Pre-Black Friday deals you can shop right now

By carolin lehmann

/ Essentials

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

woman online shopping
With port issues affection the nation, it's advisable to start holiday shopping early this year to get the gifts that you want. Oscar Wong/Getty Images

While no official Black Friday 2021 sales have begun yet, there may be good reason to start your holiday shopping now. California ports, which handle 40% of the nation's imports, are facing a record backlog of cargo ships, meaning you may not find the products you want as quickly as usual this holiday season. Retailers from Best Buy to Nordstrom are expecting some stress-related to port issues.

Luckily Black Friday fan-favorite stores already have deals happening right now. Stores including Walmart, Best Buy, Nordstrom, Amazon and more have deals on apparel, decor and electronics, among other categories. Find giftable sale items from these stores if you're looking to shop before Nov. 26. 

Walmart pre-Black Friday deals

Walmart has tons of tech, makeup, home goods and more reduced.

Shop Walmart pre-Black Friday deals now
Keurig K-Duo Essentials Single Serve & Carafe Coffee Maker
Walmart

Keurig K-Duo Essentials single serve and carafe coffee maker, $79 (reduced from $99)

$79 at Walmart

Best Buy pre-Black Friday deals

Best Buy has TVs, laptops, video games and more tech on sale

Shop Best Buy pre-Black Friday deals now
MacBook Air 13.3" Laptop
Best Buy

MacBook Air 13.3-inch laptop 8GB, $1,100 (reduced from $1,250)

$1,100 at Best Buy

Ulta pre-Black Friday deals

Find makeup, skincare, fragrances and more reduced at Ulta.

Shop Ulta pre-Black Friday deals now
Tarte Sugar Rush Dream On Eye & Cheek Palette
Ulta

Tarte Sugar Rush Dream On eye and cheek palette, $22 (reduced from $32)

$22 at Ulta

Amazon pre-Black Friday deals

Amazon has kitchen appliances, fashion, beauty and more on sale right now.

Shop Ulta pre-Black Friday deals now
Ultrean Air Fryer
Amazon

Ultrean Air Fryer, $59 (reduced from $96)

$59 at Amazon

Nordstrom pre-Black Friday deals

Nordstrom has markdowns on men's, women's and children's fashion, home and more.

Shop Nordstrom pre-Black Friday deals now
Lancome Lash Idôle Mascara
Nordstrom

Lancome Lash Idôle mascara, $20 (reduced from $26)

$20 at Nordstrom

GameStop pre-Black Friday deals

GameStop has deals on video games, gaming accessories, action figures and more. 

Shop GameStop pre-Black Friday deals now
Red Dead Redemption 2
GameStop

Red Dead Redemption 2 for PlayStation 4, $30 (reduced from $60)

$30 at GameStop

Wayfair pre-Black Friday deals

Find furniture, small kitchen appliances, bedding and more reduced at Wayfair.

$Shop Wayfair pre-Black Friday deals now at Wayfair
The Magic Bullet Countertop Blender
Wayfair

The Magic Bullet countertop blender, $40 (reduced from $57)

$40 at Wayfair

First published on September 23, 2021 / 2:20 PM

