CBS Mornings Deals: This universal storage device is 55% off

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Where to get the latest CBS Mornings Deals

Where to get the latest CBS Mornings Deals

ClickFree Pro via CBS Deals

This week on "CBS Mornings," lifestyle expert Ashley Bellman shared a number of new deals, including a universal storage device for 55% off. Discover this week's exclusive deals below and visit CBSDeals.com or text "CBS" to 65000 to take advantage of them today.

CBS earns commissions on purchases made through CBSDeals.com.

ClickFree Pro

ClickFree Pro via CBS Deals

The universal storage device features four connectors. It offers 128GB storage for over 30,000 photos or 13 hours of 4k video. It includes a travel case. It's 55% off at CBS Deals.

ClickFree Pro, $90 (regularly $200)

CLOUD Socks

CLOUD via CBS Deals

These no-show socks are designed to stay in place even when worn for a long time. They're 31% off now at CBS Deals.

Choose from multiple colors.

CLOUD Socks, $10 and up (regularly $13 and up)

Jumpsmart 10-in-1 Portable Vehicle Jumpstarter

Jumpsmart

This compact portable jump starter features a flashlight, power bank, compass, thermometer, reflector strip and emergency audible alarm. The JumpSmart's 29600mWh (8000mAh) 4-cell, Lithium-Polymer battery can provide a boost for engines up to 8-cylinders (7.0L Gas / 4.0L Diesel) with DC 12V 200A (start) - 800A (peak). It's 38% off at CBS Deals.

Jumpsmart 10-in-1 Portable Vehicle Jumpstarter, $100 (regularly $160)

Grout EEZ

Grout EEZ via CBS Deals

This cleansing formula is made with organic salt. This bundle includes two bottles of Grout EEZ, a stand-up grout brush that can attach to most standard broom or mop handles and a handheld grout brush. Get this bundle for 46% off right now.

Grout EEZ, $36 (regularly $66)

Related content from CBS Essentials: