Pre-Black Friday deals you can shop right now at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, Nordstrom, Kohl's and more

By carolin lehmann, Fox Van Allen

/ Essentials

family opening presents
With supply chain issues affection the nation, it's advisable to start holiday shopping early this year to get the gifts that you want. Westend61 via Getty Images

Black Friday 2021 sales are on! Or, at least, the pre-Black Friday 2021 sales are on. Amazon kicked the 2021 holiday season off on Oct. 4 with it's Epic Deals sale, offering Black Friday-like pricing on a wide range of Alexa-powered gadgets, kitchenware, apparel, holiday decor and more, now through Christmas.

Amazon's early sale -- and the pre-Black Friday sales happening at major retailers across the country -- is good timing. There's an important reason to start your holiday shopping now, if you haven't already: California ports, which handle 40% of the nation's imports, are facing a record backlog of cargo ships, and the trucking industry is backlogged as well. That means you may not find the products you want as quickly as usual this holiday season -- if you can find them at all. Retailers from Best Buy to Nordstrom are expecting some stress related to port issues.

The cost to import goods is up too, so there's no guarantee that prices will get better as we approach the holiday shipping deadlines. If you see something that would make a great gift at a great price, a number of shipping and toy industry experts recommend you shop now -- or you might not get the item in time for Hanukkah or Christmas 2021.

Stores including Walmart, Best Buy, Nordstrom, Amazon and more have deals on apparel, decor and electronics, among other categories. Here's what's on sale at these major retailers right now. 

Walmart pre-Black Friday deals

Walmart has tons of tech, makeup, home goods and more reduced right now.

Shop Walmart pre-Black Friday deals now
Dyson V7 Animal cordless vacuum
This Dyson stick vacuum is currently $150 off at Walmart. Walmart

Dyson V7 Animal Cordless Vacuum, $250 (reduced from $400)

$250 at Walmart
LOL Surprise Confetti Under Wraps Re-released Doll with 15 Surprises
LOL Surprise dolls are hot items this holiday season. Walmart

LOL Surprise Confetti Under Wraps doll, $11 (reduced from $13)

$11 at Walmart
Hamilton Beach 2 lb Digital Bread Maker, Model# 29881
Walmart

Hamilton Beach digital bread maker, $50 (regularly $70) 

$50 at Walmart
Keurig K-Duo Essentials Single Serve & Carafe Coffee Maker
Walmart

Keurig K-Duo Essentials single-serve and carafe coffee maker, $79 (regularly $99)

$79 at Walmart

Best Buy pre-Black Friday deals

Best Buy has TVs, laptops, video games and more tech on sale

Shop Best Buy pre-Black Friday deals now
LEGO - Super Mario Adventures with Mario Starter Course 71360
This highly interactive Lego play set challenges kids to design their own course for the Bluetooth-enabled Mario to traverse. Walmart

Lego Super Mario Adventures with Mario Starter Course, $48 (reduced from $60)

$48 at Best Buy
TCL 50" 4K Roku TV Series 4
Save $50 on this highly rated TCL Roku 4K TV at Best Buy now. Best Buy

TCL 50" 4K Roku TV Series 4, $400 (reduced from $450) 

$400 at Best Buy

Ulta pre-Black Friday deals

Find makeup, skincare, fragrances and more reduced at Ulta.

Shop Ulta pre-Black Friday deals now
prince-u-got-the-look-vegan-eyeshadow-palette.jpg
Ulta

Prince U Got the Look vegan eyeshadow palette, $28 (regularly $55)

$28 at Ulta
Anastasia Beverly Hills Natural and Polished Starter Kit
Ulta

Anastasia Natural & Polished Starter Kit, $17 (regularly $24)

$17 at Ulta

Amazon pre-Black Friday deals

Amazon's pre-Black Friday sale, featuring what the company is calling "epic deals," is on now. You can save big on Alexa-powered devices, toys, apparel, kitchenware, beauty and much more. Here's a sampling of what's on sale.

Shop Amazon's daily deals now
Apple AirPods Pro
Apple via Amazon

Apple AirPods, $180 (reduced from $250)

$180 at Amazon
Echo Show 5
Amazon

Echo Show 8, $45 (reduced from $80)

$45 at Amazon
Instant Omni Pro 14-in-1
Amazon

Instant Omni Pro 14-in-1 air fryer and convection oven, $250 (reduced from $300)

$250 at Amazon
Melissa & Doug Mine to Love Wooden Play Bunk Bed for Dolls
Amazon

Melissa & Doug Mine to Love wooden play bunk bed for dolls, $39 (reduced from $54)

$39 at Amazon
Love, Diana Sing Along Popstar Doll
Amazon

Love, Diana Sing-Along Popstar 13-inch doll and working microphone, $30 (reduced from $35)

$30 at Amazon

Nordstrom pre-Black Friday deals

Nordstrom has markdowns on men's, women's and children's fashion, home and more.

Shop Nordstrom pre-Black Friday deals now
Nike Dri-Fit zip up jacket
Nordstrom

Nike Men's Dri-Fit zip jacket, $45 (reduced from $75)

$45 at Nordstrom

Disney x Casetify insulated stainless steel water bottle

Disney x Casetify insulated water bottle
Nordstrom

Keep thirst at bay with this Disney x Casetify insulated water bottle (26 oz.) featuring a retro design of Minnie Mouse or the whole Mickey Mouse gang.

Disney x Casetify insulated stainless steel water bottle, $29

$29 at Nordstrom
Nordstrom Snuggle Plush Faux Fur Slipper
Nordstrom

Nordstrom Snuggle Plush faux fur slipper, $15 (reduced from $29)

$15 at Nordstrom

Pre-Black Friday deals at Kohl's now

Kohl's has plenty of deals on apparel, kitchen appliances, home goods and more. Right now, you can take an extra 15% off when you use the code SAVE15NOW at checkout (ends Oct. 17), plus additional discounts for Kohl's Card holders. You'll also get $10 in Kohl's Cash for every $50 you spend, also through Oct. 17. (Redeem your Kohl's Cash Oct. 18-24.)

Shop all Kohl's deals now
The Big One® Oversized Supersoft Plush Throw
Kohl's

The Big One oversized plush throw, $22 (regularly $27)

$22 at Kohl's
Ninja CREAMi ice cream maker
Kohl's

Ninja CREAMi ice cream maker, $200 (reduced from $230)

$200 at Kohl's
Women's Gloria Vanderbilt Amanda Classic Jeans
Kohl's

Women's Gloria Vanderbilt Amanda classic jeans, $25 (regularly $40)

$25 at Kohl's

GameStop pre-Black Friday deals

GameStop has deals on video games, gaming accessories, action figures and more. 

Shop GameStop pre-Black Friday deals now
The Last of Us, Part 2
GameStop

The Last of Us, Part II for PlayStation 4, $20 (reduced from $40)

$20 at GameStop

Wayfair pre-Black Friday deals

Find furniture, small kitchen appliances, bedding and more reduced at Wayfair.

$Shop Wayfair pre-Black Friday deals now at Wayfair
The Magic Bullet Countertop Blender
Wayfair

The Magic Bullet countertop blender, $39 (reduced from $57)

$39 at Wayfair

First published on September 23, 2021 / 2:20 PM

