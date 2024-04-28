A zoo for rescued animals, beneath a Key West jail The Monroe County Sheriff's Office Animal Farm, a small zoo on the grounds of a detention facility in Key West, was started by accident in the mid-1990s when word got out that the sheriff had rescued some ducks from a nearby road. Since then, many animals – abandoned, abused, confiscated or donated – have been brought to the farm, which is maintained by a small team of people incarcerated there. Correspondent Conor Knighton reports on a zoo that is making a difference in the lives of those incarcerated as well as the more than 100 animals currently residing there.