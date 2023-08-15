CBS Mornings Deals: Take 40% off this shower scrubber
This week on "CBS Mornings," lifestyle expert Gayle Bass shared a number of new deals, including a shower scrubber for 40% off. Discover this week's exclusive deals below and visit CBSDeals.com or text "CBS" to 65000 to take advantage of them today.
Hydrodipped Ultrasonic Air Diffuser With 7 Color Changing LED Lights by Amoré Paris
This aroma diffuser features a flower vase design. It comes with four time modes and seven LED light colors. The diffuser shuts off automatically once it is empty. It's on sale for up to 30% off at CBS Deals.
Hydrodipped Ultrasonic Air Diffuser With 7 Color Changing LED Lights by Amoré Paris, $37 (regularly $50)
Sonic Scrubber Deluxe by Black Wolf
This charcoal-infused shower scrubber has a soft silicone brush with antibacterial bristles. It's waterproof, with four vibration settings and a three-hour battery life. Plus, it's rechargeable.
It's 40% off right now.
Sonic Scrubber Deluxe by Black Wolf, $29 (regularly $49)
Aqua Case Plus Premium
This waterproof cell phone case is 20% off at CBS Deals. The Aqua Case floats and is IPX8 certified underwater up to 100 feet. Its clear window may let you use touch screen functions. Fits most smartphones.
Aqua Case Plus Premium, $20 (regularly $25)
Baseball Bat Mugs by Dugout Mugs
Get this baseball bat themed barware on sale now at CBS Deals. Crafted from hollowed-out bat barrels, these 12-ounce mugs are double-sealed to guard the wood against liquids. Choose from 30 MLB teams. Get one now for 30% off.
Baseball Bat Mugs by Dugout Mugs, $49 (regularly $70)
