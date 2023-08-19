Watch CBS News

CBS Mornings Deals: This universal storage device is 55% off

Where to get the latest CBS Mornings Deals
This week on "CBS Mornings," lifestyle expert Ashley Bellman shared a number of new deals, including a universal storage device for 55% off. Discover this week's exclusive deals below and visit CBSDeals.com or text "CBS" to 65000 to take advantage of them today.

ClickFree Pro

The universal storage device features four connectors. It offers 128GB storage for over 30,000 photos or 13 hours of 4k video. It includes a travel case. It's 55% off at CBS Deals.

ClickFree Pro, $90 (regularly $200)

$90 at CBS Deals

CLOUD Socks

These no-show socks are designed to stay in place even when worn for a long time. They're 31% off now at CBS Deals.

Choose from multiple colors. 

CLOUD Socks, $10 and up (regularly $13 and up)

$10 at CBS Deals

Jumpsmart 10-in-1 Portable Vehicle Jumpstarter

This compact portable jump starter features a flashlight, power bank, compass, thermometer, reflector strip and emergency audible alarm. The JumpSmart's 29600mWh (8000mAh) 4-cell, Lithium-Polymer battery can provide a boost for engines up to 8-cylinders (7.0L Gas / 4.0L Diesel) with DC 12V 200A (start) - 800A (peak). It's 38% off at CBS Deals.

Jumpsmart 10-in-1 Portable Vehicle Jumpstarter, $100 (regularly $160)

$100 at CBS Deals

Grout EEZ

This cleansing formula is made with organic salt. This bundle includes two bottles of Grout EEZ, a stand-up grout brush that can attach to most standard broom or mop handles and a handheld grout brush. Get this bundle for 46% off right now. 

Grout EEZ, $36 (regularly $66)

$36 at CBS Deals

