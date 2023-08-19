CBS Mornings Deals: This universal storage device is 55% off
This week on "CBS Mornings," lifestyle expert Ashley Bellman shared a number of new deals, including a universal storage device for 55% off. Discover this week's exclusive deals below and visit CBSDeals.com or text "CBS" to 65000 to take advantage of them today.
CBS earns commissions on purchases made through CBSDeals.com.
ClickFree Pro
The universal storage device features four connectors. It offers 128GB storage for over 30,000 photos or 13 hours of 4k video. It includes a travel case. It's 55% off at CBS Deals.
ClickFree Pro, $90 (regularly $200)
CLOUD Socks
These no-show socks are designed to stay in place even when worn for a long time. They're 31% off now at CBS Deals.
Choose from multiple colors.
CLOUD Socks, $10 and up (regularly $13 and up)
Jumpsmart 10-in-1 Portable Vehicle Jumpstarter
This compact portable jump starter features a flashlight, power bank, compass, thermometer, reflector strip and emergency audible alarm. The JumpSmart's 29600mWh (8000mAh) 4-cell, Lithium-Polymer battery can provide a boost for engines up to 8-cylinders (7.0L Gas / 4.0L Diesel) with DC 12V 200A (start) - 800A (peak). It's 38% off at CBS Deals.
Jumpsmart 10-in-1 Portable Vehicle Jumpstarter, $100 (regularly $160)
Grout EEZ
This cleansing formula is made with organic salt. This bundle includes two bottles of Grout EEZ, a stand-up grout brush that can attach to most standard broom or mop handles and a handheld grout brush. Get this bundle for 46% off right now.
Grout EEZ, $36 (regularly $66)
Related content from CBS Essentials:
- CBS Mornings Deals: Take 40% off this shower scrubber
- CBS Mornings Deals: Get a massaging leg wrap for 35% off
- CBS Mornings Deals: This air purifier is 30% off
- CBS Mornings Deals: Get a STEM toy for 52% off
- CBS Mornings Deals: Get a luggage set for 71% off
- CBS Mornings Deals: This 2-in-1 bug zapper and fly swatter is 40% off
- CBS Mornings Deals: Save 40% on a portable cooling fan bundle
for more features.