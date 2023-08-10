CBS Mornings Deals: Get a massaging leg wrap for 35% off
This week on "CBS Mornings," lifestyle expert Elizabeth Werner shared a number of new deals, including a massaging leg wrap for 35% off. Discover this week's exclusive deals below and visit CBSDeals.com or text "CBS" to 65000 to take advantage of them today.
CBS earns commissions on purchases made through CBSDeals.com.
REATHLETE Leg Massager AIR-C HEAT
REATHLETE's leg massager air compression leg wraps feature three intensities, three massage modes and a heated knee massager. Secure your legs with the attached straps, then use the handheld remote control to operate the device.
It's on sale now for 35% off.
Cup Holder Phone Mount by Phonestation
This phone mount features a flexible gooseneck. Its arms can expand up to 3.5 inches to fit most phone types. Choose between the adjustable cup holder mount with a flexible extension or the air vent clip to achieve your desired viewing angle.
It's 50% off at CBS Deals.
Calming Heat Back Wrap Basic
This back belt features inflatable lumbar support and can provide heat and a vibrating massage. It includes an extender strap for a custom fit.
Get one for 35% off at CBS Deals.
Cord Magnetic Coil Cell Phone Cables by Basan Cords
This six-foot-long magnetic cord is made out of flexible material. The cord features 2.4 amp charging and supports data transfer. Choose from several styles including USB A to Apple Compatible, USB A to Type C, USB C to Apple Compatible and Type C to Type C. Each cord includes 20 magnets.
It's 25% off at CBS Deals.
Related content from CBS Essentials:
- CBS Mornings Deals: Get a two-in-one phone stand and wallet for 25% off
- CBS Mornings Deals: This air purifier is 30% off
- CBS Mornings Deals: Get a STEM toy for 52% off
- CBS Mornings Deals: Get a luggage set for 71% off
- CBS Mornings Deals: This 2-in-1 bug zapper and fly swatter is 40% off
- CBS Mornings Deals: Save 40% on a portable cooling fan bundle
- CBS Mornings Deals: Get gaming earbuds for 50% off
- CBS Mornings Deals: This leg massager is 35% off
- CBS Mornings Deals: Save 52% on an anti-aging skin cream
for more features.