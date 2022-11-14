CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Black Friday shopping doesn't have to mean blowing your holiday budget. We've found the best Black Friday deals under $50 you can shop today. If inflation is high on your list of worries, holiday shopping may be (understandably) daunting.

That's why we've rounded up some of the best budget-friendly gifts under $50 you can grab during fall's biggest deals event. Shop under $50 kitchen gadgets, tech gifts, beauty and skincare kits and more.

Top products in this article:

Amazon gift card in a premium holiday gift box

Gourmia quart digital air fryer toaster oven with french doors, $50 (reduced from $99)

Roku Ultra LT 4K streaming device, $30 (reduced from $80

Whether you're looking for holiday beauty gift sets, crowd-pleasing gift cards, super helpful travel products or just the best, most affordable toys to buy for the kids in your life this year, we've found under $50 Black Friday gifts for everyone.

Below, find our top picks for Black Friday deals under $50, all sure to make the 2022 holiday season special.

Amazon gift card

Amazon

No matter their age, gender or personality, an Amazon gift card makes a perfect gift this holiday season. That way, everyone can buy what they want. Choose the amount you want to put on this gift card.

Amazon gift card in a premium holiday gift box

Best kitchen gadgets under $50

Shop on-sale air fryers, coffee makers, slow cookers and more.

Gourmia quart digital air fryer toaster oven with french doors

Walmart

This digital air fryer has 19 one-touch cooking functions, including air fry, bake and dehydrate. It has a touchscreen and a preheat option. It's large enough to prepare a full 12-inch pizza or toast up to six slices of bread at a time. The best part is that it's currently only $50.

Gourmia quart digital air fryer toaster oven with french doors, $50 (reduced from $99)

Bodum Chambord French press coffee maker

Walmart

For the coffee-fan who is looking to transition to a more involved coffee-making process, the French press is an easy, hands-on way to get more familiar with your morning brew.

Bodum Chambord French press coffee maker, $24 (reduced from $69)

Simply Essential kitchen starter set (34 pc.)

Bed Bath and Beyond

This affordable 34-piece kitchen set includes all the essential tools you might need to get started in the kitchen, including two fry pans, a saucepan, a Dutch oven, a baking sheet, a muffin tin, a colander, a microwave rice cooker, five measuring cups, four plastic containers, stainless steel tongs, a nylon spoon, slotted spoon, slotted turner, egg whisk, scoop and spaghetti spoon.

The best part? This starter set is $32 off right now at Bed Bath & Beyond.

Simply Essential 34-piece kitchen starter set, $48 (reduced from $80)

Crock-Pot 7-quart manual slow cooker

Crock-Pot Store via Amazon

This 4.7-star-rated Crock-Pot can quickly cook up to seven pounds of food at once.

Do you serve your holiday meals buffet-style? This oval-shaped Crock-Pot has a warm setting that will keep your food hot as long as it's plugged in.

Crock-Pot 7-quart manual slow cooker, $40 (regularly $50)

Dash Tasti-Crisp mini air fryer

Wayfair

If you want the convenience of air frying but don't have the counter space for another kitchen appliance, check out the Dash Tasti-Crisp 2.6-quart air fryer. It's the perfect size for a one or two-person household.

Dash Tasti-Crisp mini air fryer, $43 (reduced from $50)

Best beauty gifts under $50

Holiday makeup gift sets, beauty advent calendars and more budget-friendly beauty gifts.

Stratia The Essentials Kit

Stratia

Want to protect your skin barrier this winter? Start here. This highly rated Stratia skincare kit has everything you need to create healthy, happy skin.

This set of minis includes Stratia's Velvet Cleansing Milk, a moisturizing, non-foaming cleanser; Soft Touch AHA, a hyper-gentle, highly effective exfoliant; and Liquid Gold, a lightweight but powerful moisturizer.

Stratia The Essentials Kit, $29

Too Faced Lip Injection Plumping Mobile: travel trio

Too Faced

This festive holiday lip gloss set includes three travel-size plumping lip glosses, including a limited edition shade that's scented to smell like rainbow sprinkles.

Too Faced Lip Injection Plumping Mobile: travel trio, $36

Fenty Beauty Glossy Posse holiday gift set

Fenty Beauty

This holiday gift set includes three full-sized tubes of Fenty Beauty's popular Gloss Bombs. There is a fuchsia gloss, a warm-toned coral gloss and a pink volumizing gloss.

Fenty Beauty Glossy Posse holiday gift set, $38

Sephora Collection Wishing You Advent calendar

Sephora

Unwrap 24 beauty surprises, worth over $105 for just $45, with this Advent calendar from Sephora. It's filled with everything from lipgloss and eyeshadow to face masks, all from the beauty superstore's brand.

Last time we checked, this Advent calendar was out of stock. Luckily, Sephora has been restocking their inventory pretty frequently.

Sephora Collection Wishing You Advent calendar, $45

Laneige lip sleeping mask

Amazon

Treat someone to this moisturizing, antioxidant-rich, leave-on lip mask from Laneige.

Laneige lip sleeping mask, $24

Rodial 'Love Your Skin' sheet mask kit

Rodial

This $40 sheet mask kit (a $100 value) includes Rodial's Dragon's Blood jelly eye patches, Vit C Energizing sheet mask, Pink Diamond Instant Lift sheet mask and Snake Oxygenating and a Cleansing Bubble sheet mask. This kit makes a luxurious and easy-to-store present.

Rodial 'Love Your Skin' sheet mask kit, $40 ($100 value)

Revlon one-step volumizer hair dryer and hot air brush

Amazon

The Revlon one-step hair dryer and hot-air brush, a CBS Essentials bestseller, can dry and style your hair in one step. It has rave reviews on Amazon, where it boasts a 4.6-star rating. Verified buyers say it's an ideal budget choice for people with curly, straight and wavy hair.

Revlon one-step volumizer hair dryer and hot air brush, $37

MyKirei by KAO foaming hand soap dispenser

Amazon

This Japanese Yuzu flower foaming hand soap is dispensed in the shape of the flower to add a touch of joy to every hand wash.

MyKirei by KAO foaming hand soap dispenser, $20

Best tech gifts under $50

Streaming sticks, waterproof speakers and more tech gifts that work on a budget.

HP DeskJet wireless all-in-one color printer

HP

This budget-friendly HP color printer offers scanning, copying and mobile printing functionality. Get a free six-month ink subscription for it, when you activate a free HP+ plan.

HP DeskJet 2723e wireless all-in-one color printer, $49 (reduced from $69)

Roku Ultra LT 4K streaming device

Walmart

This compact streaming device lets you stream your favorite shows and movies from streaming services like Paramount+.HBO Max, Netflix and more in 4K. The Roku interface is fast and easy to navigate. Right now, you can get this device for only $30.

Roku Ultra LT 4K streaming device, $30 (reduced from $80

Comiso waterproof Bluetooth speaker



Comiso via Amazon

If you're looking for an affordable speaker option with a super long playtime, the Comiso waterproof Bluetooth speaker is for you. It plays for 24 hours at full volume or up to 36 hours at two-thirds volume on a single charge. Plus, it comes in seven cheerful colors, from yellow to rose gold. You can pair two of these speakers for an enhanced stereo sound experience via a single device.

This speaker is also IPX5 waterproof, which means it can resist a gentle splash but cannot be partially or fully submerged.

Comiso waterproof Bluetooth speaker, $39

Willing to spend a little more? The Sonos Roam is our must-have portable speaker this season.

Apple AirTags

Apple via Amazon

Your friend or family member who is constantly losing their keys, wallet or Apple AirPods could really use some Apple AirTags this Christmas. These tiny trackers work by sending out a Bluetooth signal that can be anonymously detected by nearby devices. Then, even if your own phone isn't handy, you (and only you) can locate these trackers on an Apple "Find My" map.

If your iPhone is handy, then it can lead you straight to the AirTag via the phone's "Precision Finding" feature (found on the Apple iPhone 11 and newer models).

Apple AirTags are water-resistant and designed to last for up to one year on a standard, replaceable battery.

Apple AirTags (4 pack), $95 (reduced from $99)

You'll get the best per-AirTag price when you buy a four pack. But if you only need one, single Apple AirTags are available at Amazon for less than $50.

Apple AirTag, $29

Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen)



Amazon

The fifth-generation Amazon Echo Dot has a number of new-for-2022 features, including improved audio, a temperature sensor and Eero Wi-Fi built in (requires a compatible Eero network). Use this Amazon smart speaker to control your home via voice commands, make calls hands-free, play music, set an alarm and more. Choose from three colors.

Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen), $50

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K

Amazon

The Amazon Fire TV Stick is compatible with Alexa and lets you watch all your favorite streamers (Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, etc.) in 4K resolution.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, $25 (reduced from $50)

Best travel gifts under $50

A trendy new type of travel pillow, gift cards and more great and affordable gifts for travelers.

Trtl travel pillow

Amazon

This soft, machine-washable travel pillow wrap is designed to hold your head in a more comfortable ergonomic position while sleeping upright. This lightweight, easily packable pillow is available in four colors.

Trtl travel pillow, $45 with coupon (reduced from $60)

Stojo collapsible reusable coffee cup

Stojo silicone coffee cups collapse, accordion-style, to fit anywhere -- including a Christmas stocking. This environmentally friendly cup (with a reusable straw) makes a great gift for coffee lovers.

Stojo collapsible silicone travel cup with straw, 16 oz., $19 (reduced from $20)

Starbucks gift card



Amazon

Want to give the gift of a yummy, festive Starbucks drink -- or even grab one for yourself? Grab a Starbucks gift card on Amazon, available in $25 and $50 amounts.

Starbucks gift card (physical), $25 and up

Best toys under $50 to gift this year

A pooping turtle, elaborate lego sets and more great toys under $50 to give this holiday season.

Little Live Pets Gotta Go Turdle



Little Live Pets via Amazon

The Little Live Pets Gotta Go Turdle is a battery-powered toy that's sure to be one of the hottest Christmas gifts of 2022. The 13.4-inch-tall turtle value pack comes with a bib and some Turdle food. You feed your Gotta Go Turdle, and then shortly after, the toy sings "Uh oh, gotta go!" You then place it on the included toilet, which it poops into. The so-called magic poop can be reclaimed from the water and turned back into Turdle food when dried.

The 4.3-star-rated Little Live Pets Gotta Go Turdle is wildly popular with Amazon reviewers, who say it's great for potty training. Writes one: "Bought this for my 3 year old great grandson for his birthday and he loved it!"

"It's very hilarious to know he has to go," writes another verified Amazon buyer.

Little Live Pets Gotta Go Turdle value pack, $25 (reduced from $35)

Little Live Pets Gotta Go Flamingo

Little Live Pets via Amazon

Is a pooping turtle not quite the right gift? Well, good news: Little Live Pets also makes a pink pooping flamingo named Sherbet.

Little Live Pets Gotta Go Flamingo value pack, $33 (regularly $35)

Lego Disney 'Encanto' the Madrigal house building kit

Walmart

Build the Madrigal house from "Encanto" with 587 Lego pieces. It's a three-level house that comes with a sticker sheet for decorating. It comes with two mini-doll figures and one micro-doll figure (of Abuela, Mirabel and Antonio), as well as capybara and butterfly figures.

Lego Disney "Encanto" the Madrigal house building kit, $40 (regularly $50)

National Geographic Mega Fossil Dig Kit

National Geographic via Amazon

The National Geographic Mega Fossil Dig Kit is for the budding paleontologist on your list.

The main feature of the kit is a slab (or brick) that once chipped away at, reveals what are billed as 15 real fossils. A chisel, brush and magnifying glass help complete the set. A 16-page fossil guide is also included.

The Mega Fossil Dig Kit is recommended for ages 8 and up.

National Geographic Mega Fossil Dig Kit, $21 (regularly $25)

Slumberkins lynx self-expression collection

Slumberkins

Slumberkins are snuggly companions that come with helpful children's books on topics including conflict-resolution, creativity, grief, change and more. Slumberkins come in many fun forms, such as a hammerhead shark, sloth, dragon, and the lynx (pictured above). They're machine washable, feature soft fur (with no detachable plastic pieces) and are stuffed with hypoallergenic fiberfill. Lynx comes with a book on self-expression.

Slumberkins lynx self-expression collection, $34 (regularly $48)

Lego Star Wars Advent calendar

Lego

Fun for Star Wars fans of all ages, this Lego set includes minifigures, droid figures and mini builds inspired by the popular movie franchise. Ages 6 and up.

Lego Star Wars, $36 (reduced from $45)

Squishmallows Platypus

Amazon

Add to your little one's Squishmallows stuffed animal collection with this 14-inch rainbow platypus, named Brindall.

Squishmallows Platypus, $25

Pokemon Advent calendar

Pokemon

Pikachu, Eevee, Piplup, Growlithe and Torchi are just a few of the Pokémon characters they will unwrap with this fun holiday calendar. Ages 4 and up.

Pokemon advent calendar, $50 (reduced from $60)

Best cozy gifts under $50

Cozy candles, wearable blankets and more.

Woodwick large hourglass scented candle

Woodwick via Amazon

This wood-smoke-scented, crackling-wick candle evokes the feeling of sitting around a roaring fireplace. With a strong cedar fragrance and WoodWick's patented wooden wick, which creates a fireside-like crackling sound, this candle offers the gift of coziness. Plus, it's currently on sale.

WoodWick large hourglass scented candle, $27 (reduced from $31)

The Comfy original oversized microfiber and sherpa wearable blanket

Amazon

As seen on ABC's "Shark Tank," this bestselling, ultra plush wearable blanket is perfect for staying cozy around the house. The Comfy original, oversized, microfiber and sherpa, wearable blanket comes in plenty of fun patterns and colors, making it easy to personalize your present to the recipient.

The Comfy original oversized microfiber and sherpa wearable blanket, $50 (reduced from $55)

Best gifts for pets under $50

Great gifts for pets (and their owners) all under $50.

Bark Super Chewer box

Barkbox

Give the magical gift of a monthly dog toy and treat delivery with a subscription to the Super Chewer box from Bark. Starting at $29 per month, the Super Chewer box offers destruction-prone pups two extra tough toys, two full size bags of treats and two meaty chews for chomping. Super Chewer also offers fun and festive-themed collections, like the "Harry Potter" inspired box pictured above. Boxes are available in subscription form or as a one-off purchase, perfect for gifting.

Bark Super Chewer box, $29 and up

Smartish Snitch Airtag pet collar attachment

Smartish

Give the gift of peace of mind with the Snitch collar attachment from Smartish. This Apple AirTag holder fits up to 1.5-inch collars and creates a water-resistant seal around the tag to keep your pup and your tech safe. Apple AirTag ($29) not included.

Smartish Snitch Airtag pet collar (2 pc), $15

Apple AirTag, $29

