Watch CBS News

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Essentials

CBS Mornings Deals: This air purifier is 30% off

By Lily Rose

/ Essentials

cleanlight-hero.jpg
CleanLight

This week on "CBS Mornings," lifestyle expert Gayle Bass shared a number of new deals, including an air purifier for 30% off. Discover this week's exclusive deals below and visit CBSDeals.com or text "CBS" to 65000 to take advantage of them today.

CBS earns commissions on purchases made through CBSDeals.com.

Rush Charge GaN 45W USB-C Wall Charger

gan45copy-d86e69ab-25ae-49cf-a2c9-3886ee005fcb.jpg
Rush Charge via CBS Deals

This compact charger is compatible with the iPhone, Android smartphones, iPad Pro, MacBook, digital cameras and other USB devices. It's 40% off right now.

Rush Charge GaN 45W USB-C Wall Charger, $30 (regularly $50)

$30 at CBS Deals

CLOUD Socks

3-d6798e60-91eb-4350-b9f6-6c7361340a80.png
CLOUD via CBS Deals

These no-show socks are designed to stay in place even when worn for a long time. They're 31% off now at CBS Deals.

Choose from multiple colors. 

CLOUD Socks, $10 and up (regularly $13 and up)

$10 at CBS Deals

Go 2 Tote by Go Dash Dot

squareimage-19-5c2cfd54-6fae-41b9-a08c-bce04f494857.png
Go Dash Dot via CBS Deals

This zippered bag features a padded laptop sleeve, straps and a water bottle holder. It includes an extra pouch that can snap out of your tote and be worn as a clutch, crossbody or belt bag.

Go 2 Tote by Go Dash Dot, $140 (regularly $198)

$140 at CBS Deals

CleanLight Air

cleanlight.jpg
CleanLight

This air purifier features a HEPA filter and a UV-C LED light. It's 30% off at CBS Deals. 

CleanLight Air, $70 (regularly $100)

$70 at CBS Deals

Related content from CBS Essentials:

Lily Rose

Lily Rose is a senior writer for CBS Essentials and the site's expert in home appliances such as washers, dryers, refrigerators and ranges. When she's not writing about how you can upgrade your laundry room, she's writing about home and kitchen essentials that will transform your space. Her favorite appliance is her air fryer. She firmly believes that it can make the crispiest sweet potato fries.

First published on August 1, 2023 / 9:11 AM

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.