processor.

I got the Cuisinart mini as a gift. My first apartment had a very small kitchen (probably the size of a small walk-in closet), and I was delighted to discover that the food processor took up very little space in my cabinets. It also proved very quickly to work like a charm.

The blade on this little food processor is very sharp and has remained so for the years that I owned it. I've never had a problem with food not getting chopped or ground as it should. I've chopped veggies, made hummus and whipped cheese spreads. I've even used it to puree soups, although that took a few batches to complete. (That's why I eventually upgraded to the bigger Cuisinart nine-cup food processor, which is on sale for 17% off on Amazon.)

The plastic bowl and blade are both dishwasher-safe. That the quality of each didn't significantly lessen after years' worth of rounds in the dishwasher. For those who don't know, blades dull when put in the dishwasher, which is why it's recommended to always hand wash your knives. And plastic does worse. Considering this, as well as its consistent performance, the Cuisinart Mini-Prep Plus 24-ounce food processor's value is pretty impressive for the price.

And I'm not the only one who is a fan of the Mini-Prep. The product is the bestselling food processor on Amazon, boasting a 4.6-star rating. One reviewer called it a "kitchen must-have", adding: "This is a great little appliance that saves so much time and does such a good job. It takes up very little room in your cabinet and is so easy to clean. Makes the job of chopping onions, vegetables, nuts etc. so simple and fast. After buying one for myself, I bought one for my daughter."