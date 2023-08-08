Watch CBS News

CBS Mornings Deals: Get a two-in-one phone stand and wallet for 25% off

By Lily Rose

Where to get the latest CBS Mornings Deals
This week on "CBS Mornings," lifestyle expert Elizabeth Werner shared a number of new deals, including a two-in-one phone stand and wallet for 25% off. Discover this week's exclusive deals below and visit CBSDeals.com or text "CBS" to 65000 to take advantage of them today.

VersaBoard Reusable Writing Tablet by Boogie Board

The VersaBoard reusable writing tablet is on sale at CBS Deals. It includes a built-in kickstand, magnets and the VersaPencil stylus. Tap the eraser end of the stylus to the corner of your board to use Boogie Board's QuickClear technology.

VersaBoard Reusable Writing Tablet by Boogie Board, $22 (regularly $30)

$22 at CBS Deals

64 oz Plastic Pitcher by Hydros

This borosilicate glass water filter pitcher can filter water in as little as one minute. It features a lid made from BPA-free plastic.

Get it for 31% off at CBS Deals.

64 oz Plastic Pitcher by Hydros, $22 (regularly $32)

$22 at CBS Deals

Adhesive Phone Stand & Wallet by Moft

This lightweight two-in-one phone stand and wallet can adhere to most mobile phones. The stand can support two modes -- portrait or landscape. It can carry up to three cards. 

Get it for 25% off. 

Adhesive Phone Stand & Wallet by Moft, $15 (regularly $20)

$15 at CBS Deals

Rush Charge Flash Speaker

This eight-in-one gadget features a rechargeable torch flashlight, portable battery bank and Bluetooth speaker with Mosquito invisilight. It offers 6000-lumen brightness, serves as a power bank and uses UV light to help repel mosquitos outdoors.

Rush Charge Flash Speaker, $60 (regularly $119)

$60 at CBS Deals

