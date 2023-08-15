Watch CBS News

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Essentials

CBS Mornings Deals: Take 40% off this shower scrubber

By Lily Rose

/ Essentials

Exclusive discounts from CBS Mornings Deals
Exclusive discounts from CBS Mornings Deals 05:03
740275059548-6-ae7f9aa9-3eb2-49ee-b18f-a95ab0352101.jpg
Black Wolf via CBS Deals

This week on "CBS Mornings," lifestyle expert Gayle Bass shared a number of new deals, including a shower scrubber for 40% off. Discover this week's exclusive deals below and visit CBSDeals.com or text "CBS" to 65000 to take advantage of them today.

CBS earns commissions on purchases made through CBSDeals.com.

Hydrodipped Ultrasonic Air Diffuser With 7 Color Changing LED Lights by Amoré Paris

05-02be2045-2b53-459a-a0a1-32f38c37e4cc.jpg
Amoré Paris via CBS Deals

This aroma diffuser features a flower vase design. It comes with four time modes and seven LED light colors. The diffuser shuts off automatically once it is empty. It's on sale for up to 30% off at CBS Deals.

Hydrodipped Ultrasonic Air Diffuser With 7 Color Changing LED Lights by Amoré Paris, $37 (regularly $50)

$37 at CBS Deals

Sonic Scrubber Deluxe by Black Wolf

740275059548-23c559ac-97da-499b-978d-114e25d9f033.jpg
Black Wolf via CBS Deals

This charcoal-infused shower scrubber has a soft silicone brush with antibacterial bristles. It's waterproof, with four vibration settings and a three-hour battery life. Plus, it's rechargeable. 

It's 40% off right now. 

Sonic Scrubber Deluxe by Black Wolf, $29 (regularly $49)

$29 at CBS Deals

Aqua Case Plus Premium

photoroom-013-20230810-083724.jpg
Aqua Case via CBS Deals

This waterproof cell phone case is 20% off at CBS Deals. The Aqua Case floats and is IPX8 certified underwater up to 100 feet. Its clear window may let you use touch screen functions. Fits most smartphones. 

Aqua Case Plus Premium, $20 (regularly $25)

$20 at CBS Deals

Baseball Bat Mugs by Dugout Mugs

baseball-bat-mug-new-york-yankees-circle-full.png
Dugout Mugs

Get this baseball bat themed barware on sale now at CBS Deals. Crafted from hollowed-out bat barrels, these 12-ounce mugs are double-sealed to guard the wood against liquids. Choose from 30 MLB teams. Get one now for 30% off. 

Baseball Bat Mugs by Dugout Mugs, $49 (regularly $70)

$49 at CBS Deals

Related content from CBS Essentials:

Lily Rose

Lily Rose is a senior writer for CBS Essentials and the site's expert in home appliances such as washers, dryers, refrigerators and ranges. When she's not writing about how you can upgrade your laundry room, she's writing about home and kitchen essentials that will transform your space. Her favorite appliance is her air fryer. She firmly believes that it can make the crispiest sweet potato fries.

First published on August 15, 2023 / 8:57 AM

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.