Avoid summer blackouts: Amazon has a crazy sale on home power generators right now

If your home is prone to summer blackouts, there's a big sale at Amazon that you won't want to miss. Amazon is offering 42% off a 4.5-star-rated dual-fuel power generator that can supply you and your family with electricity when you need it the most.

The generator runs on either gasoline or propane. When used with gasoline, you'll get 2500 starting watts and 1850 running watts with up to 11.5 hours of run time. When used with propane, you'll get 1665 running watts with up to 34 hours of runtime. It features two covered 120V 20A household outlets, a 12V automotive-style outlet and a dual port USB adapter.

At 39 pounds, it's a relatively lightweight option. And at 53 decibels (from 23 feet), it's a relatively quiet option, as well.

2500W Champion Power dual-fuel power generator, $489 (reduced from $839)

More of the best generators and batteries for your home in 2023

While shopping for generators and batteries for your home, it is important to note that not all generators are available for sale in every state. California, for example, has strict emission requirements that may impact the availability of certain generators. (Fortunately, there are solar-powered generator options that meet these strict emission requirements.)

We found generator options perfect for every home, from smaller, portable power stations to larger generators that can run for hours. Here are the best propane, gasoline and solar-powered generators and batteries in 2023 across a wide range of budgets.

Westinghouse portable generator with remote start (7,500 W)

This high-power portable generator from Westinghouse offers 7,500 running watts (the wattage while the generator is continuously running) and 9,500 peak watts (the maximum wattage that can be reached at start-up). It supports remote start and comes with a remote start keyfob to easily turn the generator on or off from anywhere in your home. It can operate for up to 11 hours on a 6.6-gallon gasoline fuel tank.

Westinghouse portable generator with remote start (7,500 W), $599 (reduced from $899)

Jackery portable power station with lithium battery (200 W)

The Jackery portable power station is a compact and affordable option. With its lightweight design, this battery station is ideal if you want a backup power supply for home, and a travel-friendly power source while camping. This solar-powered backup battery is compatible with the Jackery SolarSaga 60- and 100-watt solar panels, though they are sold separately.

Jackery portable power station with lithium battery (200 W), $219 after coupon (reduced from $300)

Choose from the SolarSaga 60-watt solar panel or the SolarSaga 100 solar panel for use with the Jackery portable power station:

SolarSaga 60W solar panel, $180 (reduced from $200)

SolarSaga 100W solar panel, $269 after coupon (reduced from $299)

Champion power equipment portable inverter generator (2,000 W)



The Champion power equipment portable inverter generator can run on gas or propane. It features 2,000 peak watts, 1,700 running watts and up to 11.5 hours of run time. Weighing just 39 pounds, this is a relatively lightweight and portable high-powered generator.

Champion power equipment portable inverter generator (2,000 W), $469 (reduced from $629)

Geneverse solar generator (2,000 W)

If you want to brace yourself for long-term outages, consider the Geneverse solar generator. It offers 1,000 watts of running power and 2,000 watts of peak power. The generator comes with two solar panels included.

Geneverse solar generator for home (2,000 W), $1,265 after coupon (reduced from $1,598)

DuroMax dual fuel portable generator (13,000 W)

The DuroMax dual fuel portable generator can run on gasoline or propane. It offers 10,500 running watts and 13,000 peak watts on gasoline. With propane, it offers slightly less power at 9,975 running watts and 12,350 peak watts.

This generator is approved for sale in all 50 states.

DuroMax dual fuel portable generator (13,000 W), $1,299 (reduced from $1,799)

