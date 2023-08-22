Watch CBS News

CBS Mornings Deals: Save 25% on this cooling travel pillow

By Lily Rose

Where to get the latest CBS Mornings Deals
This week on "CBS Mornings," lifestyle expert Elizabeth Werner discussed deals on items that will make your life easier -- all at exclusive discounts. Discover this week's exclusive deals below and visit CBSDeals.com or text "CBS" to 65000 to take advantage of them today. 

Evolution Cool Neck Pillow by Cabeau

amazon-evocool-pdpimage-detail-black-r05.png
CBS Deals

The Cabeau Evolution Cool Neck Pillow may make you more comfortable while traveling. It features a thin flattened pillow back that claims to keep your back muscles more relaxed, while raised side supports prevent lateral head movements. The memory foam pillow is designed with air vents to reduce sweating. And if you do sweat, its material is moisture-wicking and machine washable.

When not in use, the Evolution Cool Neck pillow compacts to half its size. The included compact case attaches to backpacks or carry-ons for hands-free transport.

The Evolution Cool Neck Pillow is available in four colors: black, blue, red and purple. Normally priced at $60, get it now at CBSDeals.com for 25% off, or $45.

$50 at CBS Deals

Jada vegan chicken mix and seasonings

ogbott.png
CBS Deals

Jada Chick'n Mix is a vegan meat alternative to chicken that requires no refrigeration. Just add oil, water and the seasoning of your choice. Plant-based Chick'n Mix shapes into many different entrees: patties, chick'n nuggets, tenders, vegan burgers, cutlets or any other dish that calls for chicken.

You can buy just the mix, or get the mix bundled with a selection of five Jada vegan chicken salts for seasoning (original, barbecue, red pepper, lime and turmeric salt).

Normally priced at $16-39, get it now at CBSDeals.com for 33% off, only $10-26.

$10 and up at CBS Deals

Debbie Meyer GreenBoxes (32-piece set)

debbie-meyers-greenboxes.jpg
CBS Deals

The Debbie Meyer 32-piece GreenBoxes set may keep fruits, vegetables, baked goods and snacks fresh longer -- and better organized. Simply remove fruits, vegetables, baked goods, or snacks from any original packaging and place in the Debbie Meyer GreenBoxes. They are reusable, BPA free, microwave and dishwasher safe. Made in the U.S. and independent lab tested.

Each set includes three 16-ounce containers, six 24-ounce containers, five 32-ounce containers, two 64-ounce containers, nine small lids and seven large lids.

Normally priced at $28, get it now at CBSDeals.com for 40% off, only $17. 

$17 at CBS Deals

Washable Rugs by My Magic Carpet 

my-magic-carpet-washable-rug-cbs-deals.jpg
CBS Deals

My Magic Carpet is a lightweight, machine-washable, single-piece non-slip rug with a waterproof inner liner. Available in 30 different designs and sizes (including runners and a circular shag rug), these rugs are cleanable with detergent, just like you wash your regular laundry. Wash at home whenever needed to clean pet dander, messes, spills, pet accidents and more -- no carpet cleaner or dry cleaner is required. My Magic Carpet is made of stain-resistant 100% microfiber polyester.

Normally priced at $80-$200, get it now at CBSDeals.com for up to 36% off, only $55-$135. There is a limit of two My Magic Carpet products per order.

$55 and up at CBS Deals

