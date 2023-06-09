The best portable, waterproof speakers perfect for poolside partying this summer

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Summer's finally here. That means day trips to the beach and hanging out by the pool. Music is essential to a day spent lounging around at the pool, so don't bring along speakers that can't handle a few errant splashes. Whether you're planning a great day at the beach or hanging out poolside while you read a brand new novel, portable, waterproof Bluetooth speakers are the perfect choice for streaming. Choose music, books or podcasts and get your true relaxation on with speakers that can party all day with you.

Unsure which waterproof Bluetooth speaker is your best bet? All that depends on your budget, what kind of features you're looking for, including voice control or speaker linking capabilities. Luckily, we've done the hard work for you here.

Check out some of these reviewer-loved, portable waterproof Bluetooth speakers that you'll love as your new summer go-to tech.

Big, portable sound: JBL Flip 6 waterproof portable speaker

Amazon

The JBL Flip 6 is rated IP67, which means it's waterproof enough to withstand an accidental drop in the pool. The speaker promises up to 12 hours of playtime on a single charge. And if the sound out of one speaker isn't loud enough for you, the JBL Flip 6 can be paired with other compatible JBL speakers for stereo sound.

"The Flip 6 really surprised me," says one verified Amazon reviewer. "I seriously did not expect such 'big' sound from such a small, portable speaker. For its size, the bass is pretty amazing."

JBL Flip 6 waterproof portable speaker, $100 (reduced from $130)

Excellent premium option: Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 (2nd generation)

While the B&O Beosound A1 (2nd generation)'s elegant design makes it seem like it shouldn't go anywhere near water or sand, it proves to be an excellent pool or beach day companion with its IP67 certification. That means that it has total protection against sand and dust, and can be submerged underwater for 30 minutes, at a depth of up to one meter. It also has a long battery life of up to 18 hours, plus Amazon Alexa built-in and app support so you can personalize its sound profile.

"I've been using Bose products for over a decade and recently I tried a pair of B&O headphones and immediately noticed the difference," says a verified Amazon reviewer. "This is my first B&O Bluetooth speaker and it certainly delivered."

Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 (2nd Generation), $238 (reduced from $279)

Best rugged Bluetooth speaker: Bose SoundLink Flex

Bose

The Bose SoundLink Flex boasts that crisp, clear sound that Bose users have come to expect from the brand. Of course, it comes with its own features that sets it apart from other Bose speakers. Those include its versatile form factor, which allows you to stand it upright, hang it from a backpack and lay it flat. Its sound positioning is just as versatile, thanks to Bose's PositionIQ technology that automatically detects its orientation and adjusts the sound imaging accordingly. Other great features are its IP67 rating, up to 12 hours of battery life and ability to pair with another Bose Bluetooth speaker.

Bose SoundLink Flex, $149

Most portable waterproof Bluetooth speaker: JBL Clip 4

JBL via Amazon

This waterproof speaker is small enough to fit in your palm, so it's not an ideal option to fill an entire pool area with sound. But if you're seeking a versatile, budget-friendly speaker that can fit into any active adventure, consider the JBL Clip 4. It has a built-in clip, so you can attach it to a tree, your pool bag and more. The Clip 4 comes in six hues and offers 10 hours of playtime on a single charge.

"It's not going to rattle any windows, but the bass coming out of this thing is a lot better than I expected," reviewer TheDude says. "I was expecting it to be tinny like most small speakers."

JBL Clip 4, $80

Also consider the well-reviewed JBL Clip 3, which is available in an even wider variety of colors, but has only 3.3 watts compared to the JBL Clip 4's 5 watts.

JBL Clip 3, $55

Great sound for the price: Anker Soundcore Motion+

Anker via Amazon

If you're all about the sound quality, check out the Anker Soundcore Motion+. Reviewers praise its high-res audio, intense bass and faithful music reproduction. This speaker is available in three colors, has a 12-hour playtime and has USB-C connectivity. It has an IPX7 rating, meaning it can temporarily be submerged in water. Plus, you can pair two of these speakers together for even more volume, or a huge stereo sound. This speaker is thoughtfully positioned upward to fill an entire space with sound.

"I've been collecting portable Bluetooth speakers for over eight years, and the Motion+ is one of the best speakers I've heard in this price range," reviewer KB Weldon says. "Many others have tried to hit the perfect balance of audio accuracy, with portability and affordability. The Motion+ is truly the first portable speaker that checks all the boxes."

Anker Soundcore Motion+, $80 after coupon (reduced from $100)

Best budget option: Comiso waterproof Bluetooth speaker

Comiso via Amazon

If you're looking for the most affordable option with the longest playtime here, the Comiso waterproof Bluetooth speaker is for you. It plays for 24 hours at full volume, or up to 36 hours at two-thirds volume on a single charge. Plus, it comes in seven cheerful colors from yellow to rose gold. You can pair two of these speakers for an enhanced stereo sound experience via a single device. This speaker is also IPX5 waterproof, which means it can resist a gentle splash, but cannot be partially or fully submerged.

"I like how the sound comes out from all around the speaker -- 360 degrees -- and it is able to get a lot louder than other speakers I've had," reviewer M. Merchant says.

Comiso waterproof Bluetooth speaker, $38 (reduced from $50)

Best for 360-degree audio experience: Ultimate Ears Megablast



Ultimate Ears via Amazon

If voice control is what you're after, this is a great speaker option. It uses Amazon Alexa, so you can request songs on Spotify and Apple Music without leaving the pool. Plus, you can take calls on your phone while the music keeps playing. The Ultimate Ears Megablast has 12 hours of battery life and claims to be "virtually indestructible," with its tough exterior and water resistance up to 1 meter for 30 minutes. You can download fresh updates via the companion apps. Note that this speaker requires a Wi-Fi router for first-time setup.

"I took this thing to a long weekend retreat to use by the pool, and we were all blown away by how good this speaker sounded," reviewer murdock415 says. "When you consider the price, size and that it's waterproof, this blows everything else away. Just one speaker filled a large pool area with great sound."

Ultimate Ears Megablast, $240

Related content from CBS Essentials:

