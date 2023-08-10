CBS Mornings Deals: Get a massaging leg wrap for 35% off

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Where to get the latest CBS Mornings Deals

Where to get the latest CBS Mornings Deals

REATHLETE via CBS Deals

This week on "CBS Mornings," lifestyle expert Elizabeth Werner shared a number of new deals, including a massaging leg wrap for 35% off. Discover this week's exclusive deals below and visit CBSDeals.com or text "CBS" to 65000 to take advantage of them today.

CBS earns commissions on purchases made through CBSDeals.com.

REATHLETE via CBS Deals

REATHLETE's leg massager air compression leg wraps feature three intensities, three massage modes and a heated knee massager. Secure your legs with the attached straps, then use the handheld remote control to operate the device.

It's on sale now for 35% off.

Phonestation via CBS Deals

This phone mount features a flexible gooseneck. Its arms can expand up to 3.5 inches to fit most phone types. Choose between the adjustable cup holder mount with a flexible extension or the air vent clip to achieve your desired viewing angle.

It's 50% off at CBS Deals.

Calming Heat via CBS Deals

This back belt features inflatable lumbar support and can provide heat and a vibrating massage. It includes an extender strap for a custom fit.

Get one for 35% off at CBS Deals.

Basan Cords via CBS Deals

This six-foot-long magnetic cord is made out of flexible material. The cord features 2.4 amp charging and supports data transfer. Choose from several styles including USB A to Apple Compatible, USB A to Type C, USB C to Apple Compatible and Type C to Type C. Each cord includes 20 magnets.

It's 25% off at CBS Deals.

Related content from CBS Essentials: