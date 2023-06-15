Best Nike deals: Save up to 50% on Nike sportswear and shoes

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Nike

Nike is currently having a major sale -- but you'll have to act fast to score these deals. The popular brand has discounted many of its most popular footwear styles including top-rated Nike running shoes. You can also save up to 50% on sportswear for the summer. Hurry -- these deals end Saturday, and the most popular styles and sizes are likely to sell out before then.

Keep reading to shop the best deals on popular Nike shoes and sportswear.

Top products in this article

Shop the full Nike sale

Nike React Infinity 3 road running shoes, $112 (reduced from $160)

Nike Revolution 6 running shoes, $56 (reduced from $70)

Best Nike summer deals

Save on Nike running shoes, Air Force 1s and more while supplies last.

Nike React Infinity 3 road running shoes: $112 (30% off)

Nike

The Nike React Infinity 3 running shoes provide soft and supportive cushioning and a springy responsiveness that can aid in road running. This is one of Nike's most popular running shoe styles, and for a limited time you can score select colors for 30% off.

Prices vary by color. Not all color options are on sale.

Nike React Infinity 3 road running shoes, $112 (reduced from $160)

Nike Pro 365 high-waisted leggings: $36 and up

Nike

These soft, stretchy legging are made with recycled fibers for a more sustainable athletic wear option. The leggings feature a fast-drying, sweat-wicking fabric to keep you cool while running or working out at the gym this summer.

Choose from five on-sale color options, Prices vary by color and right now you will get the best deal on the blue colorway.

Nike Pro 365 high-waisted leggings, $36 and up (reduced from $50)

Nike Revolution 6 running shoes: $56

Nike

The Nike Revolution 6 are another top option for road running. These shoes offer a breathable design with soft, comfortable cushioning for long road runs. The Revolution 6 shoes also feature recycled laces and are made with 20% recycled materials.

Nike Revolution 6 running shoes, $56 (reduced from $70)

Nike Pro mid-rise leggings: $38

Nike

These Nike Pro mid-rise leggings feature stretchy, sweat-wicking fabric and a mesh panel across the calves to keep you cool and dry during workouts.

Prices vary by color. Two colorways are currently on sale.

Nike Pro mid-rise leggings, $38 (reduced from $50)

Nike Jordan Essentials men's shorts: $41

Nike

Whether you're planning to hit the gym or lounge around the house, these soft knit shorts are a great choice. The shorts offer a comfortable fit with an elastic waistband and drawstring and feature a stylish puff print design.

Nike Jordan Essentials men's shorts, $41 (reduced from $50)

Nike Air Max Excee

Nike

These bestselling Nike shoes were inspired by the Nike Air Max 90 design. They offer a durable rubber outsole, comfortable cushioning and a sleek design with stitched leather overlays.

Nike Air Max Excee, $58 (reduced from $90)

Nike Air Force 1 PLT.AF.ORM: $91

Nike

The classic Nike Air Force 1s got a fun platform update with these stylish on-sale shoes. The shoes feature a lifted midsole, tapered toe and a sculpted collar.

Get them for 24% off now before they sell out.

Nike Air Force 1 PLT.AF.ORM, $91 (reduced from $120)

Related content from CBS Essentials