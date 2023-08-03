Watch CBS News

CBS Mornings Deals: Get a pop-up windshield umbrella for $13

By Lily Rose

This week on "CBS Mornings," lifestyle expert Gayle Bass shared a number of new deals, including a pop-up windshield umbrella for $13. Discover this week's exclusive deals below and visit CBSDeals.com or text "CBS" to 65000 to take advantage of them today.

S'mores Night Pack by City Bonfires

This on-sale s'mores kit features a portable heat source with up to five hours of burn time. It includes eight graham crackers, four marshmallows, a chocolate bar and two reusable skewers.

Care should always be used with a portable heat source.

S'mores Night Pack by City Bonfires, $29 (regularly $36)

$29 at CBS Deals

IMPACT Portable Therapy Device by TruMedic

This portable massager features six speed settings and includes six interchangeable heads. Its battery can last up to four hours on a single charge.

It's 48% off right now.

IMPACT Portable Therapy Device by TruMedic, $130 (regularly $250)

$130 at CBS Deals

BrellaShadePop-Up Windshield Umbrella By Sharper Image

The pop-up windshield umbrella is meant to reflect UV rays, block heat and protect your car's interior, steering wheel, dashboard, seats and more. 

It's on sale for 35% off right now.

BrellaShadePop-Up Windshield Umbrella By Sharper Image, $13 (regularly $20)

$13 at CBS Deals

UpRoot Clean

This cleaning device helps remove lint and pet hair from carpets, rugs, clothes, furniture, bedding, backpacks and more. Do not use on knitted fabric.

Get it for 25% off now.

UpRoot Clean, $15 and up (regularly $19 and up)

$15 at CBS Deals

