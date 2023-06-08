Watch CBS News
Calpak luggage sale: Save up to 45% on must-have luggage and travel sets

By Kaylyn McKenna

calpak luggage
Calpak

Calpak is currently having a sweet summer sale with unbeatable deals on the brand's top luggage options. If you're planning a summer vacation, you won't want to miss these discounts. Right now, you can save on the bestselling Calpak Hue carry-on or on a new luggage set. But hurry -- these deals won't last.

People love Calpak for its stylish and durable designs. Shoppers seek out the brand for its innovative luggage elements, including USB charging ports, built-in TSA locks and expandable compartments. Thanks to Calpak's summer sale, the brand's luggage is currently much more affordable than competitors such as Away, Monos or Rimowa

Ready for some new luggage ahead of summer vacation? Keep reading to shop the best deals at the Calpak sale today.

Best luggage deals from Calpak

Shop our top picks below or click here to shop all of Calpak's summer deals.

Calpak Ambeur luggage set (3 pc.): $495

calpak-luggage-ambeur-3-piece-set.jpg
Calpak

Much of Calpak's luggage is on sale right now, but you'll save the most when you order a three-piece set, such as the Calpak Ambeur. The polycarbonate bags feature interior dividers with pockets, dual 360-degree spinner wheels, an extending handle and a TSA-approved lock. 

Choose from four metallic colors, including the rose gold seen here. 

Calpak Ambeur three-piece luggage set, $495 (reduced from $715)

$495 at Calpak

Calpak Astyll carry-on: $137

Calpak Astyll carry-on
Calpak

This sleek carry-on features a durable polycarbonate exterior, smooth spinner wheels and TSA-approved locks. The Astyll carry-on features a stylish marble design and is expandable up to two inches.

Calpak Astyll carry-on, $137 (reduced from $195)

$137 at Calpak

You can also save on Astyll luggage sets featuring the carry-on and matching checked luggage.

Calpak Astyll luggage 2-piece set, $329 (reduced from $470)

$329 at Calpak

Calpak Astyll luggage 3-piece set, $495 (reduced from $715)

$495 at Calpak

Calpak Hue mini carry-on: $149

calpak hue mini carry-on
Calpak

The Calpak Hue mini carry-on is a more compact carry-on option. The 16-inch carry-on is made with a durable polycarbonate hard-shell exterior and features a TSA-approved lock. It also offers a zippered interior divider with multiple pockets for easy organization. 

You can currently save on the mini carry-on in the Moss colorway.

Calpak Hue mini carry-on, $149 (reduced from $165)

$149 at Calpak

Calpak starter bundle: $299

calpak-starter-bundle.png
Calpak

You can score the Calpak travel eight-piece starter bundle for 45% off right now. The starter bundle includes one carry-on, one large check-in, three packing cubes, two pouches and a luggage tag. It comes in five colors -- though two color options have already fully sold out, so you may want to move fast on this deal.

Calpak travel 8-piece starter bundle, $299 (reduced from $545)

$299 at Calpak

Calpak Trnk 2-piece set: $395

calpak trnk luggage set
Calpak

Calpak's Trnk collection puts a modern spin on the vintage trunk look. Right now you can save on a two-piece set with the Trnk carry-on and a matching Trnk large check-in. These luggage pieces feature an ultra-sleek polycarbonate hardshell and spinner wheels. The 20-inch carry-on is also expandable up to two inches. 

Calpak Trnk 2-piece luggage set, $395 (reduced from $470)

$395 at Calpak

More top-rated luggage options 

Are the above suitcases not quite right for you? No worries -- your friends at CBS Essentials have compiled a number of luggage roundups designed to help you shop for your next bag or suitcase. Check out our luggage coverage here: 

First published on June 8, 2023 / 3:05 PM

