Watch CBS News

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Essentials

CBS Mornings Deals: Get a set of silicone slow cooker dividers for 25% off

By Lily Rose

/ Essentials

6-baca1b22-5847-43e2-bd4b-b62cf527cae2.png
CrockPockets via CBS Deals

This week on "CBS Mornings," lifestyle expert Elizabeth Werner shared a number of new deals, including silicone slow cooker dividers for 25% off. Discover this week's exclusive deals below and visit CBSDeals.com or text "CBS" to 65000 to take advantage of them today.

CBS earns commissions on purchases made through CBSDeals.com.

Emergency Multi-Tool by Kelvin Tools

k8org-orange-1-1790f42e-38d0-4fc0-8859-769e34019d07.jpg
Kelvin Tools via CBS Deals

This emergency tool contains a USB power bank, a window hammer, a four-position LED flashlight with an SOS signal and an electronic strobe, a seat belt cutter and a 100-decibel siren. No batteries required.

Get it for 33% off at CBS Deals. 

Emergency Multi-Tool by Kelvin Tools, $40 (regularly $60)

$40 at CBS Deals

NFL Team Pride LED Car Door Light by Sporticulture

ewexfpu-39a44e18-933e-46be-a751-4855f43a5a77.jpg
Sporticulture via CBS Deals

This LED light can attach to the inside of your car door and can project an NFL Team logo onto the ground every time you open your door. This wireless light can be customized with one of 32 NFL team logo slides. Fits most cars. Batteries not included.

It's 33% off at CBS Deals.

NFL Team Pride LED Car Door Light by Sporticulture, $20 (regularly $30)

$20 at CBS Deals

CrockPockets Silicone Dividers for Slow Cookers

5-0cf36596-6dfa-41e3-99ac-4c2997fe974b.png
CrockPockets via CBS Deals

These BPA-free silicone dividers are non-stick and dishwasher safe. They are compatible with six-to eight-quart slow cooker pots. Get a set of two for 25% off at CBS Deals. 

CrockPockets Silicone Dividers for Slow Cookers, $30 (regularly $40)

$30 at CBS Deals

CLIQ Products

squareimage-7-9b84aa0c-1136-4122-a31c-5434ce83dadb.png
CLIQ via CBS Deals

This foldable outdoor chair can hold up to 300 pounds. When not in use, it can fold down to the size of a water bottle. It's 20% off at CBS Deals.

Choose from four colors. 

CLIQ Products, $88 (regularly $110)

$88 at CBS Deals

Related content from CBS Essentials:

Lily Rose

Lily Rose is a senior writer for CBS Essentials and the site's expert in home appliances such as washers, dryers, refrigerators and ranges. When she's not writing about how you can upgrade your laundry room, she's writing about home and kitchen essentials that will transform your space. Her favorite appliance is her air fryer. She firmly believes that it can make the crispiest sweet potato fries.

First published on August 9, 2023 / 4:23 PM

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.