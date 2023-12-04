Save up to 30% on a new Google Pixel smartphone, but only for a limited time

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Save big money right now on the popular Google Pixel 8 Pro

Calling all Android-based smartphone fans. For a limited time, Amazon has slashed the price of the current model Google Pixel 8 and Google Pixel 8 Pro smartphones by up to 21%. This means, you can purchase an unlocked Google Pixel 8 Pro smartphone with 128GB of internal storage for just $799. That's $200 off its regular price of $999. Choose between the bay (blue), obsidian (black) or porcelain (off-white) handset color.

If you want to upgrade to the Google Pixel 8 Pro with 512GB of internal storage, this version is also on sale for 17% off, bringing the price down to $979 (regularly $1,179). Again, this is for the unlocked version of the smartphone that you can activate with virtually any cellular service provider. The phone offers up to a 24 hour battery life between charges.

The regular Google Pixel 8 is also on sale

Instead of going with the souped-up Google Pixel 8 Pro, the regular Google Pixel 8 smartphone is also currently on sale at Amazon for 21% off, which brings the price of base version (with 128GB of storage) down to just $549 (regularly $699). Choose between the hazel (gray), obsidian (black), or rose (pink) handset color. The phone frames are made from polished aluminum with a matter back glass.

The Google Pixel 8 is also available with 512GB of internal storage. Right now, this configuration is on sale for $609, which represents a 20% savings off the regular $759 price. And yes, this too is an unlocked version of the phone that's available in the hazel (gray), obsidian (black), or rose (pink) handset color.

Save up to 30% on the Google Pixel 7 Pro

You can save even more -- up to 30% off -- if you choose the slightly older Google Pixel 7 Pro smartphone with 128GB of internal storage. Right now, the 128GB version of last year's Google Pixel phone is available for $649. This represents a $250 savings off its regular $899 price.

At the time of purchase, you can upgrade the phone to 256GB of internal storage and get 30% off its usual price, so you'll pay just $699. And the 512GB version of the Google Pixel 7 Pro is on sale too, for $849 -- 23% off. These Google Pixel 7 Pro deals are also for the unlocked version of the phone, which is available in your choice of hazel (gray), obsidian (black) or snow (white).

And don't forget a case...

You can save up to 43% off on a genuine Google case for any of the phone models. These cases come in a variety of colors and are made from durable, stain-resistant silicone.

Why choose a Google Pixel smartphone?

You have plenty of options if you're shopping for an new Android phone. But only Google Pixel smartphones were designed by Google, the same company that created the Android operating system. So these phones include a bunch of useful and customizable features that other Android 13 phones don't. For example, you get advanced security and privacy tools powered by the Titan M2 security chip. This includes a VPN powered by Google One. The phones are powered using Google's own Tensor G3 processor and offer an extremely impressive battery life -- up to 24 hours of basic phone usage, such as surfing or texting.

We also highly recommend the Google Pixel smartphones because they each offer a beautiful display and a powerful integrated camera system. For example, the Pixel 8 Pro offers a 6.7-inch Super Actua display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a main rear-facing camera that offers 50MP resolution. The Google Pixel 8 offers a 6.2-inch Actua display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a main rear-facing camera with 50MP resolution.

Another benefit of the Google Pixel phones is that they integrate seamlessly with all Google apps and services, including Workplace apps, the Chrome web browser, Maps, Photos and Gmail. In fact, when it comes to taking and then editing photos and videos, these phones offer exclusive tools you won't find elsewhere, like an unblur feature, the Night Sight feature, and the Magic Editor. This lets you erase unwanted objects from a photo with a few taps. Plus, the Google Assistant has been enhanced with AI-based features, so it can provide more accurate information even faster.

In our recently updated round up of the best Android smartphones of 2023, the Google Pixel 8 Pro was one of our top picks. And right now, with these powerful phones on sale at Amazon, their prices make them that much more attractive. So if you've been waiting for a great deal so you can upgrade your existing phone, you're looking to purchase a new phone, or you want to make the switch from an iPhone to an Android phone, now's the time to take a close look at the Google Pixel smartphones.

