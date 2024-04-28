Watch CBS News

The pageantry of the 150th Kentucky Derby

2024 marks the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby, the longest continuously-held sporting event in America. Correspondent Jim Axelrod visits Churchill Downs to explore the history and spectacle of the "Run for the Roses."
