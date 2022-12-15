Christmas 2022 gift guide: Best deals under $200

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Sticking to a holiday present budget? You've come to the right place. We've found the best deals on holiday gift ideas under $200 you can shop right now.

The 2022 holiday season is swiftly approaching. But you don't need to spend a ton of money to find the perfect present this year. Keep reading to discover under $200 deals you can shop right now.

Inflation has everybody stressed. Luckily, we've found deals on must-have Christmas and Hanukkah gifts that will cost you $200 or less.

We've also found deals under $100, deals under $50, stocking stuffers and more.

Here are our picks for the best holiday deals under $200.

Best tech gifts under $200

You can get a number of great gifts from Apple, Samsung and more for less than $200. Here are our top tech gift picks.

Apple AirPods Pro: $179



Apple

Looking to stay on budget this holiday season? You can save big if you you buy an older generation of the Apple AirPods Pro.

Compared to even older models, these AirPods fit active noise cancelation technology, water resistance and hearing health tracking in a more compact, better-fitting design. They're also lauded for their great sound quality.

Apple AirPods Pro, $179 (reduced from $249)

Samsung Galaxy Buds2: $110

Samsung

Samsung's highly coveted Galaxy Buds2 earbuds are an excellent gift for fitness enthusiasts or music lovers. Featuring active noise cancelation and ambient sound passthrough, the lightweight Galaxy Buds2 are built for users with an active lifestyle.

Samsung Galaxy Buds2, $110 (reduced from $150)

Apple TV 4K: $80

Need a new way to stream your favorite holiday movies this year? If you're reading this on an iPhone, iPad or MacBook right now, you might want to consider taking advantage of this deal on Apple's 4K streaming box.

The Apple TV 4K is equipped with Dolby Vision, a new-and-improved Siri-enabled remote and SharePlay, which enables you to enjoy the next NFL game or new movie you want to watch with a group of pals. After you're done watching, you can also take advantage of Apple Arcade gaming.

Apple TV 4K, $80 (reduced from $179)

Apple AirTags: $99

Apple via Amazon

An Apple AirTag will help the recipient keep track of important items. It's a great gift for anyone who loves to travel, as many people like to use AirTags to track their checked luggage. Stick one inside a suitcase, within a pocket or encased in a key chain. Then, use your MacBook, Apple Watch or other device to track the location. It's also a fun stocking stuffer for pet owners as some people like attaching AirTags to their pet's collars for tracking.

Apple AirTags (4 pack), $99

You'll get the best per-AirTag price when you buy a four pack. But if you only need one, single Apple AirTags are also available on Amazon.

Apple AirTag, $29

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: $27

Amazon

Streaming fans will enjoy seeing an Amazon Fire TV Stick in their stocking. The device is compatible with Alexa and lets you watch all your favorite streamers (Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, etc.) in 4K resolution.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, $27 (reduced from $50)

Roku Ultra LT 4K streaming device: $42

Walmart

This compact streaming device lets you stream your favorite shows and movies from streaming services like Paramount+.HBO Max, Netflix and more in 4K. The Roku interface is fast and easy to navigate. Right now, you can get this device for only $42.

Roku Ultra LT 4K streaming device, $42 (reduced from $80)

Apple MagSafe Battery Pack: $85



Apple via Amazon

This year, give the gift of extended iPhone battery life. The Apple MagSafe Battery Pack magnetically attaches to your iPhone (iPhone 12 models and newer), providing a portable, wireless phone charge. If need be, your MagSafe Battery Pack and iPhone can even be charged at the same time.

Apple MagSafe Battery Pack, $85 (regularly $99)

14" HP Touch Chromebook: $129

Walmart

Whether you're streaming, doing schoolwork or playing light mobile games, this 14-inch HP Touch Chromebook is an excellent choice. This lightweight 2-1 device features a 14-inch HD touchscreen display. The touchscreen can be used on its own as a tablet, but the device also operates as a Chromebook with a keyboard. It features duel speakers for audio and is compatible with Google voice assistant.

14" HP Touch Chromebook (4 GB RAM, 64 GB storage), $129 (reduced from $299)

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8: $149

Samsung

The top-rated Galaxy Tab A8 offers a 10.5-inch LCD display, 32 GB of storage and fast-charging capabilities.

Now on sale at Walmart for $139, the Galaxy Tab A8 is a great budget tablet for gifting.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 (32 GB), $149 (reduced from $199)

Eufy by Anker RoboVac G32 Pro: $98

Walmart

This Wi-Fi-compatible robot vacuum can be controlled by your smartphone or voice assistant.

This slim robot vacuum's powerful 200 Pa suction operates quietly, at about the same volume as a working microwave. It automatically increases suction when extra vacuuming is needed and features an infrared sensor for evading obstacles and drop-sensing tech to avoid falls.

Eufy by Anker RoboVac G32 Pro, $98 (regularly $300)

Best cozy gifts under $200

Customizable pillows, luxurious candles and more cozy gifts to give this holiday season.

Summersalt pajamas

Summersalt

Summersalt makes excellent swim and sleepwear. These gift-worthy silky pajamas are made with 100% recycled polyester material. They come in more than ten festive and fun prints, four of which are part of Summersalt's limited-edition Rifle Paper Co. and Summersalt sleepwear collection.

Summersalt The Cloud 9 silky PJ set, $95

Pluto Pillow: $110 and up

Pluto Pillow

Gift a custom-built pillow from Pluto Pillow. This personalized pillow company helps recipients design their ideal pillow with a questionnaire about their sleeping habits, comfort preferences and more. To give the gift of a pillow from Pluto, all you need is your intended recipient's name and email.

Pluto Pillow, $110 and up

Apotheke Votive candle gift set: $48

Nordstrom

Stock up on soy wax candles at Nordstrom to keep things cozy this winter. This set of six candles from Apotheke includes a Charcoal candle, Earl Gray Bitters candle, Hinoki Lavender candle, Santal Rock Rose candle, Sea Salt Grapefruit candle and a White Vetiver candle.

Apotheke Votive candle gift set, $48 (reduced from $64)

Casper SuperSoft sheets set and duvet cover: $232

Casper

How soft can sheets actually be? As it turns out, very soft.

Says CBS Essentials writer Lily Rose: "I am delighted to say these are the most comfortable sheets I have ever had the pleasure of sleeping in. Not only are these sheets soft to the touch, they're warm enough to snuggle in without overheating. These sheets are my new must-have for the colder months."

Casper's SuperSoft sheets are made with 100 percent brushed cotton. This sheets set comes with one flat and one fitted sheet, two pillowcases and a duvet cover. Choose from three colors.

Casper SuperSoft sheets set and duvet cover (queen), $232 (regularly $258)

The Comfy original oversized microfiber and sherpa wearable blanket: $60

Amazon

As seen on ABC's "Shark Tank," this bestselling ultra plush wearable blanket is perfect for staying cozy around the house. The Comfy original oversized microfiber and sherpa wearable blanket comes in plenty of fun patterns and colors, making it easy to personalize your present to the recipient.

The Comfy original oversized microfiber and sherpa wearable blanket, $60 and up

Avocado wool throw

Avocado

Give your friends and family a super-soft alpaca wool throw this holiday. This cozy present is ethically sourced from a high-elevation meadow in the Peruvian Andes and is made with 100% natural alpaca.

Choose from six colors.

Avocado alpaca wool throw, $157 (regularly $174)

Best fitness gifts under $100

Looking for workout essentials and fitness attire ahead of the holidays? Shop our selection of under $200 fitness finds below.

Thousand Fell sneakers: $124

Thousand Fell

Gift the perfect white walking sneaker. Thousand Fell's shoes are made with materials that can either be biodegraded, recycled to make new shoes, or upcycled into materials for new projects. While we're a huge fan of the plain white design, Thousand Fell offers a bunch of cool designs and colors.

The brand is currently offering 20% off all sneaker orders, plus a free, limited-edition hat.

Plus, as of Oct. 28, you can now donate ANY textile (from shirts to sneakers) and earn $5 in credit for every item you send in (up to $30) to be used towards a new pair of Thousand Fell sneakers.

Thousand Fell Women's Court, $124 (regularly $155)

Moxi roller skates: $99

These adult roller skates are on sale ahead of the holidays.

Stand out at the local roller rink in a pair of these colorful skates. Choose from three base colors, all with a rainbow accent and laces. Available in sizes 5 to 10.

Moxi roller skate Rainbow Riders, $99 (regularly $109)

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 39: $98

Nike

Nike's popular Pegasus shoes first came out in 1983. They continue to be one of the brand's top selling shoes. Described as a "workhorse with wings," Nike's latest design iteration of the Pegasus shoe offers cushioned support, durability and breathability.

Whether you're aiming for long distances on the trail or sprinting on the track, the Air Zoom Pegasus is a reliable running shoe -- and it's currently on sale.

Women's Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 39, $98 (reduced from $130)

Fitbit Charge 5: $99

The latest incarnation of the popular Charge line from Fitbit, this well-equipped activity and health tracker packs advanced technology into a slender device and features a color touchscreen. The smartphone-enabled device helps you manage stress and stay on top of heart health and sleep.

Android users can even respond to text messages.

Fitbit Charge 5, $99 (reduced from $180)

Amazfit Bip U: $45

A water-resistant, budget-friendly alternative to the Apple Watch, and compatible with both Android and iOS, the Amazfit Bip U boasts a longer battery life—up to nine days per charge—and a variety of activity tracking options.

Measure heart rate, blood oxygen levels, breathing, sleep quality and even stress levels. Women can track periods and get reminders when it's almost that time of the month.

Amazfit Bip U, $45 (reduced from $60)

MAÄT leggings: $148

MAÄT

These futuristic-looking leggings provide protection and cushioning for your knees while you workout. MAÄT's moisture-wicking, stretchy leggings are designed with ultra-flexible ribbed knee pads that pad the area without being bulky, and are tapered to put wider coverage where it's needed.

"I wore these leggings to a pilates class," said CBS Essentials senior writer Lily Rose. "I normally get knee pain when I use the reformer, but these leggings really cushioned the area and helped me hold my poses. Plus, the material is really soft, stretchy and the leggings are flattering."

Select from three colors.

MAÄT leggings, $148

Girlfriend Collective compression pocket leggings: $70

Girlfriend Collective

These Girlfriend Collective leggings are one of Oprah's Favorite Things 2022. The TV icon loves these "sweat-wicking, high-compression and high-waisted," leggings from size-inclusive brand Girlfriend Collective, made out of recycled plastic bottles.

Available in sizes XS to 6XL.

Girlfriend Collective compression pocket leggings, $70 (reduced from $88)

Colorfulkoala high-waisted tie-dye leggings: $30

Amazon

Reviewers rave about Colorfulkoala's Lululemon Align-lookalike leggings (and they're Essentials bestsellers). The tie-dye option, which comes in six colorways, is currently on sale. These leggings have a seamless waistband with a hidden pocket.

"I cannot get enough of Colorfulkoala," an Amazon reviewer says. "I can't stop buying them! They are so comfy, fit so great and are cheap! They're squatproof and cute to wear out. I almost don't want to share how good these are because I hate when they sell out!"

Colorfulkoala high-waisted tie-dye leggings, $30 (reduced from $35)

Gymshark Arrival 5" shorts: $26

Gymshark

These slim-fit shorts are made with a lightweight material that features sweat-wicking tech.

Choose from 15 colors. Shorts run from XS to 3X.

Gymshark Arrival 5" shorts, $26

Obé Fitness

Obé Fitness

Strive for five (workouts per week) with Obé Fitness. As the company's mantra encourages, finding the inspiration to work out often is extra easy with Obé's collection of more than 6,000 on-demand classes, plus 22 daily classes available via livestream. The virtual fitness subscription service offers a wide range of workout sessions, from dance, yoga and Pilates to equipment-based classes such as cycling, bounce (indoor trampoline) and foam rolling. Class lengths vary anywhere from 5 minutes to an hour, making it easy to fit in a workout around any schedule.

The benefits to Obé Fitness include the already existent bank of on-demand classes; the affordable monthly subscription cost; and the convenience of workout classes you can take in your living room. The overall neon-meets-pastel, '80s-inspired aesthetic of every class is an added bonus, alongside the reportedly peppy and optimistic workout instructors.

An Obé Fitness subscription starts at $25 a month, but if you prefer, you can pay annually for $170 (roughly $14 a month). You can also try Obé Fitness free for seven days.

Access classes via the Obé Fitness app, or stream them through your Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, FireTV, Airplay or a simple HDMI and laptop set-up.

Obé Fitness, $17 per month and up

ClassPass

Grave Rivera/ClassPass

If in-person fitness classes are more your speed, ClassPass could be for you. A ClassPass membership has four tiers available at various price points, and each tier allots a certain number of monthly credits to redeem for fitness and wellness activities in your area. Credits can apply to range of activities, from cycling classes to cryotherapy sessions. While in-person classes are clearly the focus of ClassPass, credits can also apply to virtual sessions, and a membership grants access to more than 4,000 free, on-demand online workouts.

The benefits to a ClassPass subscription include the flexibility and variety that comes with a credit system: change your fitness routine every month if you like. Going through a busy month? You can roll up to 10 credits into the next month and make up for lost time later. And if you travel frequently but don't want to skip your workout, ClassPass offers services in cities across the country (and even some internationally) so you can take your credits on the road.

The cost of a ClassPass membership can vary slightly based on your location, but costs for the lowest plan start at $19 monthly for eight credits, and can go as high as $199 for 100 credits. Right now, you can also get up to 20 credits to try for one month free.

ClassPass, $15 per month and up

Best beauty gifts under $200

Gifts from Dermapore, Shark, Too Faced and more.

Dermapore Ultrasonic Pore Extractor & Serum Infuser: $99



Nordstrom

This unique two-in-one ultrasonic device unclogs pores for clearer skin and infuses your face with your favorite skin care product.

Nordstrom reviewers give this pore extractor a 4.2-star rating. "I'm a licensed master esthetician and I personally LOVE this tool," writes one reviewer. "If you are considering buying this product, please do. Honest."

Dermapore Ultrasonic Pore Extractor and Serum Infuser, $99

Amika hair blow dryer brush: $100



Sephora

The Amika hair blow-dryer brush is a great mid-range alternative to the Dyson Airwrap. It's designed to add volume, increase shine and eliminate frizz. This dryer brush is designed for all hair types.

Amika hair blow dryer brush, $100

Too Faced Lip Injection Plumping Mobile: travel trio: $36

Too Faced

This festive holiday lip gloss set includes three travel-size plumping lip glosses, including a limited-edition shade that's scented to smell like rainbow sprinkles.

Too Faced Lip Injection Plumping Mobile: travel trio, $36

Best wellness gifts under $200

Wellness-focused presents under $200 from Theragun, Fitbit, Hyperice and more.

AncestryDNA Traits + All Access membership: $149



Discover your roots this holiday season.

This on-sale AncestryDNA bundles includes a DNA testing kit and a three-month Ancestry.com All Access membership. Explore your origins and ethnicity, connect with DNA matches around the world and access everything Ancestry.com has to offer, including marriage, census, military records and more.

AncestryDNA Traits + All Access membership, $149 (regularly $200)

Core Meditation Trainer premium bundle: $159

Hyperice

The Core Meditation Trainer from Hyperice is designed to ease people into meditation and find a deeper focus and peace. Core is both an app and a handheld meditation device. The Core Meditation Trainer tracks heart rate and stress levels, and uses biometrics to encourage breath control and focus while you navigate meditation techniques with the help of the Core app. After each meditation session, Core displays feedback so you can see your progress over time.

The Core premium bundle comes with the Core Meditation Trainer and 12 months of premium app content, which includes thousands of guided meditation options, breath training and soundscapes.

Core premium bundle, $159 (reduced from $249)

Fitbit Inspire 2: $57

A budget-friendly, no-frills Fitbit that gets the job done, this easy-to-use, entry-level activity and sleep tracker offers a whopping 10-day battery life, various exercise modes and 24/7 heart rate tracking. New subscribers receive a one-year, free trial of Fitbit Premium.

Available in three colors (black, lunar white and desert rose) and with multiple accessory options.

Fitbit Inspire 2, $57 (regularly $100)

Best kitchen gifts under $200

Air fryers, gorgeous cookware and more great gifts under $200 for the burgeoning chef in your life.

Elevated Craft Hybrid cocktail shaker: $70

Amazon

Backed by a lifetime warranty, this stainless steel, dishwasher-safe, double-walled, vacuum-insulated cocktail shaker promises to be "the last shaker you will ever buy." It's one of the best gifts for a budding bartender.

"This is the absolute perfect cocktail shaker," a five-star reviewer raved. "First, it is insulated so your hands don't freeze. Second, there is a measurer in the cap. Third, the cap twists off to expose the strainer that is built in.

"This is the fourth one I have bought. I gave two as gifts and now have two of them for myself. The gift recipients loved them as well."

Elevated Craft Hybrid cocktail shaker, $70

Our Place Always Pan: $99

Our Place

Designed to do the work of eight cookware pieces, the Always Pan can be used to braise, sear, steam, strain, sauté, fry, boil and serve. And it will look great in your kitchen while doing it.

Complete with a nesting steamer basket and beechwood spatula, this gorgeous pan is available in 12 color variations.

Our Place Always Pan, $99 (reduced from $145)

Our Place Perfect Pot: $165

Our Place

The Perfect Pot from Our Place can be used to boil, crisp, bake, braise, roast, steam, strain, pour and serve. It's meant to replace your stockpot, dutch oven, saucepot, roasting rack, steamer, strainer and braiser.

Our Place Perfect Pot, $165

Gourmia quart digital air fryer toaster oven with french doors: $50

Walmart

This digital air fryer has 19 one-touch cooking functions, including air fry, bake and dehydrate. It has a touchscreen and a preheat option. It's large enough to prepare a full 12-inch pizza or toast up to six slices of bread at a time. The best part is that it's currently only $50.

Gourmia quart digital air fryer toaster oven with french doors, $50 (reduced from $99)

Cosori Dual Blaze smart air fryer: $150

Amazon

The Cosori Dual Blaze air fryer is going to change your latke game. If you're more of a frozen latke household, you'll love that this kitchen gadget connects to your phone and can scan the barcode on the package of your favorite Hanukkah treat to get the ideal temperature and time settings for perfectly crispy potato pancakes.

"I love how easy it is to cook many different types of food in my new air fryer," raved an Amazon customer who purchased the Cosori Dual Blaze smart air fryer. "[It has] extremely fast cooking speeds, and the model I chose makes shaking and turning foods over a thing of the past. The foods come out tender, crispy and browned perfectly."

This smart air fryer can also be operated by voice command.

Cosori Dual Blaze smart air fryer (6.8 quart), $150 after coupon (reduced from $180)

Cosori air fryer oven combo (5.8 quart): $85

Amazon

The bestselling 5.8-quart Cosori air fryer features 13 different cooking functions that prepare your food at the best temperature and time for the most crisp and crunch this Hanukkah. The non-stick air fryer basket is removable and dishwasher safe. The top-rated air fryer comes in black, red and white.

"I like the fact that, in addition to the nine pre-set temperatures and times for various foods and tasks, you can also manually adjust times and select a temperature right up to 230℃, which is close to the 'Max Crisp' temperature setting offered by one of the leading models in the market," enthused one Amazon customer who purchased the Cosori air fryer.

Be sure to apply the coupon before checkout at Amazon to get the best price on this 4.7-star-rated air fryer.

Cosori air fryer oven combo (5.8 quart), $85 (reduced from $99)

Best coffee gifts under $200

Gifts from Keurig, Nespresso, Starbucks and more.

Instant Pot dual pod plus: $150



Instant Pot via Amazon

Can't decide between Keurig and Nespresso? Instant Pot makes a dual coffee and espresso maker, the 4.4-star-rated Instant Pot Dual Pod Plus.

This kitchen gadget is compatible with K-Cup pods, Nespresso capsules and ground coffee when used with the included reusable pod. It lets you brew up to 12 ounces of coffee and up to six ounces of espresso at a time.

Instant Pot Dual Pod Plus, $150 (regularly $230)

Nespresso Essenza mini coffee and espresso machine by De'Longhi: $165

Nestle Nespresso Store

This Nespresso mini coffee and espresso machine is perfect for small countertops. The Essensa mini single serve espresso maker heats up in under 30 seconds. Its 19-bar high pressure pump creates barista-like coffee. It features two programmable buttons for single-serve espresso and lungo beverages.

Each machine includes a Nespresso Original capsule welcome kit with variety of Nespresso capsule flavors.

Nespresso Essenza mini coffee and espresso machine by De'Longhi, $165

Keurig K-Elite coffee maker: $120



Amazon

The Keurig K-Elite coffee maker makes a single cup of coffee at a time but features a 75-ounce water reservoir so you can make cups of coffee for everyone in your family.

The device features a strong brew button, an iced coffee setting and hot water on demand perfect for making tea and hot chocolate this fall.

Keurig K-Elite coffee maker, $120 (regularly $189)

Nespresso Vertuo Plus: $149



Nestle Nespresso via Amazon

This Nestle coffee device adapts its pressure, temperature and brewing time to make you the perfect cup of coffee and espresso.

The on-sale Nespresso Vertuo Plus includes a complimentary starter set of Nespresso Vertuo capsules.

Nespresso Vertuo Plus, $149 (reduced from $189)

Starbucks peppermint mocha K-Cup coffee pods: $42

Starbucks Store via Amazon

Add some holiday cheer to your morning cup of Joe with Starbucks peppermint mocha K-Cups.

This six-pack of K-Cups includes 10 coffee pods per box.

Starbucks peppermint mocha K-Cup coffee pods, $42 (regularly $56)

As always, check back to CBS Essentials for holiday gift guides for every special someone in your life. Check back for more throughout the season.