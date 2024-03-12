The 5 best phone cases for your Samsung Galaxy S24 -- including one under $20

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Samsung/Getty Images

The Samsung Galaxy S24 is the latest addition to Samsung's flagship Android phone lineup and remains one of the best-looking devices we've seen this year. No doubt you want to keep it looking as pristine as humanly possible.

No one likes fingerprints all over their electronics. And no one likes cracked glass screens. If you're splurging on a new device, one of the first things you should do is buy a case to protect it. Consider that the base Samsung Galaxy S24 model alone starts at $800. Add other options, like a fast charger and a charging cable, and you could be spending upwards of $100 more before it's all said and done.

If you're spending nearly $1,000 on a smartphone, it's totally understandable that you don't want it to get scratched up – and drops and falls definitely happen. So we've curated our picks for the best Samsung Galaxy S24 cases you can buy right now all in one spot. Whether you like your cases bulky and protective or affordable and reliable, there's an option for everyone here. Keep that pricey investment protected with one of these prized picks.

What is the best phone case for the Samsung Galaxy S24?

OtterBox Defender Series

Amazon

You bought an expensive phone, so you want some serious protection. Look no further than the OtterBox Defender Series. This rugged yet stylish case more than lives up to its reputation for durability,

It can endure up to five times as many drops as the military standard. It has a comfortable grip and raised edges to keep your phone even safer from drops and scratches.

Port covers block out dust and dirt. And it comes with a handy holster that clips to your belt or bag, doubling as a hands-free kickstand for your phone.

Don't sleep on the fact that it's also equipped with an antimicrobial additive to prevent germs, so you don't have to worry about icks on the case exterior.

Overall, it's a fantastic case that straddles the line between style and function. And your phone isn't going anywhere, most importantly.

Urban Armor Monarch Kevlar case

Amazon

Spend a lot of time outdoors? Maybe you're just rough on your phone. Either way, the Urban Armor Monarch Kevlar case is the perfect heavy-duty option for your Samsung Galaxy S24. This rugged case is engineered to handle hardcore impacts and drops -- even more so versus your average phone case.

Its multi-layer construction starts with a shock-absorbent core, reinforced by an armor frame and Kevlar material -- yes, the type of material that bulletproof vests are made of. It also includes a tough polycarbonate shell, alloy metal hardware, and a rubber insert to help absorb the force of any drops or damage.

It has traction grip, oversized tactile buttons, and lanyard anchors so you can keep it with you, no matter what you get up to. All this, and it still supports wireless charging and manages to remain stylish.

Case-Mate Pelican Voyager clear case

Amazon

If you like a clear phone case, the Case-Mate Pelican Voyager should be your first choice.

It shields your phone from everyday bumps, boasting an 18-foot drop protection backed by dual layers of impact-resistant material. And did we mention you can see through it? That's half the allure right there.

If you're worried about yellowing, this clear case is made specifically to resist that annoying problem. Plus, it features antimicrobial and anti-scratch coatings for better overall peace of mind and durability. And it comes with a holster, so you can keep it by your side easily.

You get the best of a few different worlds with the Pelican Voyager clear case. You get to see how your phone looks and show it off with the clear plastic construction, but at the same time make sure nothing is going to mar your pricey new device. Win-win!

Samsung vegan leather case

Bellroy

Samsung's lineup of official cases range from bright silicone options to wallet folios, but its best by far is the sleek vegan leather case (faux leather, usually polyurethane) that adds a touch of professionalism to any phone.

It's a great compromise for people craving a leather case, but wanting to support efforts to be eco-friendly (which we should all want, incidentally). The materials used with this case contain a minimum of 26% recycled content, so you're supporting a good cause when you opt for faux leather.

There's also a soft inner lining to help protect your phone from scratches. Its buttons are molded to the case to give a satisfying "clicky" feel and avoid being mushy in your hands. Plus, the case adds little weight to your phone, so you slip it on and add some much-needed texture and grip.

Currently, the only color available is black, but you can sign up to be notified when the taupe or dark violet versions are back in stock.

Spigen Liquid Air case

Amazon

Want a slim, low-profile case for your Galaxy S24 phone, but don't want to break the bank? Check out the super reliable, but very affordable, Spigen Liquid Air case. This stylish option mixes practical yet sleek design with no-nonsense protection and doesn't compromise just because it's a little cheaper.

Its geometric pattern represents more than just good looks. It's meant to improve your grip so your phone stays secure in hand. It has military-grade drop protection, thanks to Spigen's Air Cushion technology. Plus, its raised edges protect the screen and camera from scratches, even if you're the type of person to put it down harshly.

The case retains full wireless charging and PowerShare compatibility. It's a fraction of the cost of other cases out there, including the ones we've recommended, but it also goes in and out of stock quickly. If you want a budget-priced case that's still capable of keeping your phone looking good? This one is your best bet by far.

What should you look for in a phone case?

Here are a few key factors to consider when picking one out.

Look for durable materials like silicone or polycarbonate that provide good shock absorption, especially around the corners and edges. Bumpers are always a nice addition. Military-grade and drop-tested cases offer enhanced protection you can trust as well.

Make sure the case won't interfere with your phone's best features. Check for wireless charging compatibility, camera and port access and button sensitivity.

Consider the grip, too. Cases with textured surfaces reduce the risk of drops and spills. And choose a design that fits your personal style if you can. Most big name cases only come in basic color choices, but transparent cases show off your device, and colorful patterns can be a fun choice, too. Screen protection is also good if you can get it. Raised edges keep your display scratch-free when you put it face down.

Finally, go for a case that doesn't add too much bulk or weight. Look at brands with solid reputations and warranties for quality and peace of mind.