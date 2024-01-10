CBS Morning Deals: Save up to 74% off on Ahdorned bags and accessories

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

ClickFree Pro: Save 53%

Clickfree Pro

The ClickFree Pro 64GB is a storage solution that you can use as a backup drive for important photos, videos, documents and more. The device comes with four universal connectors, including lightning, USB type-C, micro USB and USB-type A, that can work with a variety of devices, including Google Pixel, Apple and PC desktops and laptops, iPhones and iPads as well as Android phones and tablets.

The Clickfree Pro can store more than 15,000 photos or 6.5 hours of 4K video, and also comes with a scanning app that allows you to scan videos, photos and documents that can be converted into PDF files.

Normally priced at $169.98, get them now at CBSDeals.com for 53% off, only $79.98.

Beanto Bowls: Save 27%

Beanto Box

Beanto Bowls are food storage containers that are made of recycled materials. The bowls were made to reduce waste and designed with portability in mind. Not only does the food storage container collapse after use, saving space in your bag, but you can also secure the included cutlery onto the bowl for easier transport.

The Beanto Bowls have two compartments, including one larger one for meals and a smaller one for snacks and dressings. They are also leak-proof and safe to put in the dishwasher, microwave, freezer and the fridge. Plus, they come in five vibrant colors, including mustard, purple, green and more.

Normally priced at $41, get it now at CBSDeals.com for 27% off, only $30.

Ahdorned: Save up to 74%

Ahdorned

Ahdorned bags were made to offer style, functionality and versatility to wearers. The vegan leather mini messenger and flap bags, the latter of which comes in faux leather and velvet, can fit small essentials such as a cellphone, keys and wallet. Meanwhile, the larger vegan leather messenger bag can accommodate larger essentials such as a tablet and water bottle.

Straps for the messenger bags are sold separately, and come in 22 striped color options. You can also buy a plastic insert for your messenger bags to help prevent spills from drinks or makeup.

Normally priced from $38-$98, get it now at CBSDeals.com for up to 74% off, only $9.99-$68.