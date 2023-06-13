Lululemon 'We Made Too Much' Sale: Shop deals on Align leggings and more
Lululemon makes some of the best workout leggings in 2023. But all that buttery-soft, four-way stretch can come at a high price. Luckily, Lululemon just added a ton of incredible deals (including a major discount on the Align high-rise pant) to its "We Made Too Much" Sale.
Lululemon is known for its high-quality workout gear and loungewear. Fans of the brand rave about its functional, comfortable and stylish designs that often include moisture-wicking capabilities, hidden pockets and other thoughtful features. If you've been eyeing Lululemon leggings, tights, jackets and workout shoes but have been deterred by the price, now is a great time to buy.
There are so many great Lululemon deals to be had during the brand's "We Made Too Much" Sale. But hurry -- these prices won't last. Shop our favorite finds from the sale while you still can.
25" Lululemon Align high-rise pant, $79 (reduced from $118)
Lululemon Define jacket, $69 and up (reduced from $118)
Best deals at Lululemon
Don't miss out on these summer clearance deals from the top-rated athleisure brand. Explore savings on Lululemon leggings, tops, jackets, workout shoes and more.
Lululemon Wunder Train high-rise tight: $54 and up
Worry less about breaking a sweat in the Lululemon Wunder Train high-rise tights. These training tights are made with the brand's fastest-drying Everlux fabric. The sweat-wicking and supportive fabric is made with four-way stretch and is meant to feel cool and sleek on the inside. The leggings come in 18 colors and run up to a size 20.
The 28-inch length style is currently on sale for as low as $54. Prices vary by color.
Lululemon Wunder Train high rise tight, $54 and up (reduced from $98)
Lululemon Align high-rise leggings: $79
When it comes to yoga pants, none are more popular with our CBS Essentials staff and readers than the Lululemon Aligns. These ultra-lightweight, buttery-soft yoga pants feature sweat-wicking fabric, a hidden waistband pocket and added lining for extra coverage.
25" Lululemon Align high-rise pant, $79 (reduced from $118)
Lululemon Align tank top: $29 and up
The Lululemond Align tank lifts and contours for the most flattering fit. Its breathable, four-way stretch fabric is designed for yoga or low impact workouts.
Lululemon Align tank top, $29 and up (reduced from $68)
Lululemon Define jacket: $69 and up
This soft cotton jacket made with sweat-wicking materials provides a supportive, slimming fit. It features thumb holes and secure front pockets, along with a breathable back vent to help keep you cool this summer.
Lululemon Define Jacket, $69 and up (reduced from $118)
Lululemon Chargefeel women's workout shoe: $89 and up
The Lululemon Chargefeel workout shoe is designed for running and training. The on-sale shoe is a perfect addition to your summer workout routine, featuring a dual-density midsole and a pressure-mapped outsole for optimal support.
Choose from low or mid shoe styles.
Lululemon Chargefeel low workout shoe, $89 and up (reduced from $138)
Lululemon Chargefeel mid workout shoe, $99 and up (reduced from $148)
