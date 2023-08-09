CBS Mornings Deals: Get a set of silicone slow cooker dividers for 25% off
This week on "CBS Mornings," lifestyle expert Elizabeth Werner shared a number of new deals, including silicone slow cooker dividers for 25% off. Discover this week's exclusive deals below and visit CBSDeals.com or text "CBS" to 65000 to take advantage of them today.
Emergency Multi-Tool by Kelvin Tools
This emergency tool contains a USB power bank, a window hammer, a four-position LED flashlight with an SOS signal and an electronic strobe, a seat belt cutter and a 100-decibel siren. No batteries required.
Emergency Multi-Tool by Kelvin Tools, $40 (regularly $60)
NFL Team Pride LED Car Door Light by Sporticulture
This LED light can attach to the inside of your car door and can project an NFL Team logo onto the ground every time you open your door. This wireless light can be customized with one of 32 NFL team logo slides. Fits most cars. Batteries not included.
NFL Team Pride LED Car Door Light by Sporticulture, $20 (regularly $30)
CrockPockets Silicone Dividers for Slow Cookers
These BPA-free silicone dividers are non-stick and dishwasher safe. They are compatible with six-to eight-quart slow cooker pots. Get a set of two for 25% off at CBS Deals.
CrockPockets Silicone Dividers for Slow Cookers, $30 (regularly $40)
CLIQ Products
This foldable outdoor chair can hold up to 300 pounds. When not in use, it can fold down to the size of a water bottle. It's 20% off at CBS Deals.
Choose from four colors.
CLIQ Products, $88 (regularly $110)
