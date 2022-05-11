CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Samsung

We've found the best Samsung refrigerator deals. These top-rated Samsung refrigerators include some of the best refrigerator tech and features on the market. They're all currently on sale -- and at prices that suit a wide variety of budgets. Read on now, because these deals won't last forever.

Top products in this article:

Samsung Bespoke 4-door French door refrigerator (full depth), $2,699 (regularly $3,299)

Samsung smart side-by-side refrigerator, $1,599 (regularly $1,777)

Samsung large capacity 3-door French door refrigerator with Family Hub, $3,099 (regularly $3,499)

Yes, we've found the best Samsung refrigerator deals on many Samsung refrigerators, including Samsung touch-screen refrigerators with Samsung's Family Hub feature. The Family Hub is a smart-fridge component that can connect with your phone, computer, TV, smart doorbell, Nest thermostat and other Samsung home appliances. With it, you can share photos, stream music and more. The Family Hub feature lets you see inside your fridge from anywhere (via your connected device), search recipes based on what you have on hand, plan weekly meals and even send cooking instructions to your Samsung smart oven.

If you don't want a refrigerator that can answer a text, Samsung has a deal on its smartly dressed Bespoke French door refrigerator. This model's exterior can be customized with different colored panels, allowing you to create a unique look.

Samsung also has deals on side-by-side refrigerators, column refrigerators, top-freezer fridges and more.

Keep reading to shop the best Samsung refrigerator deals right now.

Samsung Bespoke 4-door French door refrigerator

Samsung

This four-door Samsung fridge comes with a dual-auto ice maker, and an auto-fill water pitcher. It's totally customizable: Individual drawers can be set to specific temperatures -- and the refrigerator's exterior can be customized with changeable door panels.

Samsung Bespoke 4-door French door refrigerator (full depth), $2,699 (regularly $3,299)

Samsung smart side-by-side refrigerator

Samsung

This fingerprint-resistant Samsung refrigerator with Wi-Fi connectivity features an in-door ice maker, adjustable top freezer shelf and gallon-door bins. Download Samsung's SmartThings app on your smartphone or device to remotely control the temperature and monitor your refrigerator.

Samsung smart side-by-side refrigerator, $1,599 (regularly $1,777)

Samsung Bespoke Flex Column refrigerator

Samsung

This slim refrigerator with a modern design from Samsung is the one for you if you have a small space, or if you want to add a second fridge or freezer to your kitchen. The appliance allows you to switch it between fridge and freezer temperatures (but you can't run both at the same time). Choose from a white, gray or navy-glass finish. This fridge comes with a 100-day, risk-free trial, meaning you can return it for a full refund if you're not satisfied within 100 days of purchase. Delivery is free.

Samsung Bespoke Flex Column refrigerator (11.4 cu ft), $1,259 (reduced from $1,299)

Samsung top freezer refrigerator with FlexZone

Samsung

The freezer area on this Samsung refrigerator can be run at fridge temps, if you prefer -- and if you need extra fridge space. The appliance's Twin Cooling Plus system maintains high humidity levels in the fridge, and dry conditions in the freezer for fresher produce and less freezer burn, respectively. It comes in black stainless steel, stainless steel or white, and has an ice maker.

Samsung top freezer refrigerator with FlexZone (18 cu ft), $944 (reduced from $1,050)

Samsung large capacity 3-door French door refrigerator with Family Hub

Samsung

This full-depth Samsung refrigerator lets you control your smart appliances and devices straight from your fridge door via Samsung's Family Hub. The fingerprint-resistant refrigerator features a full-width bottom drawer big enough to hold party platters, beverages and more. The Samsung kitchen appliance includes an external filtered-water-and-ice dispenser, as well as all-around cooling and multi-vent technology to maintain even air circulation on every shelf for a consistent temperature throughout your refrigerator.

Samsung large capacity 3-door French door refrigerator with Family Hub, $3,099 (regularly $3,499)

Samsung Family Hub 4-door French door refrigerator with Family Hub

Samsung

This high-end Samsung refrigerator is made to be counter-depth for a built-in look. The refrigerator features a fingerprint-proof finish, so you won't see any grubby hand marks on its French-door design. The high-tech fridge comes with Samsung's Family Hub. The smart function that lets you control your Samsung smart appliances and devices, stream music and share pictures all from the fridge door.

This Samsung refrigerator features a middle, FlexZone drawer with a smart divider that can section off food to cool at different temperatures. It includes a built-in, auto-fill pitcher that has cold water ready anytime your family wants it. It also has an external ice-and-water dispenser.

Samsung Family Hub 4-door French door refrigerator, $3,149 (regularly $4,700)

Samsung smart side-by-side refrigerator with Family Hub

Samsung

This Samsung touch-screen refrigerator with Family Hub is fingerprint-resistant, includes an in-door ice maker, plus all-around cooling and multi-vent technology to maintain even air circulation.

Samsung smart side-by-side refrigerator with Family Hub, $1,799 (regularly $2,166)

Samsung smart 4-door Flex refrigerator with Family Hub

Samsung

This Samsung refrigerator with Samsung's Family Hub is available as either a full- or counter-depth model. It features a beverage center that gives you water in two different ways: You can choose from an internal dispenser; or, you can use the built-in pitcher that automatically refills (with the option to infuse a flavor).

Samsung smart 4-door Flex refrigerator with Family Hub (counter depth), $3,899 (regularly $4,699)

Samsung smart 4-door Flex refrigerator with Family Hub (full depth), $3,799 (regularly $4,599)

