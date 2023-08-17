Watch CBS News

CBS Mornings Deals: Get a video doorbell for 50% off

By Lily Rose

This week on "CBS Mornings," lifestyle expert Gayle Bass shared a number of new deals, including a video doorbell for 50% off. Discover this week's exclusive deals below and visit CBSDeals.com or text "CBS" to 65000 to take advantage of them today.

Magic Mesh

This bug-zapping swatter from Magic Mesh features three layers of mesh and a high-voltage electric discharge that can kill insects. Its folding base can transform this swatter into a bug-zapping lamp. It's 45% off at CBS Deals. 

Magic Mesh, $16 (regularly $30)

$16 at CBS Deals

Bell + Howell

This video doorbell features 1080P FHD video, a 110-degree ultra-wide angle field of view and infrared night vision. It can send alerts when someone rings your doorbell or triggers the built-in motion sensors. You can use the device to see, hear and speak to visitors from your phone or tablet using the Tuya app in real time. 

It's 50% off at CBS Deals.

Bell + Howell, $100 (regularly $200)

$100 at CBS Deals

MBG Sports Bag

This tote bag features a detachable seat cushion. It's made with an insulated lining, can hold up to 12 cans and includes dry pockets for your electronics. Get one at CBS Deals for 25% off. 

MBG Sports Bag, $30 (regularly $40)

$30 at CBS Deals

NFL Team Pride LED Car Door Light by Sporticulture

This LED light can attach to the inside of your car door and can project an NFL Team logo onto the ground every time you open your door. This wireless light can be customized with one of 32 NFL team logo slides. Fits most cars. Batteries not included.

It's 33% off at CBS Deals.

NFL Team Pride LED Car Door Light by Sporticulture, $20 (regularly $30)

$20 at CBS Deals

