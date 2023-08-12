CBS Mornings Deals: Fight the summer heat wave with this 40% off cooling towel and hat deal

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Where to get the latest CBS Mornings Deals

This week on "CBS Saturday Morning" lifestyle expert Gayle Bass discussed deals on items that will make your life easier -- all at exclusive discounts. Discover this week's exclusive deals below and visit CBSDeals.com or text "CBS" to 65000 to take advantage of them today.

Mission/CBS Deals

Fight the summer heat wave with this deal on Mission cooling gear. The largest bundle includes a cooling fan, cooling towel and cooling hat. The Mission Instant Cooling Fan is designed to fit in your car or stroller cupholder. It circulates air past an internal refreezable ice pack to provide a gentle, cooling breeze at the push of a button (AAA batteries required). The Mission Original Cooling Towel is made of a soft, moisture-wicking brushed microfiber. It's designed to transfer heat and claims to cool as much as 30 degrees lower than average body temperature. Finally, the cooling baseball-style cap not only keeps the sun out of your eyes and off of your face but offers a similar cooling effect when activated with water. Its fabric claims to block 98% of the sun's UV rays.

Normally priced at $75, get the bundle now at CBSDeals.com for 40% off, only $45. You can buy items separately, as well.

Better Not Younger/CBS Deals

As we age our hair becomes drier and more delicate over time. Better Not Younger serums and conditioners are designed especially for aging hair, working to help restore shine and smoothness in hair strands. The brand makes products designed to promote thicker and fuller lashes, as well.

Normally priced at up to $84, get it now at CBSDeals.com for up to 56% off. Prices start at $17.

UpRoot/CBS Deals

The UpRoot Cleaner Max, Mini and Pro are tools that remove lint and pet hair effectively and fast. The easy to use mechanical tools are engineered to remove hair from clothes, bedding, blankets, cars, sofas and more -- especially clingy pet hairs that vacuuming can miss. Normally priced at $45, you can get the bundle now at CBSDeals.com for 33% off, only $30.

Individual tools are available starting at $13.

Kalorik/CBS Deals

The Kalorik Touch air fryer oven is a versatile oven that can air-fry your favorite foods, make crisp-crust personal pizzas (up to 8 inches), bake pastries, proof homemade dough, create jerky or dehydrated fruit and much more. This 9-in-1 kitchen gadget takes up minimal room on your countertop, and uses convection to reheat and crisp leftovers better than a microwave. Normally priced at $180, get it now at CBSDeals.com for 28% off, only $130.

