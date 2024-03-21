Samsung's 2024 Frame 4K TV is now available for preorder: Get a second TV for free

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Samsung

Our readers' favorite TV just got a new-for-2024 upgrade. Today, Samsung opened preorders for the 2024 edition of its popular Frame TV, the company's most color-accurate art television to date.

Starting today, when you preorder the 2024 edition of Samsung's Frame TV in any size, you'll receive a free 65-inch Samsung TU690T smart TV (a $380 value) with each order. The Frame QLED 4K smart TV now comes in five popular sizes -- 43 inches ($999), 50 inches ($1,299), 55 inches ($1,499), 65 inches ($1,999) and 75 inches ($2,999). It has a handful of updated features compared to last year's bestselling model, as well.

Discover what's new in the 2024 edition of Samsung's Frame TV

One of Samsung's most popular 4K smart TVs has been revamped for 2024. For the first time, all sizes of the Frame TV are now Pantone validated. As a result, when displaying artwork on the screen, each piece looks even more authentic and like an actual painting -- just as the artist intended. You'll see more detail and more accurate colors than ever before.

Samsung is now making a curated selection of 20 different art pieces available each month to display for free. But if you choose to subscribe to Samsung's Art Store ($5.99 per month), it now includes access to more than 2,500 artworks from world-renowned museums and galleries.

Another technological enhancement is that the TV is more energy efficient. It now offers a dynamic refresh rate, so when you're viewing artwork, the refresh rate automatically drops down to 60Hz, which reduces electricity consumption. (When watching video content, the TV's regular refresh rate of 120Hz is used.) This works in conjunction with the TV's motion sensor, which turns off the TV when nobody is in the room.

Everything we love about the Frame TV (see our full review of the 2023 edition) is still offered in this updated 2024 version. You'll enjoy a 100% color volume that takes full advantage of Samsung's Quantum Processor 4K. As a result, TV shows, movies, sports or whatever you're watching all showcase stunning, bright and accurate colors. The matte finish of the display virtually eliminates unwanted glare.

And thanks to the Frame's broad viewing angle, wherever you're sitting in the room, you'll have a clear view of the content being displayed. As always, a selection of optional magnetically attachable bezels is available to make the Frame TV look like it's encased within a traditional picture frame when it's hung on a wall. You can choose the bezel design (between $200 and $300 each) that matches the decor of any room. A company called Deco TV Frames also offers a vast selection of picture frame bezels for the Frame TV that are available from Amazon.

The 2024 version of the Frame TV is available starting today for preorder. Again, to reward customers who preorder this mega-popular TV, you'll receive a free Samsung 65-inch TU690T smart TV (a $380 value) when you place your order through Samsung's website.

Samsung's Music Frame is the perfect companion to the Frame TV

Samsung

To complement the new edition of the Frame TV, we recommend connecting one or two of Samsung's just-announced Music Frame wireless speakers. These are high-end speakers designed to look just like a picture frame that you can insert your favorite 8 x 8 inch printed photo into.

When you use one speaker with the Frame, you get robust, room-filling sound with Dolby Atmos support. It works in conjunction with your Samsung TV's internal speakers. However, when you place a Music Frame on either side of the Frame TV (or any Samsung TV for that matter), you'll experience rich, clear and great sounding stereo audio.

Right now, you can preorder the Music Frame for $400, but you'll receive an instant $50 credit good toward a future purchase from Samsung's website.