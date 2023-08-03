CBS Mornings Deals: Get a pop-up windshield umbrella for $13
This week on "CBS Mornings," lifestyle expert Gayle Bass shared a number of new deals, including a pop-up windshield umbrella for $13. Discover this week's exclusive deals below and visit CBSDeals.com or text "CBS" to 65000 to take advantage of them today.
S'mores Night Pack by City Bonfires
This on-sale s'mores kit features a portable heat source with up to five hours of burn time. It includes eight graham crackers, four marshmallows, a chocolate bar and two reusable skewers.
Care should always be used with a portable heat source.
S'mores Night Pack by City Bonfires, $29 (regularly $36)
IMPACT Portable Therapy Device by TruMedic
This portable massager features six speed settings and includes six interchangeable heads. Its battery can last up to four hours on a single charge.
It's 48% off right now.
IMPACT Portable Therapy Device by TruMedic, $130 (regularly $250)
BrellaShadePop-Up Windshield Umbrella By Sharper Image
The pop-up windshield umbrella is meant to reflect UV rays, block heat and protect your car's interior, steering wheel, dashboard, seats and more.
It's on sale for 35% off right now.
BrellaShadePop-Up Windshield Umbrella By Sharper Image, $13 (regularly $20)
UpRoot Clean
This cleaning device helps remove lint and pet hair from carpets, rugs, clothes, furniture, bedding, backpacks and more. Do not use on knitted fabric.
Get it for 25% off now.
UpRoot Clean, $15 and up (regularly $19 and up)
