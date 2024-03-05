The best spring cleaning deals at Walmart for a top-to-bottom refresh

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Spring is on its way, and you know what that means: It's time to clean your house. Spring cleaning means grabbing a vacuum, a mop, and your other favorite cleaning tools and going to work to make your home look better than new. It's time to move the furniture around, dig in deep and scrub everything down. Or if you're a little too busy for a deep clean, let a robot vacuum go to work for you.

Whatever you end up doing to tidy up your home this season, don't do it without getting the right tools and supplies. You can save big on some of the best spring cleaning essentials with sales on everything from spin scrubbers to handheld vacuums and everything in between at Walmart right now.

Best spring cleaning deals at Walmart

Dyson V8 Origin+ cordless vacuum (33% off)

This cordless vacuum is everything you need to power through all the crumbs, pet hair or other deep-set debris. Plus, it comes in a bright purple, which might even make you want to clean. Tough sell, but maybe?

It's versatile in all the right ways, with a detangling bar that helps deep clean carpet and hard floors. There are also hair-removal vanes on the brush to help you remove the stubborn stuff. Plus, its whole-machine filtration system traps allergens, dust and other nasty bits floating around, for better overall air quality.

Clean quickly and efficiently with this Dyson, which also transforms into a handheld vacuum with a crevice tool, combination brush and a no-touch option for emptying all the dirt.

If you've been waiting for a Dyson vacuum to go on sale, this is one you'll definitely want to pony up some cash for. You can find it on sale at Walmart right now for $300, which is down from its usual price of $420.

Shark Navigator Lift-Away ADV upright vacuum (53% off)

Shark makes a wide variety of powerful vacuums, and this one powers through some of the toughest messes you can throw at it. One of its most important features is its ability to lift away from the chassis and morph into a mobile handheld tool to clean up those hard-to-reach areas.

When used as a regular vacuum, it offers deep cleaning on carpets with strong suction on hard floors and a HEPA filter that traps 99.9% of dust and allergens. It's lightweight, easy to maneuver, and it includes extra tools to pair with the lift-away pod for even more precise cleaning.

One caveat: it isn't a cordless vacuum, but that also means it's not going to run out of battery, and it has the control of a much thinner, much more lightweight stick vacuum – so you probably won't notice or care.

If you've been waiting to get a vacuum that has the versatility of a cordless handheld, this is it. It's on sale right now at Walmart for $119, down from its usual price of $239.

Shark Steam & Scrub All-in-One steam mop (27% off)

Sometimes you've got to enlist the help of a steam mop to get through the grime a regular one can't handle. This one is all about sanitizing as it cleans, so you can get it all done at once.

It uses a unique mop pad that rotates for gentle cleaning that won't scratch, but will cut through grease, dirt, dust, and spills better than a standard mop alone. It also uses steam to sanitize once it's mopped up all the stains and bacteria and whatever else is hiding on your floor.

Choose from two steam modes. You won't always want to release a ton of steam when dealing with smaller messes, so go with the "light" option. That should make impromptu cleaning sessions much more manageable. And once you're done, remove the mop pad for an easy clean with a one-button release.

You can get this mop at Walmart right now for just $139, which is discounted from its usual price of $180.

iHome AutoVac Nova S1 Pro robot vacuum (61% off)

You may not hear much about iHome in the robot vacuum space, but it's still a competent contender, especially with a discount like this one. This robovac has all the bells and whistles you'd expect from the top brands, and a few other cool features as well.

It uses a special home mapping system that works with LiDAR to scan your floor plan and create a custom cleaning route. Use the accompanying app to set virtual boundaries and keep the vacuum from heading into areas it shouldn't be in.

As far as cleaning power, the unit's 2700pa suction means it can hoover up spilled snacks, dust, dirt, pet hair, and more without you having to get anywhere near it. After a methodic clean, it can return to its dock to charge and empty itself. If you need more specialized control, connect to Alexa or Google Assistant and use your voice to issue commands.

Bring home this robot vacuum for just $167, which is discounted from its normal price of $233.

Yeedi by Ecovacs robot vacuum and mop (28% off)

If you prefer that your robot vacuum have a mop function as well, a combination system is a great choice.

This sleek and svelte robot vacuum and mop combo is the best of both worlds, with accurate mapping technology and great maneuverability to get it where it needs to go, when you need it there.

It uses 3000pa suction to handle dirt and other messes first, but it can swap over to intelligent mopping to handle wet messes zipping into hard-to-reach spaces and narrow areas to get you the best clean possible. Most importantly, it can vacuum and mop in just one go, so you don't have to wait around for one cycle to complete before beginning another.

Its self-emptying system deposits dirt on its own into a 2.5-liter bag that you don't have to clear out for 60 days, too. With an over-200-minute runtime on one charge, it's easy to see why you'd want to snag one.

Grab this robot vacuum and mop combo for $379, a deep discount from the usual $500.

Shark UltraCyclone Pet Pro handheld vacuum (28% off)

We love our pets, but they can make some absolutely massive messes. Don't let them take over your home. Get this handheld vacuum to bust up pet hair on floors and upholstery, and reclaim your home.

This handheld vacuum uses two air streams for better suction as well as a strong, washable filter so you can clean it up when you notice the vacuum not sucking up as as much dirt. It also comes with a special brush for pet hair with fins that make it easier to comb through everything it picks up.

What if you don't have pets? This handheld vacuum is still worth your time with its XL dust cup, powerful suction, and lightweight body. Plus, you can empty the dirt out into the trash with a one-button ejector tool to make things easier.

Bring home this vacuum from Walmart right now for $69, which is discounted from its normal price of $90.

Idoo Electric Spin Scrubber (68% off)

Have to clean the bathroom? Don't attack it with a roll of paper towels and bleach cleaner. Bring a power scrubber into the mix and you'll never have a better-looking shower and toilet - or kitchen, for that matter.

This cordless electric cleaning brush has a motor that runs at 435 RPM to effortlessly cut through the most stubborn stains you can bring it. It's great to be used anywhere you have tile, shower glass, hard floor, and patio furniture. Plus, it has five types of brush heads to facilitate better cleaning.

If you always get tuckered out too soon because of the physical aspects of spring cleaning, a machine like this one can cut down on some of the manpower needed to get through bigger cleans. Plus, as you've likely already seen on TikTok, these types of tools are so satisfying to watch as they work.

This one happens to be deeply discounted. You can get it from Walmart for just $37, which is a huge price cut from its original MSRP of $110.