Watch CBS News

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Essentials

CBS Mornings Deals: Get a massaging leg wrap for 35% off

By Lily Rose

/ Essentials

Where to get the latest CBS Mornings Deals
Exclusive discounts from CBS Mornings Deals 04:08
02-triple-action-d7f6a4a0-8b9a-4063-ac45-17b66222d653-1.jpg
REATHLETE via CBS Deals

This week on "CBS Mornings," lifestyle expert Elizabeth Werner shared a number of new deals, including a massaging leg wrap for 35% off. Discover this week's exclusive deals below and visit CBSDeals.com or text "CBS" to 65000 to take advantage of them today.

CBS earns commissions on purchases made through CBSDeals.com.

REATHLETE Leg Massager AIR-C HEAT

08-in-the-box-9f7dcd2c-7334-485e-bb5b-de3aef5cb6c9-1.jpg
REATHLETE via CBS Deals

REATHLETE's leg massager air compression leg wraps feature three intensities, three massage modes and a heated knee massager. Secure your legs with the attached straps, then use the handheld remote control to operate the device. 

It's on sale now for 35% off.

$130 at CBS Deals

Cup Holder Phone Mount by Phonestation

phone-holder.jpg
Phonestation via CBS Deals

This phone mount features a flexible gooseneck. Its arms can expand up to 3.5 inches to fit most phone types. Choose between the adjustable cup holder mount with a flexible extension or the air vent clip to achieve your desired viewing angle. 

It's 50% off at CBS Deals.

$20 at CBS Deals

Calming Heat Back Wrap Basic

740275058640-1-f134a64d-5dc5-438c-afee-6053b1e9d947.jpg
Calming Heat via CBS Deals

This back belt features inflatable lumbar support and can provide heat and a vibrating massage. It includes an extender strap for a custom fit.

Get one for 35% off at CBS Deals.

$52 at CBS Deals

Cord Magnetic Coil Cell Phone Cables by Basan Cords

coil.jpg
Basan Cords via CBS Deals

This six-foot-long magnetic cord is made out of flexible material. The cord features 2.4 amp charging and supports data transfer. Choose from several styles including USB A to Apple Compatible, USB A to Type C, USB C to Apple Compatible and Type C to Type C. Each cord includes 20 magnets.

It's 25% off at CBS Deals. 

$16 at CBS Deals

Related content from CBS Essentials:

Lily Rose

Lily Rose is a senior writer for CBS Essentials and the site's expert in home appliances such as washers, dryers, refrigerators and ranges. When she's not writing about how you can upgrade your laundry room, she's writing about home and kitchen essentials that will transform your space. Her favorite appliance is her air fryer. She firmly believes that it can make the crispiest sweet potato fries.

First published on August 10, 2023 / 8:41 AM

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.