The best Under Armour activewear on sale just in time for summer

Under Armour

Under Armour is offering big deals on must-have summer workout gear. Right now when you shop Under Armour's activewear on sale, you can save up to 62% on running shoes, workout leggings and more. Love Under Armour? Then you'll love this -- many of the brand's most popular styles are on sale now.

Now during Under Armour's deals, you'll get an additional 25% off on eligible sale styles with code "SUMMER25." What are you waiting for? Show up to your summer workouts and activities in style. Shop Under Armour activewear on sale today.

Top products in this article

Shop Under Armour on sale

Under Armour Reflect leggings: $22 after coupon code (reduced from $65)

Under Armour Charged Rogue 3 running shoes, $48 after coupon code (reduced from $80)

Best Under Armour activewear deals

Save on top-rated workout leggings, running shoes and more at Under Armour. Hurry, these deals won't last and popular items are already selling out.

Under Armour Surge 3 running shoes: $49

Under Armour

These bestselling running shoes offer a lightweight breathable upper to keep your feet cool on summer runs. They also include enhanced cushioning on the ankle and midsole for comfort and a more responsive ride.

Under Armour Surge 3 men's running shoe, $49 with coupon code (reduced from $65)

Under Armour Surge 3 men's running shoe, $49 with coupon code (reduced from $65)

Under Armour Meridian middy shorts: $24

Under Armour

The Under Armour Meridian leggings were one of our favorite workout leggings of 2023 thanks to their ultra-soft material and squat-proof stretch. Now get matching shorts in the same style and material for your summer workouts.

Under Armour Meridian middy shorts, $24 with coupon code (reduced from $55)

Under Armour Tech mesh shorts: $17

Under Armour

Men can also score a great deal on workout shorts right now. The UA Tech mesh shorts offer a loose, lightweight fit with sweat-wicking materials to keep you cool and dry during hard training sessions.

Under Armour Tech mesh shorts, $17 with coupon code (reduced from $30)

Under Armour Charged Rogue 3 running shoes

Under Armour

The Charged Rouge 3 running shoes feature Under Amour's dual-density Charged Cushioning midsole for increased responsiveness and impact absorption while running. The shoes also offer a removable foam sockliner for added cushioning and comfort.

Under Armour Charged Rogue 3 running shoes, $48 after coupon code (reduced from $80)

Under Armour Playoff polo: $40 and up

Under Armour

If you're planning to hit the golf course this summer, consider this deal on Under Armor's sleek stylish polo shirts. Use coupon code "SUMMER25" to score an ultra-stretchy, sweat-wicking polo for an extra 25% off.

Under Armour Playoff women's printed polo, $49 with coupon code (reduced from $65)

Under Armour Playoff 3.0 men's printed polo, $40 with coupon code (reduced from $70)

Under Armour Hustle 3.0 backpack: $36

Under Armour

Looking for a new gym bag? Consider this durable, water-repellent athletic backpack. It features a soft-lined laptop sleeve, two water bottle side pockets and a front laundry/shoe pocket.

Under Armour Hustle 3.0 backpack, $36 after coupon code (reduced from $55)

Under Armour Reflect leggings: $22

Under Armour

These high-waisted leggings offer four-way stretch to move with you during all of your summer workouts. They're made with Under Armour's HeatGear fabric, a lightweight yet high-coverage sweat-wicking fabric.

Under Armour Reflect leggings: $22 after coupon code (reduced from $65)

