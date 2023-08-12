CBS Mornings Deals: Fight the summer heat wave with this 40% off cooling towel and hat deal
This week on "CBS Saturday Morning" lifestyle expert Gayle Bass discussed deals on items that will make your life easier -- all at exclusive discounts. Discover this week's exclusive deals below and visit CBSDeals.com or text "CBS" to 65000 to take advantage of them today.
CBS earns commissions on purchases made through CBSDeals.com. Deals available for a limited time and while quantities last. Prices may change from the date of publication.
Mission instant cooling fans, towels and hats
Fight the summer heat wave with this deal on Mission cooling gear. The largest bundle includes a cooling fan, cooling towel and cooling hat. The Mission Instant Cooling Fan is designed to fit in your car or stroller cupholder. It circulates air past an internal refreezable ice pack to provide a gentle, cooling breeze at the push of a button (AAA batteries required). The Mission Original Cooling Towel is made of a soft, moisture-wicking brushed microfiber. It's designed to transfer heat and claims to cool as much as 30 degrees lower than average body temperature. Finally, the cooling baseball-style cap not only keeps the sun out of your eyes and off of your face but offers a similar cooling effect when activated with water. Its fabric claims to block 98% of the sun's UV rays.
Normally priced at $75, get the bundle now at CBSDeals.com for 40% off, only $45. You can buy items separately, as well.
Better Not Younger
As we age our hair becomes drier and more delicate over time. Better Not Younger serums and conditioners are designed especially for aging hair, working to help restore shine and smoothness in hair strands. The brand makes products designed to promote thicker and fuller lashes, as well.
Normally priced at up to $84, get it now at CBSDeals.com for up to 56% off. Prices start at $17.
UpRoot Clean hair cleaning tools
The UpRoot Cleaner Max, Mini and Pro are tools that remove lint and pet hair effectively and fast. The easy to use mechanical tools are engineered to remove hair from clothes, bedding, blankets, cars, sofas and more -- especially clingy pet hairs that vacuuming can miss. Normally priced at $45, you can get the bundle now at CBSDeals.com for 33% off, only $30.
Individual tools are available starting at $13.
Kalorik Touch air fryer oven
The Kalorik Touch air fryer oven is a versatile oven that can air-fry your favorite foods, make crisp-crust personal pizzas (up to 8 inches), bake pastries, proof homemade dough, create jerky or dehydrated fruit and much more. This 9-in-1 kitchen gadget takes up minimal room on your countertop, and uses convection to reheat and crisp leftovers better than a microwave. Normally priced at $180, get it now at CBSDeals.com for 28% off, only $130.
Related content from CBS Essentials:
- CBS Mornings Deals: Get a massaging leg wrap for 35% off
- CBS Mornings Deals: Get a set of silicone slow cooker dividers for 25% off
- CBS Mornings Deals: Get a two-in-one phone stand and wallet for 25% off
- CBS Mornings Deals: Get a pop-up windshield umbrella for $13
- CBS Mornings Deals: Get a STEM toy for 52% off
- CBS Mornings Deals: Get a luggage set for 71% off
- CBS Mornings Deals: This 2-in-1 bug zapper and fly swatter is 40% off
for more features.