CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Getty Images

Let us help you make the most out of Black Friday. We've found the best Black Friday deals under $100 you can shop today. Whether you're shopping for yourself or buying gifts for friends and family, discover impressive Black Friday deals from top retailers such as Amazon, Wayfair, Walmart and more.

Keep reading to shop on-sale tech, kitchen gadgets, beauty, skincare, toys and more ahead of Christmas and Hanukkah.

Top products in this article:

11.6" HP Chromebook (4 GB RAM, 32 GB storage), $79 (reduced from $98)

Apple AirTag (4 pack), $95 (reduced from $99)

Gourmia quart digital air fryer toaster oven with french doors, $50 (reduced from $99)

You don't need to spend a lot of money to find the perfect present this Black Friday. We've found great budget gift picks for just about everyone on your list. Take a look at our list of the best Black Friday deals under $100 you can shop today.

Of course, there's no need to wait until the holidays to gift the items below. These options make great birthday gifts, Thanksgiving appreciation presents and more. And there's no rule that says you can't gift yourself something fun and useful right now.

(For even more gift recommendations, check out our comprehensive roundup of the best stocking stuffers to give this Christmas and the best toys of the 2022 holiday season, according to Amazon.)

The best gift for Christmas 2022: An Amazon gift card

We think the best gift for Christmas 2022 is one of the most universal: an Amazon gift card. That way, the recipient can buy whatever gift they'd like.

Amazon

No matter their age, gender or personality type, an Amazon gift card is a perfect addition to every Christmas stocking in the house. Choose the amount you want to put on this gift card, from $50 to $2,000.

Amazon gift card in a premium Christmas gift box

You can also get an Amazon gift card in a premium Hanukkah box. Choose any denomination between $25 and $2,000.

Amazon gift card in a premium Hanukkah gift box

The best tech gifts under $100

Save on Apple products, tech accessories and more.

HP DeskJet wireless all-in-one color printer: $49

HP

This budget-friendly HP color printer offers scanning, copying and mobile printing functionality. Get a free six-month ink subscription for it, when you activate a free HP+ plan.

HP DeskJet 2723e wireless all-in-one color printer, $49 (reduced from $69)

11.6" HP Chromebook: $79



Walmart

Whether you're streaming, doing schoolwork or playing light mobile games, this 11.6-inch HP Chromebook is a great, inexpensive Chromebook option. The device has metal reinforce corners and is 122cm drop-tested, so it's a durable option if you're looking for a Chromebook to take on the go or to gift to a young student.

Priced at $79 during Walmart's early Black Friday sale, it's an unbeatable deal for a Chromebook from a respected brand.

11.6" HP Chromebook (4 GB RAM, 32 GB storage), $79 (reduced from $98)

Lenovo Tab M8: $79

Walmart

If you're looking for an affordable tablet this holiday season, check out the Lenovo Tab M8. The tablet offers an eight-inch HD display that's great for streaming videos. The battery life is fairly long, with up to 15 hours of video playback on a single charge. The tablet also comes with a built-in kids-mode with Google Kids Space, making it a great gift for children.

This is another one of Walmart's early Black Friday deals, so act fast if you're interested.

Lenovo Tab M8, $79 (reduced from $119)

Apple AirTag (4 pack): $95

Apple via Amazon

Apple AirTags will help you keep track of important items. Stick one on your luggage, your pet, your wallet or some other thing, and then track it from your MacBook, Apple Watch or other device.

Apple AirTag (4 pack), $95 (reduced from $99)

Apple AirTag (1 pack), $28

Philips Hue (2 pack): $76 after coupon

Amazon

Unlike older versions of Philips Hue smart bulbs, this Bluetooth-compatible three pack doesn't require a Hue Hub to work. You will want to add a Hub, however, if you're installing a large number of Hue bulbs in different rooms or want to control your lights while away from home.

Setup is relatively easy with the Philips Hue app, and takes just seconds. The bulbs, while unusually sized, fit most lamps, overhead lights, and 4-inch recessed cans.

Philips Hue (2 bulbs), $76 after coupon (reduced from $90)

Sengled smart light bulbs (4 ct.): $40

Sengled via Amazon

Looking for an even more affordable smart light option? These color-changing light bulbs can connect to Bluetooth. Use Alexa voice controls to turn the light on and off, change its color, dim, brighten and set light schedules.

Sengled smart light bulbs (4 ct), $40

Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen): $50



Amazon

The fifth-generation Amazon Echo Dot has a number of new-for-2022 features, including improved audio, a temperature sensor and Eero Wi-Fi built in (requires a compatible Eero network). Use this Amazon smart speaker to control your home via voice commands, make calls hands-free, play music, set an alarm and more. Choose from three colors.

Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen), $50

Best streaming gifts under $100

Give the gift of seamless movie streaming this holiday season.

Roku Ultra LT 4K streaming device: $30

Walmart

This compact streaming device lets you stream your favorite shows and movies from streaming services like Paramount+.HBO Max, Netflix and more in 4K. The Roku interface is fast and easy to navigate. Right now, you can get this device for only $30.

Roku Ultra LT 4K streaming device, $30 (reduced from $80

Apple TV 4K: $100

Apple devotees should definitely consider streaming all their favorite shows on an Apple TV 4K. The device is equipped with Dolby Vision, a Siri-enabled remote and SharePlay, which enables you to enjoy the next NFL game or new movie you want to watch with a group of pals. You can also take advantage of Apple Arcade gaming.

Apple TV 4K, $100 (reduced from $179)

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: $25

Amazon

The Amazon Fire TV Stick is compatible with Alexa, and lets you watch all your favorite streamers (Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, etc.) in 4K resolution.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, $25 (reduced from $50)

Amazon Fire TV Cube: $60

Amazon

With a hexa-core processor that delivers fast, fluid 4K streaming, the Fire TV Cube is the most powerful option when it comes to Amazon's Fire TV streaming systems. Equipped with a voice-control-compatible soundbar and A/V receivers, you can go entirely hands-free, and just ask Alexa when you want to change something on the TV.

Amazon Fire TV Cube, $60 (reduced from $120)

Best gifts for kids under $100

These top-rated gifts for kids, pulled from Walmart's 2022 Top Toy List and Amazon Toys We Love List 2022, won't break the bank.

Little Live Pets Gotta Go Turdle: $26



Little Live Pets via Amazon

The Little Live Pets Gotta Go Turdle is a battery-powered toy that's sure to be one of the hottest Christmas gifts of 2022. The 13.4-inch-tall turtle value pack comes with a bib and some Turdle food. You feed your Gotta Go Turdle, and then shortly after, the toy sings "Uh oh, gotta go!" You then place it on the included toilet, which it poops into. The so-called magic poop can be reclaimed from the water and turned back into Turdle food when dried.

The 4.3-star-rated Little Live Pets Gotta Go Turdle is wildly popular with Amazon reviewers, who say it's great for potty training. Writes one: "Bought this for my 3 year old great grandson for his birthday and he loved it!"

"It's very hilarious to know he has to go," writes another verified Amazon buyer.

Little Live Pets Gotta Go Turdle value pack, $26 (reduced from $35)

Little Live Pets Gotta Go Flamingo: $33

Little Live Pets via Amazon

Is a pooping turtle not quite the right gift? Well, good news: Little Live Pets also makes a pink pooping flamingo named Sherbet.

Little Live Pets Gotta Go Flamingo value pack, $33

Slumberkins lynx self-expression collection: $34

Slumberkins

Slumberkins are snuggly companions that come with two helpful children's books on topics including conflict-resolution, creativity, grief, change and more. Slumberkins come in many fun forms such as a hammerhead shark, sloth, dragon, and the lynx pictured above. They're machine washable, feature soft fur (with no detachable plastic pieces) and are stuffed with hypoallergenic fiberfill.

Slumberkins lynx self-expression collection, $34 (reduced from $48)

Little Tikes Tobi 2 Robot smartwatch: $44

Amazon

This cute, splashproof Little Tikes smartwatch with a built-in interactive robot companion -- named by Amazon as one of the most popular toys of 2021 -- tracks steps, takes photos with its two built-in cameras, and even plays games.

Little Tikes Tobi 2 Robot smartwatch, $44 (reduced from $64)

Barbie Dreamcamper: $89

Walmart

The Barbie Dreamcamper comes with more than 60 accessories, including a pool and a tall slide. The camper has a kitchen, dining area, sleeping area, bathroom and den with a TV for Barbie to hang out in.

The Barbie Dreamcamper is one of Walmart's picks for the hottest holiday toys of 2022.

Barbie Dreamcamper, $89 (reduced from $99)

Best cozy gifts to buy ahead of the holidays

See seasonal candles, comfy slippers, coffee gift cards and more top-rated cozy gifts to give this holiday season.

Starbucks gift card

Amazon

Want to give the gift of a yummy, festive Starbucks drink -- or even grab one for yourself? Grab a Starbucks gift card on Amazon, available in $25 and $50 amounts.

Starbucks gift card (physical), $25 and up

Apotheke Votive candle gift set: $64

Nordstrom

Stock up on soy wax candles at Nordstrom to keep things cozy this winter. This set of six candles from Apotheke includes a Charcoal candle, Earl Gray Bitters candle, Hinoki Lavender candle, Santal Rock Rose candle, Sea Salt Grapefruit candle and a White Vetiver candle.

Apotheke Votive candle gift set, $64

Woodwick large hourglass scented candle: $28

Woodwick via Amazon

This wood-smoke-scented, crackling-wick candle provides evokes the feeling of sitting around a roaring fireplace. With a strong cedar fragrance and WoodWick's patented wooden wick, which creates a fireside-like crackling sound, this candle offers the gift of coziness. Plus, it's currently on sale.

WoodWick large hourglass scented candle, $28 (reduced from $31)

The Comfy original oversized microfiber and sherpa wearable blanket: $50

Amazon

As seen on ABC's "Shark Tank," this bestselling ultra plush wearable blanket is perfect for staying cozy around the house. The Comfy original oversized microfiber and sherpa wearable blanket comes in plenty of fun patterns and colors, making it easy to personalize your present to the recipient.

The Comfy original oversized microfiber and sherpa wearable blanket, $50 and up (reduced from $55)

Best kitchen gifts under $100

We found great deals on air fryers, Instant Pots, Ninja blenders, Keurig coffee makers, cocktail shakers and more budget-friendly kitchen gifts to give this year.

Gourmia quart digital air fryer toaster oven with french doors

Walmart

This digital air fryer has 19 one-touch cooking functions, including air fry, bake and dehydrate. It has a touchscreen and a preheat option. It's large enough to prepare a full 12-inch pizza or toast up to six slices of bread at a time. The best part is that it's currently only $50.

Gourmia quart digital air fryer toaster oven with french doors, $50 (reduced from $99)

Bodum Chambord French press coffee maker

Walmart

For the coffee-fan who is looking to transition to a more involved coffee-making process, the French press is an easy, hands-on way to get more familiar with your morning brew.

Bodum Chambord French press coffee maker, $24 (reduced from $69)

Simply Essential kitchen starter set (34 pc.)

Bed Bath and Beyond

This affordable 34-piece kitchen set includes all the essential tools you might need to get started in the kitchen, including two fry pans, a saucepan, a Dutch oven, a baking sheet, a muffin tin, a colander, a microwave rice cooker, five measuring cups, four plastic containers, stainless steel tongs, a nylon spoon, slotted spoon, slotted turner, egg whisk, scoop and spaghetti spoon.

The best part? This starter set is $32 off right now at Bed Bath & Beyond.

Simply Essential 34-piece kitchen starter set, $48 (reduced from $80)

Crock-Pot 7-quart manual slow cooker

Crock-Pot Store via Amazon

This 4.7-star-rated Crock-Pot can quickly cook up to seven pounds of food at once.

Do you serve your holiday meals buffet-style? This oval-shaped Crock-Pot has a warm setting that will keep your food hot as long as it's plugged in.

Crock-Pot 7-quart manual slow cooker, $40 (regularly $50)

Dash Tasti-Crisp mini air fryer

Wayfair

If you want the convenience of air frying but don't have the counter space for another kitchen appliance, check out the Dash Tasti-Crisp 2.6-quart air fryer. It's the perfect size for a one or two-person household.

Dash Tasti-Crisp mini air fryer, $43 (reduced from $50)

Anova Nano sous vide precision cooker: $99

Amazon

If you've never had sous vide cooked meat and vegetables, well -- you're missing out. The 12.8-inch Anova Nano sous vide precision cooker circulates heated water at exact temperatures to cook foods to perfection. Rated 4.7 stars on Amazon.

Anova Nano sous vide precision cooker, $99 (reduced from $149)

Keurig K-Mini coffee maker: $69

Keurig via Amazon

This mini coffee device is a great option for small spaces. The 5-inch-wide Keurig coffee makers lets you brew up to 12-ounces of coffee, hot chocolate, tea and more. It offers an energy efficient feature that automatically turns the coffee maker off 90 seconds after you've brewed your cup.

Keurig K-Mini coffee maker, $69 (regularly $100)

Elevated Craft Hybrid cocktail shaker: $70

Amazon

Backed by a lifetime warranty, this stainless steel, dishwasher-safe, double-walled, vacuum-insulated cocktail shaker promises to be "the last shaker you will ever buy." It's one of the best gifts for a budding bartender.

"This is the absolute perfect cocktail shaker," a five-star reviewer raved. "First, it is insulated so your hands don't freeze. Second, there is a measurer in the cap. Third, the cap twists off to expose the strainer that is built in.

"This is the fourth one I have bought. I gave two as gifts and now have two of them for myself. The gift recipients loved them as well."

Elevated Craft Hybrid cocktail shaker, $70

Elevated Craft Hybrid cocktail shaker, $70

Cosori air fryer (5 quart): $85 after coupon

Cosori via Amazon

The five-quart Cosori air fryer can heat up to 450 degrees, and cook enough food for four people. It features nine, one-touch cooking functions. Worried about the air fryer making a commotion? Cosori claims that, while running, the kitchen gadget makes about as much noise as moderate rainfall. The air fryer's non-stick basket is dishwasher safe, and BPA- and PFOA-free.

Cosori air fryer (5 quart), $85 after coupon (reduced from $100)

Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 (6 quart): $50



Instant Pot via Amazon

This 7-in-1 Instant Pot model functions as an electric pressure cooker, rice cooker, slow cooker, yogurt maker, steamer, sauté pan and food warmer. The machine has 13 customizable smart programming options.

Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 (6 quart), $50 (reduced from $100)

Ninja professional blender: $80



Amazon

This 72-ounce countertop blender boasts a 4.7-star rating on Amazon. It features a 1,000-watt power base with ice-crushing technology, making it perfect for smoothies. It comes with a recipe guide with 25 chef-inspired recipes.

Ninja professional blender, $80 (reduced from $100)

Ninja Foodi 9-in-1 pressure cooker and air fryer: $128

Amazon

One of the brand's highest-rated models, this family-friendly, 9-in-1 pressure cooker and air fryer has a 5-quart pot that holds up to a 4-pound chicken or 2 pounds of french fries. The Ninja Foodi 9-in-1 can pressure cook, air-fry crisp, sear, sauté, steam, slow cook, make yogurt, bake/roast, broil and keep food warm.

Ninja Foodi 9-in-1 pressure cooker and air fryer, $128 (reduced from $140)

Ninja Foodi NeverStick 2-piece fry pan set: $100

Amazon

This two-piece fry pan set from Ninja includes one 10.25-inch fry pan and one 12-inch fry pan. The two pans can be stacked for easy storage. Both pans are made of a durable, anti-scratch and nonstick material. They are oven-safe up to 500 degrees.

Ninja Foodi NeverStick premium 2-piece fry pan set, $100 (reduced from $120)

The best beauty gifts under $100

Give the gift of self-care with these beauty and hygiene gifts, all under $100.

Stratia The Essentials Kit: $29

Stratia

Want to protect your skin barrier this winter? Start here. This highly rated Stratia skincare kit has everything you need to create healthy, happy skin.

This set of minis includes Stratia's Velvet Cleansing Milk, a moisturizing, non-foaming cleanser; Soft Touch AHA, a hyper-gentle, highly effective exfoliant; and Liquid Gold, a lightweight but powerful moisturizer.

Stratia The Essentials Kit, $29

Casper Sleep silk pillowcase and sleep mask set: $52

Casper Sleep via Amazon

This 100% mulberry silk pillowcase is soft on hair, skin and the eyes, too. It comes in three aesthetically pleasing neutral colors and with a matching silk sleep mask. Right now, you can score this silk pillowcase and sleep mask set for more than half off.

Casper Sleep silk pillowcase and sleep mask set, $52 (reduced from $139)

Laneige lip sleeping mask: $24

Amazon

Treat someone to this moisturizing, antioxidant-rich leave-on lip mask from Laneige.

Laneige lip sleeping mask, $24

Coco & Eve Silky Hair set

CoCo & Eve

Our CBS Essentials senior writer, Lily Rose, loves this on-sale hair duo. "I have wavy, dehydrated and damaged hair," she said. "The Coco & Eve Silky Hair set turned my strands from straw to silk. Both the mask and hair serum are made with coconut and fig -- a good source of fatty acids that help strengthen and repair hair. I really like that the mask is made with argan oil. I have found that the ingredient is helpful for adding shine.

The real M.V.P. of the haircare set is the Miracle Hair Elixir. I apply a lot of heat to my hair, and usually my ends look and feel fried. This lightweight serum not only made my hair feel incredibly soft, it erased the look of my frazzled ends. Even my friends agree. A pal recently brushed against my ponytail and commented on how soft it felt and healthy it looked."

Coco & Eve Silky Hair set, $60 (regularly $68)

Rodial 'Love Your Skin' sheet mask kit: $40

Rodial

This $40 sheet mask kit (a $100 value) includes Rodial's Dragon's Blood jelly eye patches, Vit C Energizing sheet mask, Pink Diamond Instant Lift sheet mask and Snake Oxygenating and a Cleansing Bubble sheet mask. This kit makes a luxurious and easy-to-store present.

Rodial 'Love Your Skin' sheet mask kit, $40 ($100 value)

Glow Recipe gift set: $53

Amazon

Upgrade your skincare routine with this gift set from Glow Recipe, featuring a Watermelon Glow Pink Juice Oil-Free Moisturizer Mini and a Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops Highlighting Serum. The products deploy watermelon to hydrate, deliver essential vitamins and amino acids, and improve skin tone.

Glow Recipe gift set, $53 (reduced from $56)

Crest 3D Whitestrips teeth whitening kit: $30 with coupon

Amazon

This pack of 44 Crest whitestrips -- that's 22 treatments in total -- promises to get your teeth significantly whiter in just 20 days. Plus, it's safe on enamel.

Crest 3D Whitestrips teeth whitening kit, $30 with coupon (reduced from $46)

Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 4100 electric rechargeable toothbrush: $90

Philips Sonicare via Amazon

One Amazon customer raved that the Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 4100 had been "life changing." Wrote the user in a 5-star review: "My teeth feel like I have just left the dentist office every time I brush! This has made me a convert to electric toothbrushes for sure.

Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 4100 electric rechargeable toothbrush, $90

Waterpik water flosser for kids: $45



Waterpik Store via Amazon

Save 15% on Amazon right now on this colorful Waterpik device designed for children.

The water flosser includes an orthodontic tip for braces, a classic jet tip for general cleaning, and 20 customizable, removable cling labels (so your children can decorate their flossers). The water flosser features three pressure settings.

Waterpik water flosser for kids, $45 (reduced from $60)

Gel nail polish kit with UV lamp: $30

Amazon

This kit has everything you could want for an at-home gel manicure, including a UV nail lamp, nail separators, file and buffer, a cuticle trimmer and six gel polishes. You can save $19 on this all-in-one kit right now at Amazon.

Though there are risks associated with UV radiation, the FDA considers curing lamps as low-risk when used as directed by the label.

Gel nail polish kit with UV lamp, $30 (regularly $50)

Best gifts for pets and pet owners under $100



Save on pet cameras, water fountains, AirTag collars and more.

Bark Super Chewer box: $29 and up

Barkbox

Give the magical gift of a monthly dog toy and treat delivery with a subscription to the Super Chewer box from Bark. Starting at $29 per month, the Super Chewer box offers destruction-prone pups two extra tough toys, two full size bags of treats and two meaty chews for chomping. Super Chewer also offers fun and festive themed collections, like the "Harry Potter" inspired box pictured above. Boxes are available in subscription form or as a one-off purchase, perfect for gifting.

Bark Super Chewer box, $29 and up

Smartish Snitch Airtag pet collar attachment: $15

Smartish

Give the gift of peace of mind with the Snitch collar attachment from Smartish. This Apple AirTag holder fits up to 1.5-inch collars and creates a water-resistant seal around the tag to keep your pup and your tech safe. Apple AirTag ($29) not included.

Smartish Snitch Airtag pet collar (2 pc), $15

Apple AirTag, $28

Wild One harness walk kit: $98

Wild One

For the extra stylish pet parent, Wild One's walk kit includes a lightweight dog harness, dirt-resistant and water-proof leash and waste bag carrier, all in one chic and on-trend color. This kit is a great marriage of fashion and function, and is sure to grab some attention at the dog park.

Wild One Harness Walk Kit, $98 (reduced from $114)

Petcube pet monitoring camera: $40

Amazon

Check in on your pets while you're at work or out to dinner with the Petcube pet camera. The Petcube streams and records in 1080p video, while providing sound and motion alerts.

If it records anything suspicious or concerning, pet parents can access 24/7 live chat with a veterinarian via the Petcube app.

Petcube pet monitoring camera, $40 (reduced from $50)

PetSafe Drinkwell water fountain for cats and dogs: $35 and up

Amazon

Keeping your pets hydrated is important. If you don't want to have to worry about constantly refilling the water bowl this summer, check out the PetSafe Drinkwell water fountain. Available in 1-, 1.5- and 2-gallon sizes. Pets can drink from the fountain or the open bowl. Pet parents can adjust the water flow to their pets' preferences.

PetSafe Drinkwell water fountain for cats and dogs, $35 and up

More Black Friday 2022 deals to shop now

While there's still some time to wait until the official Black Friday 2022 sales start, there are plenty of great deals you can get right now. Check out our Black Friday deal articles.

Holiday gift guides

As always, check back to CBS Essentials for holiday gift guides for every special someone in your life. Check back for more throughout the season.