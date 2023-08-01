CBS Mornings Deals: This air purifier is 30% off
This week on "CBS Mornings," lifestyle expert Gayle Bass shared a number of new deals, including an air purifier for 30% off. Discover this week's exclusive deals below and visit CBSDeals.com or text "CBS" to 65000 to take advantage of them today.
Rush Charge GaN 45W USB-C Wall Charger
This compact charger is compatible with the iPhone, Android smartphones, iPad Pro, MacBook, digital cameras and other USB devices. It's 40% off right now.
Rush Charge GaN 45W USB-C Wall Charger, $30 (regularly $50)
CLOUD Socks
These no-show socks are designed to stay in place even when worn for a long time. They're 31% off now at CBS Deals.
Choose from multiple colors.
CLOUD Socks, $10 and up (regularly $13 and up)
Go 2 Tote by Go Dash Dot
This zippered bag features a padded laptop sleeve, straps and a water bottle holder. It includes an extra pouch that can snap out of your tote and be worn as a clutch, crossbody or belt bag.
Go 2 Tote by Go Dash Dot, $140 (regularly $198)
CleanLight Air
This air purifier features a HEPA filter and a UV-C LED light. It's 30% off at CBS Deals.
CleanLight Air, $70 (regularly $100)
